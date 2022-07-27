U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,958.75
    +35.50 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,886.00
    +154.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,286.50
    +174.00 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,817.10
    +11.30 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.67
    +0.69 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0141
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.69
    +1.33 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2044
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9700
    +0.0630 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,393.25
    +274.50 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.50
    +7.39 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,336.99
    +30.71 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Samsung Biologics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 207940.KS

  • Released consolidated financial position of the company based on its full acquisition of Samsung Bioepis completed on April 20, 2022

  • Achieved record-high semi-annual revenue exceeding KRW 1 trillion

  • Recorded Q2'22 revenue of KRW 503.7 billion for the company's CDMO business

  • Recorded Q2'22 revenue of KRW 232.8 billion for Samsung Bioepis's biosimilars business

  • Business operations remain stable with expanded base for future growth

INCHEON, South Korea, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), the world's leading contract development and manufacturing organization, today announced strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics, stated, "Samsung Biologics delivered another strong quarterly performance ahead of our guidance with our revenue exceeding KRW 1 trillion for the first half of the year. Operations are seamless across all our plants, and the partial completion of Plant 4 is just around the corner, scheduled to commence operations in October this year. We completed a deal to fully acquire Samsung Bioepis, expanding and diversifying our revenue base and business portfolio. More recently, we have officially signed an agreement to purchase land for Bio campus II. All these factors signal that we have a strong momentum going, and that we are well on track in our expansion plans to serve the increasing market demands."

SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Samsung Biologics demonstrated strong operational excellence and business agility in the second quarter with earnings exceeding initial projections.

Reporting under the consolidated approach for the first time since the acquisition in April, Samsung Biologics and Samsung Bioepis in the second fiscal quarter recorded a revenue of KRW 651.4 billion, operating profit of KRW 169.7 billion, and net profit of KRW 152 billion with EBITDA margin of 39.7%.

On a standalone basis, the second quarter 2022 revenue for Samsung Biologics was KRW 503.7 billion, an increase of 22.2% from KRW 412.2 billion reported for the second quarter in the previous year, due to efficiency in operations despite a scheduled slow-down of Plant 2, and attributable to the expansion of product sales.

Samsung Biologics also reported an operating profit of KRW 171.9 billion, 3.18% higher than the prior-year period, and a net profit of KRW 101.8 billion with an operating profit margin of 34.1% for the same quarter.

On a standalone basis, Samsung Bioepis earned KRW 232.8 billion in revenue, 24.2% higher than the prior-year period attributable to the increase in sales of its biosimilar products in global markets including the US and Europe. Samsung Bioepis's operating profit increased significantly by 95.7% compared to the prior-year period, at KRW 58.5 billion.

FISCAL YEAR 2022 OUTLOOK

The construction of Samsung Biologics Plant 4 is on schedule with 6 X 10KL production capacity expected to commence operations in October. The company has secured a number of large scale manufacturing contracts with active presales activities for Plant 4, and at the close of Q2, in the first half of 2022 alone, the company had secured over USD 7.9 billion in sales backlog including deals with Janssen, Merck, GSK, Lilly, and Novartis to name a few.

Earlier this month, Samsung Biologics secured additional land sized at 357,366 ㎡ and approximately 30% larger than its current site, to support the build out of its second campus. At the newly acquired site, the company will host additional large-scale manufacturing facilities as well as an open innovation facility.

Samsung Biologics also published its second annual ESG Report this month, reflecting the company's latest sustainability efforts to address a wide range of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities related to its business. The company aims to build an eco-friendly business environment and achieve net zero GHG emissions in its operations, and continue to enhance its social contribution activities that strive to support the health of its local communities.

Samsung Bioepis has a total of six biosimilar products approved and commercially available in different markets[1], and its revenue has steadily grown driven by increases in global product sales and milestone payments.

