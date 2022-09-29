U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

Samsung Biologics introduces new development platforms S-DUAL™ and DEVELOPICK™ at BPI Boston 2022

·2 min read

  • Two distinctive platforms will streamline the antibody development process.

  • With an advanced design and high binding affinity, S-DUAL™ ensures optimized manufacturability of bispecific antibodies.

  • DEVELOPICK™ provides early insight and selection guidance to save time and cost to maximize efficiency.

INCHEON, South Korea, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is launching its new proprietary development technology platforms – S-DUAL™ and DEVELOPICK™ – at this year's BioProcess International Conference and Exhibition in Boston.

S-DUAL™ is a high-yield bispecific antibody platform with a 99% chain-pairing success rate. Its unique asymmetrical structure reduces risks associated with chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC), and thus ensures high binding affinity among chains to produce high titer and purity for optimized manufacturability.

DEVELOPICK™ is a rapid developability assessment platform that systematically screens molecules at an early development stage to identify candidates with the best potential for advancement to Investigational New Drug (IND) and Biological License Application (BLA). Requiring only 20 milligrams of material, the assessment platform enables clients to conduct a robust risk assessment for thousands of unsorted drug candidates within a month, guiding them to the path of biotherapeutic development success.

"We are excited to showcase our innovative platforms at the BioProcess International Conference this week," said John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics. "Through these new development technologies, we provide early insight and ensure higher yield of molecules, ultimately enabling clients to reach commercialization much more efficiently."

Samsung Biologics is also hosting a speaking session to discuss its new approach to bispecific antibody development and has presented scientific posters on a number of topics throughout the event. To find out more, get in touch with a representative at Booth #837 or through the website at samsungbiologics.com.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development and manufacturing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit samsungbiologics.com.

Samsung Biologics Contact:
Claire Kim
Senior Director of Global Marketing Communications
cair.kim@samsung.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-biologics-introduces-new-development-platforms-s-dual-and-developick-at-bpi-boston-2022-301636528.html

SOURCE Samsung Biologics

