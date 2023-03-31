U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,082.00
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,038.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,082.75
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.10
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.88
    -0.49 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.20
    -6.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.32
    +0.20 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2359
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5370
    +0.8480 (+0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,788.50
    -821.60 (-2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.01
    -11.23 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,628.84
    +8.41 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Samsung considers chip test line in Japan for advanced chip packaging -sources

1
Maki Shiraki and Joyce Lee
·3 min read

By Maki Shiraki and Joyce Lee

TOKYO/SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering setting up a chip test line in Japan, five people said, to bolster its advanced packaging business and forge closer ties with Japanese makers of semiconductor equipment and materials.

It would be the first such test line in Japan for Samsung, the world's largest maker of memory chips.

It would also come as the United States increasingly urges allies to work together to counter China's rising might in chips and advanced technology.

Japan said on Friday it would restrict exports of 23 types of chip-making tools, aligning its technology trade controls with a U.S. push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.

Samsung is looking to establish the facility in Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, where it already has a research and development (R&D) centre, according to four of the people, all of whom declined to be identified because the information is not public.

Although details have not been finalised, including the timing, the investment would likely be in the tens of billions of yen ($75 million), one of the people said.

Samsung is looking to deepen cooperation with Japanese companies, two of the people said. Japan is attractive because of relatively low labour costs and the presence of leading chip equipment and materials makers, allowing Samsung access to a local "ecosystem", one of them said.

However, one of the people said deliberations were still in an early stage, adding the South Korean company was considering various options and nothing has been decided.

Samsung declined to comment.

Companies are racing to develop advanced packaging techniques, which involve placing chips with different functions into a single package, to enhance overall capabilities and limit the added cost of more advanced chips.

This three-dimensional packaging could also help manufacturers improve chip performance even as they push the physical limits of how small chip features can get.

The test line would involve the so-called back-end process of chipmaking, according to the five people, which refers to a process in which semiconductors are cut and assembled into products.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol this month made the first visit to Japan by a South Korean leader in 12 years, where he met business leaders from both countries.

Executives from the two U.S. allies pledged to work more closely on chips and technology. Washington has worked to improve commercial diplomacy with both countries, particularly focusing on chips, in an attempt to counter China.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, last year opened a research centre in Japan's Tsukuba city, northeast of Tokyo, at a cost of about 37 billion yen, with 19 billion yen of that coming from the Japanese government.

The TSMC facility includes a production line for research.

Samsung last year set up an advanced packaging team in South Korea. Separately, it said this month it expected to invest $230 billion over the next 20 years to develop a large chip-making base in the country.

($1 = 132.5200 yen)

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Joyce Lee; Editing by David Dolan and Miyoung Kim)

Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?

    According to the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), one should invest in Devon Energy (DVN). It is debatable whether this highly sought-after metric is effective because Wall Street analysts' recommendations tend to be overly optimistic. Would it be worth investing in the stock?

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

    Good things could be on the horizon when a stock surpasses the 20-day simple moving average. How should investors react?

  • Taiwan says US officials have visited to discuss concerns about chip subsidies

    The United States has sent officials to Taiwan to listen to concerns in the chip industry about the criteria for new U.S. semiconductor subsidies, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Friday. The criteria are worrying companies like Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday, a concern shared by the world's leading contract chipmaker in Taiwan, TSMC. Conditions include sharing excess profit with the U.S. government, and industry sources have said the application process itself could expose confidential corporate strategy.

  • Exclusive-Elon Musk plans China visit, seeks meeting with premier - sources

    SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is making plans to visit China as early as April and is seeking a meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang, two people with knowledge of planning for the trip told Reuters. The exact timing of the visit is subject to Li Qiang's availability, one of the sources said. Tesla and China's State Council Information Office did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Friday.

  • Japan Tightens Chip Gear Exports as US Seeks to Contain China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan said it will expand restrictions on exports of 23 types of leading-edge chipmaking technology, as the US ratchets up efforts to limit China’s access to key semiconductor knowhow.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic Indictment$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketSingapore’s Changi Airport Warns of Delays Due to System Issues$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial

  • Oil dips, set for monthly drop, ahead of key U.S. inflation data

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped on Friday, with benchmarks heading for their weakest monthly performances since November, ahead of key U.S. inflation data which could give clues on future interest rate moves and the strength of the dollar. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.93, having gained about 7% so far this week. Worries about a full-blown global banking crisis have abated after two banks, in the U.S. and Europe, were rescued.

  • Natural Gas Was a Big Loser Among Commodities in the Quarter. Gold and Steel Bucked the Trend.

