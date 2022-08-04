U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Samsung brings Amazon Luna games to its smart TVs and monitors

Ivan Mehta
·2 min read

Samsung announced Wednesday that it's bringing more than 250 games to the Samsung Gaming Hub through the Amazon Luna streaming-based gaming service. The company is making these titles available on its 2022 Samsung smart TVs and M-series smart monitors.

The Korean tech giant first announced the Samsung Gaming Hub at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this year and began rolling it out to its 2022 smart TVs and smart monitors from June 30. The Tizen-powered software already has games available from services like Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, and Utomik. With the addition of Amazon Luna, users now have access to more than 1,000 game titles. The Gaming Hub also offers players to connect their YouTube, Spotify, and Twitch accounts to access media during gameplay.

"Beginning today, Luna users can also link their profiles to the Samsung Gaming Hub and continue to play on Samsung’s 2022 television models. Using the Samsung Gaming Hub’s controller passthrough technology, gamers can choose to play their Amazon Luna titles with a Luna Controller or with any other supported Bluetooth controller," Samsung said in a press release.

If you don't have a Bluetooth controller, you can play games with your smartphone, too.

Amazon launched its cloud-based gaming service to U.S.-based users in March, after testing it in smaller pools starting in September 2020. Prime subscribers have access to some free games every month through Prime Gaming Channel, but if they want more they can subscribe to the Retro Channel for classic games ,and channels from game studios like Jackbox and Ubisoft that cost anywhere from $4.99 to $17.99. Luna's services are not limited to your TV, so you can also play these games on your phone, tablet, PC, or Mac as well.

