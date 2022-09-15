U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

Samsung aims to make global operations and products carbon neutral by 2050

Kate Park
·2 min read

Samsung announced Thursday it will invest more than $5 billion (7 trillion KRW) in its carbon-neutral projects and environmental technologies through 2030, aiming to make its global operations and products net zero carbon emission by 2050 in an effort to tackle the climate crisis.

The company says the strategy includes reducing emissions from the production process and power/water consumption throughout the entire product lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to recycling and disposal.

Samsung plans to remove Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions for all operations in the device experience (DX) business, which includes consumer electronics such as mobile devices, TVs, digital appliances and health equipment, with a goal of reducing about 17 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) emissions by 2030. (Scope 1 means direct emissions from sources owned by a company such as a power plant or a fleet of cars; Scope 2 covers indirect emissions from the generation of energy a company purchases like electricity, cooling, heat and steam.) Its device solution (DS) division -- the memory chip and foundry business – also targets eliminating carbon emissions across global operations by 2050.

The announcement follows criticisms by activists and investors over the tech giant’s slow reduction of fossil fuel reliance, which accounts for more than 80% of its electricity use.

“Samsung is responding to the threats of climate change with a comprehensive plan that includes reducing emissions, new sustainability practices and the development of innovative technologies and products that are better for our planet,” vice chairman and CEO of Samsung Electronics Jong-Hee Han said in a statement.

Samsung has joined the global initiative for corporations committed to using 100% renewable energy, RE100, in which global smartphone and semiconductor makers like Apple, TSMC and Microsoft also participated in the natural reduction commitments. Microsoft announced in 2020 its plans to make carbon negative by 2030; Apple said last year it would commit to carbon neutrality by 2030. Critics have accused some corporations of greenwashing, over similar carbon neutrality claims. As ever, it's important to continue to monitor the company's efforts as they progress.

In addition to its investment announcement, the South Korean electronic company has been making efforts to get consumers to recycle via its recycling program. Samsung aims to double down on using recycled plastic in its devices, to 50% of all plastic by 2030 and 100 % by 2050. The company has already used recycled materials such as discarded fishing nets for plastics in the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy S22. Samsung says it will continue collecting used smartphones or electronic waste in about 180 countries for the next decade to reuse them for other purposes, such as IoT devices.

2050 is obviously less aggressive than 2030, but Samsung has such a massive manufacturing operation it's going to take a long and heavy lift to get there. After all, they make the components that appear in other companies' devices.

Samsung gets more fine-tuna to sustainability with phones made from fishing nets

Apple says its supply chains and products will be carbon neutral by 2030

  • The EU unboxes its plan for smart device security

    European Union lawmakers have proposed a new set of product rules to apply to smart devices that's intended to compel makers of Internet-connected hardware -- such as 'smart' washing machines or connected toys -- to pay fulsome attention to device security. The proposed EU Cyber Resilience Act will introduce mandatory cybersecurity requirements for products that have "digital elements" sold in across the bloc, with requirements applying throughout their lifecycle -- meaning gadget makers will need to provide ongoing security support and updates to patch emerging vulnerabilities -- the Commission said today. The draft regulation also has a focus on smart device makers communicating to consumers "sufficient and accurate information" -- to ensure buyers able to grasp security considerations at the point of purchase and set up devices securely after purchase.

  • Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq, where much of the damage was done yesterday, was gaining 0.7% through 1:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday as individual tech stocks began recovering some of their losses. In particular, electric vehicle (EV) charging network Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) is bouncing back from Tuesday's 5% loss to post a 4.2% gain today. Fuel cell pioneers Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are recovering some losses as well, up 1.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

  • Adobe announces deal to buy Figma for $20 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Adobe after the computer software company announced it will acquire design software firm Figma for $20 billion.

  • The Apple Watch Series 8 shows why Apple is still the smartwatch champ

    The Apple Watch Series 8 is further proof that Apple has the best smartwatches around.

  • MotorTrend and BlackBerry Announce Inaugural Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards

    MotorTrend, the leading global automotive media company, announced today that it is joining leading software company, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) to launch the Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards. The new awards program looks to celebrate the innovators and pioneers who are leading the automotive industry's once-in-a-century transformation from hardware to software which will redefine how cars are designed, built, driven and experienced.

  • Battery Recycling Race Heats Up After Inflation Reduction Act

    The world’s biggest auto makers are betting that recycled material from old batteries will help supply the metal they need to build electric cars. The latest wager is on a startup that says it can take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Airlines' green leap forward

    The airline industry is relying on new technology, advances in aircraft and even ideas that may have once sounded like science fiction to address its role in climate change. It includes new software that increases efficiency — and saves fuel – by maximizing a flight’s route, advances in sustainable aviation fuel and advanced propulsion technologies like electric and hydrogen.