    The energy sector led the decline among commodities in the first quarter. Bucking the trend: copper, gold, steel and iron-ore.

  • Ford Takes Stake in Indonesia Nickel Project to Ensure Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. will take a direct stake in a battery-nickel plant under construction in Indonesia, deepening its role in the supply chain as carmakers try to secure materials for electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic Indictment$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketSingapore’s Changi Airport Warns of Delays Due to System Issues$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureA $3 Trillion Threat to Glo

  • Electric Vehicles Are Draining Billions From Profitable ICE Legacy Automakers With Ford Projecting $3 Billion in Losses

    There’s nothing cheap about developing, manufacturing, delivering and investing in the future of electric vehicles (EVs). Ford Motor Co. is finding this out the hard way — just the same as many other automakers — with the company’s EV unit projected to lose about $3 billion in 2023. Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle Is It A Big Deal? A lot can be said for Ford’s honesty with the public, its investors and potential EV buyers

  • Russian carmaker Avtovaz brings forward holiday shutdown amid component shortage

    Russia's largest carmaker, Avtovaz, said on Thursday that it was bringing forward an annual three-week company summer holiday by several weeks because of component shortages. Russia's auto industry has been hit hard by the fallout of Western sanctions and Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, having previously been reliant on Western investment, parts and partnerships. The company said it was working to establish new logistics corridors, and in 2022 found ways to replace more than 200 car parts that some countries were refusing to export to Russia.

  • Chairman says Gazprom close to maximum gas supply to China

    BO'AO, China (AP) — Russia's Gazprom is increasing gas supplies to China and expects soon to reach the maximum planned level through a Siberian pipeline, its chairman said Wednesday, highlighting Beijing's importance as his country's top export market in the face of Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Gazprom is negotiating with China over a possible additional supply project across neighboring Mongolia, Viktor Zubkov said at a government-organized economic forum.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights UFP Industries, Boise Cascade and JELD-WEN

    UFP Industries, Boise Cascade and JELD-WEN have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Ongoing supply shortages threaten U.S. infrastructure and war efforts

    Manufacturers of everything from pickup trucks to homes are still grappling with tight supplies of microchips and cement - shortages that could translate into delays and higher costs for federal efforts to arm Ukraine against Russian aggression and rebuild U.S. crumbling infrastructure and manufacturing. The supply chain woes that sent costs soaring and spurred shortages of everything from toilet paper to passenger cars are easing for retail-focused industries, but remain stubbornly persistent in important growth sectors like autos, machinery, defense and non-residential construction, experts said. "For sectors where demand is still strong, we are still seeing issues of materials shortages, and these problems will take additional time to resolve," said Jason Miller, associate professor of logistics at Michigan State University's business school.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • US, Japan announce partnership on critical mineral supply chains

    The U.S. and Japan announced an agreement to partner on strengthening supply chains for critical minerals such as those used in electric vehicles and semiconductors.

  • This 3D Construction Printing Company Already Has Pre-Orders Following Its Recent Product Launch — Could This Signal A Transformation Of The Construction Industry?

    By David Willey, Benzinga

  • Tesla's Chinese Rival BYD Defers US Debut, Decision Comes Weeks After Reducing Shift Timings At China Plants

    BYD Co., Ltd. (OTC: BYDDF) (OTC: BYDDY) does not propose to foray into the U.S. passenger car market for now, founder Wang Chuanfu said. At a post-earnings briefing on Wednesday, the Chinese Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival said that its home market of China has already entered a “full-expansion phase” for new-energy vehicles, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. is the next biggest EV market after China, where a price war has erupted between BYD, Tesla, and other EV makers. Wang does not foresee any impa

  • Oil rises over 1% on Iraqi supply risks, U.S. crude draw

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, supported by lower U.S. crude stockpiles and a halt to exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region, which offset pressure from a smaller-than-expected cut to Russian supplies. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.40, or 1.9%, to $74.37. Supporting prices, producers have shut in or reduced output at several oilfields in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq following a halt to the northern export pipeline, company statements showed.

  • The World’s Most Important Oil Price Is About to Change for Good

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of wrangling, the world’s most important oil price is about to be transformed for good, allowing crude supplies from west Texas to help determine the price of millions of barrels a day of petroleum transactions.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spend

  • The House-Printing Robot Shaking Up a $7.28 Trillion Industry

    Apis Cor, an innovative construction technology company, is making waves in the industry with its advanced 3D printing technology that aims to build low-rise buildings robotically. The startup creates giant 3D printers that can ‘print’ houses using their patented concrete blend. This means houses can be built in 2-3 months, instead of almost years on average. The company is already seeing significant traction. This includes the technology already being deployed in various locations worldwide, in