Samsung debuts the 990 Pro Series SSD with big speed and efficiency improvements

Samsung has unveiled its latest lineup of NVMe solid state drives, the 990 Pro series. The company claims the SSD will reach almost the highest speeds that are theoretically possible from the PCIe 4.0 interface (PCI 5.0 SSDs will be much faster ). Samsung hopes to deliver better performance for PC and console games, 4K and 8K content and other heavy data use cases.

The 990 Pro boasts sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s and 6,900 MB/s. The 980 Pro offers up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,100 MB/s read and write speeds. The 990 Pro's random read and write speeds are up to 1,400K and 1,550K input/output operations per second, according to Samsung. The company says that marks up to a 55 percent improvement over the 980 Pro's performance.

Moreover, the company says the 990 Pro will be more power efficient than the previous lineup by up to 50 percent. The latest SSDs have a newly designed controller with a nickel coating, as well as a heat spreader label for reliable thermal management. The 990 Pro also employs Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard tech to help keep the drive’s temperature in the optimal range. There's a version with a heatsink that offers extra thermal control, as well as RGB lights for some reason, which will be super necessary if you plan to plug the 990 Pro into a PlayStation 5 .