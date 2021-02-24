Samsung's 'Buy and Try' program extends its foldables' return period to 100 days

Samsung is giving you the chance to figure out if its foldable phones are right for you by extending their return period to over three months. The tech giant has launched a "Buy and Try" program for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, which gives you 100 days instead of just 15 to decide whether you want to keep or return the devices. You'll have to purchase the phones first to get your hands on them, of course, but their prices are at least slightly lower now compared to where they were at launch. The book-type Z Fold 2 will set you back at least $1,450, whereas the clamshell-type Z Flip 5G recently got a price cut and now has a starting price of $1,200 before trade-in.

Both phones sold quite well last year despite the pandemic. In the company's earnings report for the third quarter of 2020, it revealed that its mobile sales were up by 51 percent over the same period in 2019 due to the launch of flagship devices that include the Z Fold 2. Still, the fact that it's the first time Samsung is offering a program of this kind for mobile devices means it's making an effort to sell more people on its foldables. After all, they're not the cheapest phones to purchase, and the company's teething problems with the first Z Fold may still be discouraging potential customers from making the investment.

You can avail of Samsung's Buy and Try program through its official website only until April 1st.