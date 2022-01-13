U.S. markets closed

Samsung Biologics Shares Strategic Roadmap for Sustainable Growth at the 40th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

·3 min read
INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) announced its sustainable growth plan for this year at the 2022 Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is held virtually from January 10th to 13th with leaders from major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and key investors. During the main track presentation today, John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics, addressed the company's vision for 2022 and business goals including three core pillars of multidimensional growth plan, encompassing expanded manufacturing capacity, continued advancements in business portfolio, and greater global footprint.

"For Samsung Biologics, 2022 will be a year where we will be able to take a great leap forward for sustainable growth and endeavor to maximize our capabilities as a leading CDMO," said John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics during his presentation at the conference. "Through proactive investment in increasing our manufacturing capacity, enhancing portfolio diversification, and expanding facilities in overseas, Samsung Biologics will be able to accelerate the build-up of its core success drivers as the next growth engine of the industry."

As part of its growth plan, Samsung Biologics is planning to start the construction of a new facility, Plant 5 this year where it will offer multi-modal products including cell & gene therapies and next-gen vaccines utilizing mRNA, pDNA and viral vectors, all at a single site. This will be additional to the mRNA vaccine drug substance (DS) manufacturing suite the company is currently adding to its existing facility in Songdo, which is expected to be ready for cGMP operations within the earlier part of this year.

The company is further venturing into securing additional sites within Songdo for the construction of Plant 6 and Open Innovation Center, and also overseas in multiple locations to maximize both its manufacturing capacity to produce large-scale biologics and be in close proximity to its global clients.

Samsung Biologics' Plant 4 is currently under stable construction to be partially operational by the end of this year and the company is steadily securing pre-sales of clients. Upon the full completion of Plant 4 in 2023, the company is expected to hold a total of 620,000L of capacity, reaffirming its position as the world's largest CDMO.

Samsung Biologics demonstrated strong operational excellence and business agility in 2021 with all Plants 1, 2, and 3 in stable operations, marking record-high financial results in two consecutive quarters. The company successfully laid a robust foundation in the mRNA business area through signing strategic partnership agreements for the manufacturing of mRNA vaccines. Samsung Biologics also launched its newest CDO process platform, S-CellerateTM, which offers an expedited process for the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibodies.

In light of the increasing importance of actions towards sustainability, Samsung Biologics issued its first annual sustainability report, consolidating the company's policies for an enhanced ESG management system. The company was recently added to the DOW Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) in recognition of its commitment to ESG matters.

"The strategic roadmap and milestones outlined today illustrate the key success drivers for our growth this year as well as lay a strong groundwork for sustainable growth opportunities ahead of us," Rim added. "With our continued investment in capacity, portfolio, and global footprint, we will evolve as the top biopharmaceutical company and offer diversified services as the next growth engine of the industry."

About Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a fully integrated CDMO offering state-of-the-art contract development, manufacturing, and laboratory testing services. With proven regulatory approvals, the largest capacity, and the fastest throughput, Samsung Biologics is an award-winning partner of choice and is uniquely able to support the development and manufacturing of biologics products at every stage of the process while meeting the evolving needs of biopharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information, visit samsungbiologics.com.

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CONTACT INFORMATION:
Claire Kim
Senior Director, Global Public Relations
cair.kim@samsung.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samsung-biologics-shares-strategic-roadmap-for-sustainable-growth-at-the-40th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301460024.html

SOURCE Samsung Biologics