Of the six products, SB4, a biosimilar to Enbrel (etanercept), which was launched in Europe in 2016, has surpassed its originator's sales in Europe by overtaking the majority of the market share, and the company recently launched SB11, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab), in June 2022 in the US. With four additional biosimilar candidates in late stage development, Samsung Bioepis is solidifying its position as a leading company in the biosimilars industry.

For more details on performance and financials, please refer to the Earnings Release.

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development and manufacturing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit samsungbiologics.com.

[1] The number of launched products varies by countries.

Samsung Biologics Contact:

Claire Kim
Senior Director of Global Marketing Communications
cair.kim@samsung.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-biologics-reports-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301594066.html

SOURCE Samsung Biologics

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft stock falls on earnings and revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Alphabet earnings miss estimates, ad revenue beats, stock pops

    Google parent company Alphabet reported earnings that missed Wall Street expectations after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • GE earnings: Analyst explains ‘the real attraction in the stock’

    John Eade, Argus Research President and Director of Portfolio Strategies, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss General Electric earnings and the company's turnaround story.

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • Microsoft stock jumps after ‘shockingly robust’ forecast calls for continued strong cloud growth

    Microsoft Corp. missed expectations for profit and revenue in a Tuesday earnings report, as deteriorating economic conditions led to an even greater shock than expected when executives revised their guidance at the beginning of June.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • The Jeff Bezos-Backed Real Estate Company Is On A Buying Spree For Single-Family Homes

    The real estate investment platform backed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has continued ramping up its acquisitions of single-family rental homes in several U.S. markets. Arrived Homes acquires single-family homes to use as rental properties, then sells shares of these properties to investors through its online platform. The demand for rental property shares has grown exponentially so far in 2022, with more homes funded in July than the entire first quarter. The company has

  • Teradyne (TER) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Teradyne (TER) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.14% and 2.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On Google, Microsoft Earnings After Stocks Skid; Fed Rate Hike Looms

    The market rally fell on a Walmart warning, with all eyes turning to the Fed meeting. Google, Microsoft led key earnings, but this stock shined.

  • Analysis-Investors gauge U.S. stocks rebound: 'suckers' rally' or market bottom?

    As investors await another jumbo-sized rate increase from the Federal Reserve, they are taking the temperature of a weeks-long U.S. stock market rally that followed a vicious first-half selloff. Even after Tuesday's sharp fall, the S&P 500 remained up 7% from its June 16 low, buoyed in part by expectations that the Fed will pause its aggressive rate hikes early next year and a recent decline in commodity prices that investors hope will help ease inflation. "We think this is a bear market suckers' rally," said Steve Chiavarone, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, who believes the Fed will remain hawkish longer than expected and has reduced his equity exposure as the S&P pushed higher over the last few weeks.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Dram

  • Google and Microsoft earnings show the bar has been lowered for Big Tech

    Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. both reported results that missed Wall Street's expectations Tuesday, but not only did investors not melt down, both actually saw their stocks rise in after-hours trading.

  • Microsoft misses on Q4 earnings, cloud business falls short

    Microsoft announced its Q4 earnings after the bell, missing on revenue and EPS.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.92% and 4.66%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cathie Wood Dumps Coinbase Shares for First Time This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Funds controlled by Cathie Wood dumped Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock for the first time this year amid reports the largest US crypto exchange is facing a probe.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionT

  • Rio Tinto profit falls 29%, slashes dividend as iron ore prices ease

    (Reuters) -Rio Tinto reported a 29% drop in first-half profit on Wednesday and more than halved its dividend, as the global miner was hurt by weaker iron ore prices due to cooling demand from top consumer China, higher costs and labour shortages. Iron ore prices have come under increased pressure in recent months due to persistent demand worries from top steel producer China, with the country's zero-COVID policy curtailing economic activity and weighing on ferrous markets. Mining companies around the world have also been struggling due to a pandemic-related shortage of skilled workers and surging inflation, at a time when iron ore prices have come off their 2021 highs and are expected to remain subdued.