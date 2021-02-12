Samsung Canada launches the Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+: Fast, Tough, and Smart, all at the same time

The Samsung Chromebook 4 lineup combines sleek design, performance, and value

Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced the Samsung Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ are now available for purchase at Samsung Experience Stores1 and online at Samsung.com/ca.



Delivering powerful performance and sleek design at accessible price points, the Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ offer a portable, reliable, and cost-effective way to quickly tap into the Google experience. Featuring a light and compact design, the Chromebook 4 lineup from Samsung provides users the ability to stream, work, create and play on a fast, more secure device designed to take with you.

“The Samsung Chromebook 4 lineup pushes the boundaries of convenience and value for Canadians,” said Jennifer Safruk, VP, Mobile Business, Samsung Electronics Canada. “We are proud to bring consumers an affordable solution to fulfil at-home, work and school needs.”

Sleek, Modern Design

With the simple, but sophisticated look of a premium device that features no visible screws, these new sleek Chromebooks provide a seamless aesthetic and functional experience. Thanks to slim, high-quality hardware, both the Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ are convenient to take with you when you’re on-the-go. The Chromebook 4 comes with an 11.6” screen and weighs 1.18 kg, while the Chromebook 4+ offers a larger, 15.6” screen while remaining equally thin and weighing just 1.7 kg.

Both devices have also undergone extensive testing to ensure they are as solid as sleek. Featuring military-grade durability,2 the Chromebook 4 lineup is built to withstand drops.

The Chromebook 4 lineup also features long-lasting battery life, providing up to 12 hours3 on the Chromebook 4 and up to 10 hours4 on the Chromebook 4+. So, whether you’re working, web-surfing, studying, or streaming, you can power through your day on a full charge that quickly recharges on a USB-C charger.

Performance with Value

The Samsung Chromebook 4 line represents a new standard of value, combining high-level performance at a competitive price point. It excels on all standard measures of portability, usability, and performance. With up to 32GB storage, 4GB memory, and a powerful Intel® Celeron® Processor N4000, you can store more and do it faster.

The Chromebook 4 lineup is also equipped with the latest standard in wireless connectivity with Gigabit Wi-Fi capabilities5, allowing you to stream high-definition content, load webpages, and transfer gigabytes of data in a flash so you can get your content instantly and enjoy it immediately.

With USB-C port functionality built in not just for power, but for high-speed data transfer, at a rate of up to 5 Gbps, you can upload your presentation files in a snap. And since you can connect your Chromebook 4 or 4+ to a 4K monitor, you can switch to Ultra-HD for that presentation, TV show, or game anytime.

The Google Experience

The Chromebook 4 lineup offers all the benefits of a Chromebook, allowing consumers to create and collaborate with the Google ecosystem, surf the web on Chrome, and take advantage of Google Play Store offerings. And, with Samsung hardware innovations bringing exceptional power and connectivity, plus a sleek and lightweight build, the Chromebook 4 and Chromebook 4+ offer a convenient and affordable Chromebook experience.

And your connection to Google can now be achieved using your voice. The Chromebook 4 and 4+ come with the Google Assistant built-in. Whether you want to update your calendar or reply to a message, make a note or check the news, just say “Hey, Google...”

Canadian Availability

The Samsung Chromebook 4, starting at $359.99 (our regular price) in Platinum Titan, and Samsung Chromebook 4+ in Satin Grey, starting at $459.99 (our regular price), are available for purchase today, February 12, 2021, at samsung.com/ca, Samsung Experience Stores and select retail partners across Canada.

In regions where in-store shopping is not available, Samsung Experience stores offer curbside, storefront6 and centralized pick-up. Reserve online at https://shop.samsung.com/ca/ and arrange your pick-up from a Samsung Experience Store in Canada. Samsung Experience Store locations are as follows:

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Metropolis at Metrotown

Montreal Eaton Centre

Scarborough Town Centre (Samsung Kiosk)

West Edmonton Mall

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Eligible customers can also receive 0% financing on a Chromebook 4 or Chromebook 4+ device for $0 down and 0% interest for up to 36 months with approved credit. Experience affordable Samsung technology in a way that fits your budget.7

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. You’ll be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help you get back on track8.

Canadians can purchase Samsung Care+ with their new Samsung Chromebook or within 60 days of their Chromebook purchase date. To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door to Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, LIVE CHAT or text us at WECARE (932 273). This convenient Door-to-Door service includes free pick up and return shipping and is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/support/stayhomestaysafe/

For more information about the latest Samsung devices including specifications: news.samsung.com/ca/ or samsung.com/ca/.

