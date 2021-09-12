U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,466.75
    +8.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,665.00
    +58.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,462.25
    +20.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.60
    +8.80 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.20
    +0.48 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • Vix

    20.95
    +2.15 (+11.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9480
    +0.0380 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,376.74
    +500.75 (+1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.44
    -39.31 (-3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,306.14
    -75.70 (-0.25%)
     

Samsung Bioepis Announces Five-year Follow-up Results for ONTRUZANT® (trastuzumab) in Early or Locally Advanced HER2 Positive Breast Cancer at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021

Samsung Bioepis
·4 min read

  • Five-year follow-up results show comparable cardiac safety profile and long-term efficacy between biosimilar ONTRUZANT® (trastuzumab) and reference medicine HERCEPTIN® i (trastuzumab) in early or locally advanced HER2 positive breast cancer

  • The longest monitoring data of patients treated with a trastuzumab biosimilar for HER2-positive early or locally advanced breast cancer

  • Results presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021

INCHEON, Korea, Sept. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced findings of a five-year follow-up study comparing ONTRUZANT® (trastuzumab) and reference medicine trastuzumab in early or locally advanced HER2 positive breast cancer. The results, which show comparable cardiac safety profiles and long-term efficacy, will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021.

“The five-year follow-up results presented at this year’s ESMO is the longest monitoring data of patients treated with a trastuzumab biosimilar for HER2-positive early or locally advanced breast cancer,” said Donghoon Shin, Vice President and Medical and Lifecycle Safety Team Leader at Samsung Bioepis. “This valuable data signifies our continuous dedication in producing high-quality treatments with proven efficacy and safety. We remain committed to patients we serve through our rigorous research and development to ensure quality treatment. We look forward to sharing our data with the oncology community on the usage of biosimilars based on this long-term follow-up data.”

The enrolled patients received eight cycles of the biosimilar trastuzumab or the reference medicine concurrently with chemotherapy in neoadjuvant setting. Following the surgery, they received 10 cycles of the biosimilar trastuzumab or reference medicine completing 1 year of treatment. After the Phase 3 study, 367 patients participated in the follow-up study (186 in the biosimilar trastuzumab group and 181 in the reference medicine group) with the median follow-up duration being 68 months from randomization.

During treatment-free follow-up period, the asymptomatic significant left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) decrease rarely occurred for both groups (biosimilar trastuzumab, n=1; reference medicine, n=2) with all three patients recovering with LVEF ≥ 50%. There were no reported cases of symptomatic congestive heart failure or cardiac death reported in either group. Meanwhile, number of events, defined as recurrence, progression, or death, were reported in 32 patients (17.2%) in the biosimilar trastuzumab group and 38 patients (21%) in the reference medicine group (Hazard Ratio (SB3/TRZ) 0.78; 95% CI 0.48-1.25; p=0.30). Five-year event-free survival rates were 82.8% in the biosimilar trastuzumab group and 79.7% in the reference medicine group. Five-year overall survival rates were 93.1% in the biosimilar trastuzumab group and 86.7% in the reference medicine group (Hazard Ratio (SB3/TRZ) 0.62; 95% CI 0.32-1.22; p=0.17). ii

The results of the five-year follow up of ONTRUZANT® Phase 3 study will be presented as an e-poster during ESMO on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Five-year follow-up of ONTRUZANT® (trastuzumab) Phase 3 study
The five-year follow-up of the Phase 3 study comparing ONTRUZANT® (trastuzumab biosimilar) and reference trastuzumab (TRZ) in patients with HER2 positive early or locally advanced breast cancer for comparable cardiac safety profiles, and efficacy at 4 years after randomization in the Phase 3 study. Of 875 patients randomized in the Phase 3 study, 367 patients (ONTRUZANT®, N=186; TRZ, N=181) were enrolled in the follow-up study and were randomly assigned to receive 8 cycles of either ONTRUZANT®, or TRZ with concurrent neoadjuvant chemotherapy (4 cycles of docetaxel followed by 4 cycles of 5-fluorouracil/epirubicin/cyclophosphamide). Patients then underwent surgery followed by 10 cycles of ONTRUZANT® or TRZ according to the previous treatment allocation to complete 1 year of treatment. After completing the adjuvant treatment, patients from selected countries were asked for consent to enroll in a follow-up observation study. The objective of the study was to monitor cardiac toxicity, event-free survival (EFS), and overall survival (OS).

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.
Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology and endocrinology. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT
Yoon Kim: yoon1.kim@samsung.com

Reference
___________________________

i HERCEPTIN® is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.

ii X. Pivot, O. Burian, F. Bazan, M. Wojtukiewicz, H. Jang, S. Kim, J. Lee, Y. Yoon. Five-year follow-up of the Phase 3 study comparing SB3 (trastuzumab biosimilar) and reference trastuzumab in patients with HER2 positive early or locally advanced breast cancer. ESMO 2021. Abstract 1520P.


Recommended Stories

  • One Major Effect of Eating Avocados, Says New Study

    If you're looking to lose weight around the middle, your new bestie may be the avocado.Professors at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign gathered 105 adults who were classified as either overweight or obese. The participants in this randomized controlled 12-week trial were divided into two groups: One group was provided with a daily meal that included an avocado while the other group's daily meal did not include avocado, although it did contain a food that comprised similar ingredients a

  • U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 379,472,220 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 11, out of 456,755,075 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 1.78 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since August 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Delta variant: Unvaccinated and vaccinated people 'are not in the same ballpark' of risk, doctor explains

    Amid fears of new variants emerging and evading COVID-19 vaccines, health experts are urging the public to remember that being fully vaccinated is very different from being unvaccinated.

  • Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

    In talking about her diagnosis, Harding revealed that she had put off going to see her GP. None of us should make the same mistake

  • Here's Where Novavax May Beat Moderna and Pfizer

    Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) seemed to have secured the third spot behind rivals Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in December. Let's take a closer look at what Novavax is doing now that may lead to victory down the road.

  • 15 Words From President Biden That Could Equal Billions for Pfizer and Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have already fully vaccinated 96 million and 66 million Americans, respectively. "As your president, I'm announcing a new plan to require more Americans to be vaccinated," Biden said according to a transcript published by The New York Times. Now, a whole new group of people must opt for vaccination if they hope to work.

  • These Promising Clinical Results Could Be Huge for Amgen Investors

    New data from the phase 3 trial of tezepelumab bodes well for the drug candidate becoming a significant revenue producer in the near future.

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 12-18): Calliditas FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Oncology Conference And IPOs

    Biotech stocks retreated in the holiday-shortened week ending Sept. 10, reversing course from the previous week. Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) was among the biggest decliners of the week after the company said the Food and Drug Administration refused to authorize its COVID-19 treatment for emergency use. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) pulled back notably in reaction to clinical trial disappointments. On the other hand, Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN), w

  • 60 Percent of Virus Experts Wouldn't Do These 6 Things Right Now, Data Shows

    The summer of 2021 wasn't exactly what many of us hoped it would be. Weeks of climbing vaccination rates and declining COVID cases in the spring had many of envisioning a summer of increased freedoms like eating in restaurants, traveling without worry, and gathering with friends and family for long overdue milestone celebrations. But soon, those statistics turned in the opposite directions as the Delta variant took hold; instead, it was case numbers that started climbing and vaccination rates sl

  • Phony Diagnoses Hide High Rates of Drugging at Nursing Homes

    The handwritten doctor’s order was just eight words long, but it solved a problem for Dundee Manor, a nursing home in rural South Carolina struggling to handle a new resident with severe dementia. David Blakeney, 63, was restless and agitated. The home’s doctor wanted him on an antipsychotic medication called Haldol, a powerful sedative. “Add Dx of schizophrenia for use of Haldol,” read the doctor’s order, using the medical shorthand for “diagnosis.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N

  • Chris Wallace Grills GOP Guv: Why Do You Oppose Vaccine Mandates for COVID but Not Chickenpox?

    Fox News SundayFox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly confronted Republican Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts over his opposition to the Biden administration’s new coronavirus vaccine mandates and requirements, highlighting the governor’s seemingly contradictory position on other vaccines.After President Joe Biden announced a new series of rules that will mandate all federal employees to be vaccinated and require many private-sector employees to either be inoculated or tested weekly, several Republi

  • 4 Factors That Increase Your Risk of Breakthrough COVID

    Two weeks after your second COVID-19 vaccine dose, the protective effects of vaccination will be at their highest. At this point, you're fully vaccinated. If you still get COVID-19 after this point, you've suffered a "breakthrough" infection. Broadly speaking, breakthrough infections are similar to regular COVID-19 infections in unvaccinated people – but there are some differences. Here is what to look out for if you've had both jabs. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the he

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    September has historically been one of the worst months for the stock market. Two that come to mind are Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL). Shares of Vertex dropped 15% on Oct. 15 after the company announced it was giving up on one of its pipeline candidates: investigational VX-814 for treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) -- a genetic disease resulting in a missing liver protein.

  • Chinese city with coronavirus outbreak stops buses, trains

    A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak told the public Sunday not to leave town, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. Anyone who needs to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in Fujian province south of Shanghai, for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government announced. China declared the coronavirus under control in early 2020 but has suffered outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant.

  • Over-the-counter rapid antigen tests can help slow the spread of COVID-19 -- here's how to use them effectively

    Rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, designed for use at home, can show results in 15 minutes. Ellen Moran via Getty ImagesThe rise of the highly transmissible delta variant around the U.S. has increased demand for rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that can be purchased from a pharmacy without a prescription, used at home, school or work and that give results in 15 minutes. On Sept. 9, 2021, the White House announced several initiatives to improve access to rapid antigen tests: It will use the Defense Produ

  • The One Question You Should Always Ask Your Server Before Ordering, CDC Says

    When you sit down at a restaurant, you likely have a long list of questions you ask your server before placing your order. How is the dish you're considering prepared? Can ingredients be substituted or removed? Are there any allergens in the recipe? However, there's one crucial question you may be omitting when placing your order—and if you're not asking it, you could be putting yourself in harm's way. Read on to discover the one question you should always ask your server before ordering food if

  • Does the supplement Prevagen improve memory? A court case is asking that question.

    The front of the box of the dietary supplement Prevagen says it improves memory and supports healthy brain function, sharper mind and clearer thinking. The side of the box says: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The disclaimer, required by FDA rules, offers a remin

  • "Top Delta Symptoms" People Notice First

    Whatever you thought you knew about the coronavirus after last year has changed. "The Delta variant is different from the original COVID-19 in that it's more transmissible," warns Dr. Lorena Garcia is an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the UC Davis School of Medicine and Chair of the Graduate Group in Epidemiology. Read on for the "top symptoms"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 You May Experience These "Top Symptom

  • Hospital To Stop Delivering Babies After Employees Quit Rather Than Get COVID Vaccine

    “We are unable to safely staff the service ... The number of resignations leaves us no choice but to pause delivering babies," said the hospital CEO.

  • You're 80 Percent More Likely to Have a Stroke at This Time, Research Shows

    A stroke occurs when the blood supply to your brain is blocked, stopping oxygen and nutrients from reaching your brain tissue and ultimately killing brain cells. Every forty seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke, and every four minutes, someone dies from it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Of course, these numbers represent averages, not actual medical emergencies occurring evenly throughout the day. In fact, research shows that the distribution is more unev