  • Verizon is ‘not going to throw away money’ to woo consumers with cheaper phones, CEO says

    In a competitive market for wireless deals, Verizon Communications Inc.'s chief executive says the company is "not going to throw away money" on promotions.

  • Ethereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ Upgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Ethereum has completed a key revamp of its network, marking the crypto world’s most-ambitious software upgrade to date and paving the way for changes that could fuel more usage of the commercial blockchain.Most Read from BloombergAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutEthereum Finishes Long-Awaited Energy-Saving ‘Merge’ UpgradeRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%NY Judge Who

  • Apple iOS 16: A look at the newest features included

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details some of the newest features added through Apple's iOS 16 update.

  • US Agents Raid Office of Deep-Water Driller in Rare Move After Oil Spill

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal investigators raided a deep-water oil explorer’s Louisiana office last week as part of a probe into an offshore spill, a rare escalation for a US environmental case. Most Read from BloombergNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Unlikely to Thro

  • Here’s Why Digital Turbine (APPS) Landed in Greenhaven Road’s Detractor List

    Greenhaven Road Capital, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Fund returned about -33% in the second quarter, bringing its total decline to approximately -51% in the first half of the year. This has been the U.S. market’s worst start to a […]

  • GoPro announces three new HERO11 Black cameras as its preps for holiday season

    GoPro Inc. introduced its new camera lineup Wednesday as it prepares for the holiday season. The company debuted three devices, making up the HERO11 family of cameras, which feature a larger sensor, greater video stabilization, and the widest field of view built natively into a HERO camera. The HERO11 Black goes for $499.99, though subscribers to GoPro’s (GPRO) subscription service can get it for $399.98.

  • U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The northernmost East Coast states rely on railroad shipments to supplement pipeline deliveries from the U.S. Gulf. The region is among the largest fuel consumers in the nation, where U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that in July inventories of heating oil and diesel reached the lowest levels in at least three decades.

  • The U.S. oil executive making a big bet on combating climate change

    The chief executive of a small U.S. oil company has jumped to the forefront of the energy industry's greenhouse gas reduction efforts, recruiting high-profile firms to his vision of striking it big by selling access to carbon storage developments. Tim Duncan, the founder of Talos Energy Inc, a decade-old offshore oil firm with fewer than 450 employees, has pulled together partners at four U.S. sites to compete against multi-billion dollar projects from Exxon Mobil Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp. These alliances have made Duncan's company one of the largest potential beneficiaries of the Biden administration's climate, tax and health care bill.

  • Denver-based Liberty Energy invests in battery technology for its electric fracking fleets

    Denver-based fracking company Liberty Energy has invested in a California startup developing batteries capable of providing backup power to Liberty Energy’s new electrical hydraulic fracturing pump trucks. Santa Clara, California-based Natron Energy is developing large batteries for industrial applications using what is called Prussian blue sodium-ion to achieve higher power density and run longer than typical batteries produced for cars and energy storage. Liberty Energy (NYSE: LBRT) has been looking for a safe, cost-effective battery to back up the electrical power for its customer-built electric fracking rigs.

  • Louis Vuitton owner tells staff to take the stairs and turns down store thermostats

    Louis Vuitton owner LVMH is preparing to slash its energy bill this winter by turning down the thermostat in its stores and urging staff to take the stairs instead of getting in a lift.

  • Arm Bags Nvidia As Its First Customer For New Processor Chip

    Softbank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) owned British chip technology firm Arm Ltd launched its next generation of data center chip technology called Neoverse V2, Reuters reports. It said Neoverse V2 increases power efficiency. Arm said that chip giant Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) built its latest data center processor, Grace using the Neoverse V2 design. The technology will help Arm tap the booming data growth from 5G and internet-connected gadgets. Arm made a big push into data center processors from p

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla for Its IPO in 2010, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Buying $10,000 in shares of EV maker Tesla when it debuted 12 years ago would have generated life-changing wealth.

  • Microsoft's acquisition deal for Activision to face in-depth antitrust probe in UK - FT

    Microsoft chose not to offer any remedies to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) at this stage because there were no obvious commitments the UK regulator would be likely to accept, the report said on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The CMA said earlier this month that the takeover of the "Call of Duty" maker could hurt competition in gaming consoles, subscription services and cloud gaming if Microsoft refused to give competitors access to Activision's best-selling games. Microsoft and Activision did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment, while CMA declined to respond.