For more information about the Samsung Chromebook 4 and 4+: https://www.samsung.com/ca/pc/all-pc/?chromebook.





Samsung Chromebook 4 and 4+ Product Specifications

Chromebook 4 Chromebook 4+ OS Chrome OS Chrome OS Processor Intel® Celeron® Processor N4000 (1.10 GHz up to 2.60 GHz 4 MB L2 Cache) Intel® Celeron® Processor N4000 (1.10 GHz up to 2.60 GHz 4 MB L2 Cache) Graphic Intel® UHD Graphics 600 Intel® UHD Graphics 600 Display 11.6" HD LED Display (1366 x 768), Anti-Reflective 15.6" FHD LED Display (1920 x 1080), Anti-Glare Memory 4 GB LPDDR4 Memory (On BD 4 GB) 4 GB LPDDR4 Memory (On BD 4 GB) Storage 32 GB e.MMC 32 GB e.MMC Colour Platinum Titan Satin Grey Multimedia Stereo Speakers ( 1.5 W x 2 )

Internal Digital Mic

720p HD Camera Stereo Speakers ( 1.5 W x 2 )

Internal Digital Mic

720p HD Camera Network 802.11 ac wave2 2X2

Bluetooth 802.11 ac wave2 2X2

Bluetooth Ports 1 USB-C®

1 USB3.0

MicroSD Multi-media Card Reader

1 Headphone out/Mic-in Combo 1 USB3.0

2 USB-C® [up to 5Gbps, 4K display out with optional adapter, Charging]

MicroSD Multi-media Card Reader

1 Headphone out/Mic-in Combo Input Island-type keyboard

Touchpad Island-type keyboard

Touchpad Security Slim Security Slot

TPM (Trusted Platform Module) Slim Security Slot

TPM (Trusted Platform Module) Power 39 Wh

30 W / 45 W / 65 W USB-C® Adapter 39 Wh

30 W / 45 W USB-C® Adapter Dimension 287.9 mm x 202.3 mm x 16.7 mm 359.7 mm x 244.9 mm x 16.5 mm Weight 1.18 kg 1.7 kg

*All specifications and descriptions provided herein may be different from the actual specifications and descriptions of the product. Samsung reserves the right to make changes to this page and the contents herein, including without limitation, functionality, features, specifications, GUI, images, videos, benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, capabilities, and any other product information, without notice.





About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

1 In regions where in-store shopping is not available, Samsung Experience stores offer curbside, storefront and centralized pick-up. Reserve online at https://shop.samsung.com/ca/ and arrange your pick-up from a Samsung Experience Store in Canada. Storefront only available at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Subject to change. Samsung also offers convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door to Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, LIVE CHAT or text us at WECARE (932 273). This convenient Door-to-Door service includes free pick up and return shipping and is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/support/stayhomestaysafe/



2 US Military Standard Compliant (MIL-STD-810G) MIL-STD-810: Environmental Engineering Considerations and Laboratory Tests is a United States Military Standard that emphasizes tailoring an equipment's environmental design and test limits to the conditions; MIL-STD-810G tests include: transit drop, vibration, high temperature, temperature shocks, freezing, dust, humidity, low pressure.

3 Measured according to Google Scenario (Power Load Test) criteria. (Tested Product Specifications: Intel® CeleronTM Processor N4000 / 4GB Memory / 32GB eMMC). Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls and voice, data and other application usage patterns. Results may vary. Weights vary depending on manufacturing process.

4 Measured according to Google Scenario (Power Load Test) criteria. (Tested Product Specifications: Intel® CeleronTM Processor N4000 / 4GB Memory / 32GB eMMC). Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls and voice, data and other application usage patterns. Results may vary. Weights vary depending on manufacturing process.

5 Only available where Gigabit Wi-Fi is supported. Availability of Gigabit Wi-Fi support may vary depending on country or region.

6 Storefront only available at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. Subject to change.

7 0% financing for up to 36 months applies to eligible customers who meet the minimum amount applicable for PayBright financing of $300 (before taxes and fees), on approved credit. You may not be eligible for 0% interest plan and your monthly payment amount, the interest you will pay, and the loan terms available depend on your personal credit profile. Monthly payments may include a monthly Processing Fee of $6.95. Eligible Samsung Products are: Smartphone devices, laptops, cases, tablets, wearables, chargers, AKG audio, and SmartThings products in all models and colours. Financing provided by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. Financing offers may vary from time to time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information.

8 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54b29224-3d09-4362-829b-ef92db3999ac

