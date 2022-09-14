U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

Samsung Bioepis Obtains Two ISO Certifications for Environmental Management System and Energy Management System

Samsung Bioepis
·2 min read
Samsung Bioepis
Samsung Bioepis

  • Obtains ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System) and ISO 50001 (Energy Management System)

  • Recognized for continuous practices and commitment to enhancing sustainability management

INCHEON, Korea, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced that it has attained two ISO certifications: ISO 140001 (Environmental Management System) and ISO 50001 (Energy Management System) from Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance (LRQA), reflecting the company’s ongoing practices and commitment to becoming a sustainable company.

“We are delighted to obtain the globally recognized ISO certifications as this underscores that our environmental and energy management systems are meeting stringent global standards,” said Christopher Hansung Ko, President and Chief Executive Officer at Samsung Bioepis. “We will continue to enhance and strengthen our sustainability management across our business activities.”

Samsung Bioepis is engaged in various environmental management activities at each step of value chain from packaging to shipping products with eco-friendly materials.

As part of its energy management practices, the company’s headquarters are equipped with special coated glass for its exterior to reduce heat loss as well as energy-efficient lighting devices and pumping systems. The company has also put in place a management system for waste, air pollutants and hazardous chemicals that are produced at its worksites.

Furthermore, Samsung Bioepis selects and partners with those who have attained ISO certification such as ISO 14001 for environmental management system and ISO 45001 for occupational health and management system to ensure sustainable practices are followed throughout its supply chain.

With the goal of becoming a socially responsible and sustainable company, Samsung Bioepis published its first sustainability report in 2021, highlighting the company’s Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) performance. The report details the company’s efforts across the three pillars of sustainability and commitment to developing long-term ESG initiatives which are navigated by a dedicated ESG team within the company. Detailed information on sustainability can be found at Samsung Bioepis’ website: https://bit.ly/3ee4jI0.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.
Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biologic candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, endocrinology and gastroenterology. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on social media – Twitter, LinkedIn.


CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Jane Chung, ejane.chung@samsung.com


