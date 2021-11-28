Samsung Cyber Monday deals start now: Save big on Samsung Galaxy, TVs, tablets and more
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Black Friday's come and gone, but the savings roll on at Samsung through Cyber Monday. Fortunately, there are still plenty of ways to shop top-rated tech at wallet-friendly prices. Samsung is offering a handful of bundles and discounts on everything from futuristic smartphones to kitchen essentials.
Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.
You can shop savings on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds2, the Galaxy Tab S7 and even the brand's smart stainless steel dishwasher. Not only that, you can also save even more when you trade in select devices—and that includes further markdowns on the sleek Galaxy Z Fold3 5G smartphone.
►Walmart Cyber Monday: A Twitter livestream with Jason Derulo, PS5 restock for Walmart+ members, and more!
►More: Amazon's Black Friday sale is here—and we're live tracking the best 150+ deals you won't want to miss
The 10 best Samsung Cyber Monday deals
Samsung The Premiere SP-LSP9TFAXZA 130" Class 4K Smart Laser Projector at Samsung for $4,999.99 (Save $1,500)
Samsung The Premiere SP-LSP7TFAXZA 120" Class 4K Smart Laser Projector at Samsung for $2,499.99 (Save $1,000)
Samsung BESPOKE Bottom Freezer Refrigerator in White Glass, Gas Cooktop, Convection Microwave and Whisper Quiet Dishwasher Package for $2,862.99 (Save $933.01)
Samsung 22-Inch LED Monitor with Borderless Design for $99.99 (Save $70)
Samsung Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher and Dual Ice Maker from $2,499 (Save $800)
Front Load Washer & Dryer Set with Steam and Steam Sanitize+ in Champagne for $1,457.98 (Save $640.02)
Samsung NX60T8711SS/AA Smart Slide-In Gas Range from $1,699 (Save $600)
Samsung 15-Inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 1TB and 32-Inch M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor Bundle for $1,379.98 (Save $570)
Samsung Odyssey 49-Inch G9 Gaming Monitor for $1,099.99 (Save $500)
Samsung 34-Inch CJ791 Ultra Wide Screen Curved Monitor for $549.99 (Save $150)
The best Samsung Cyber Monday home and appliance deals
Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum for $249 (Save $80)
Samsung ME17R7021ES/AA 1.7-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave from $249 (Save $60)
Get free Galaxy Buds2 with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $319 (Save $329.99)
Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station for $599 (Save $200)
Samsung DW80R9950US Smart Linear Dishwasher from $899 (Save $250 to $300)
Samsung 21-Cubic-Foot Stainless Steel Top Freezer Refrigerator from $1,079 (Save $120 to $130)
Samsung 30-Inch Smart Stainless Steel Gas Cooktop from $1,304 (Save $145 to $155)
Samsung 36-Inch Smart Stainless Steel Electric Cooktop for $1,304 (Save $145)
Front Load Washer & Dryer Set with Steam and Steam Sanitize+ in Champagne for $1,457.98 (Save $640.02)
Samsung NX60T8711SS/AA Smart Slide-In Gas Range from $1,699 (Save $600)
Samsung Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher and Dual Ice Maker from $2,499 (Save $800)
Samsung NE63T8751SS/AA 6.3-Cubic-Foot Smart Slide-in Electric Range for $2,609 (Save $290)
Samsung BESPOKE Bottom Freezer Refrigerator in White Glass, Gas Cooktop, Convection Microwave and Whisper Quiet Dishwasher Package for $2,862.99 (Save $933.01)
The best Samsung Cyber Monday laptop, tablet, monitor and projector deals
Get a Samsung Galaxy Book Go for free with eligible trade-in (Save $140 to $420)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 for free with trade-in (Save $25 to $275)
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 from $49.99 with trade-in (Save $175 to $500)
Samsung 22-Inch LED Monitor with Borderless Design for $99.99 (Save $70)
Samsung 27-Inch CF398 Curved LED Monitor for $179.99 (Save $50)
Samsung 34-Inch SJ55W Ultra WQHD Monitor for $329 (Save $100)
Samsung 34-Inch S65UA Ultra WQHD Monitor for $499.99 (Save $200)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 from $49.99 with trade-in (Save $175 to $680)
Samsung 34-Inch CJ791 Ultra Wide Screen Curved Monitor for $549.99 (Save $150)
Samsung 32-Inch UR59C Curved 4K UHD Monitor for $349.99 (Save $100)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 from $779.99 with trade-in (Save $340 to $620)
Samsung Odyssey 49-Inch G9 Gaming Monitor for $1,099.99 (Save $500)
Samsung 15-Inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 1TB and 32-Inch M7 4K UHD Smart Monitor Bundle for $1,379.98 (Save $570)
Samsung The Premiere SP-LSP7TFAXZA 120" Class 4K Smart Laser Projector at Samsung for $2,499.99 (Save $1,000)
Samsung The Premiere SP-LSP9TFAXZA 130" Class 4K Smart Laser Projector at Samsung for $4,999.99 (Save $1,500)
The best Samsung Cyber Monday smartphone and wearable deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live from $59.99 with trade-in (Save $90 to $110)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 from $64.99 with trade-in (Save $75 to $185)
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 from $79.99 with trade-in (Save $50 to $70)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro from $99.99 with trade-in (Save $80 to $100)
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Smartphone from $199.99 with trade-in (Save $10 to $600)
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Smartphone from $249.99 with trade-in (Save $10 to $250)
Get free Galaxy Buds2 and $100 off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Smartphone from $249.99 with trade-in (Save $103 to $750)
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G from $499.99 with trade-in (Save $15 to $700)
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra from $499.99 with trade-in (Save $103 to $700)
Get free Galaxy Buds2 and $250 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Smartphone from $649.99 with trade-in (Save $253 to $1,150)
Does Samsung do Cyber Monday deals?
Yes—they're doing one right now, in fact! Samsung is currently offering deals on smartphones, wearables, kitchen appliances, laptops, tablets, vacuums—just about everything.
Why should I buy direct from Samsung?
In addition to the heavily discounted prices, Samsung offers multiple forms of hassle-free delivery and installation options for certain bits of its eye-catching technology. For instance, you can get free haul away and recycling of your old TV with a purchase of a new TV from its website along with free delivery for its various appliances.
Can you finance the purchase or do you have to pay upfront?
If you don't want to pay outright or put the entire amount on credit, you can opt to pay monthly for up to 48 months, spreading out the cost of a new TV, dishwasher or other big-ticket items over four years. There's no down payment and 0% APR financing.
With Samsung's try now, pay later offer, you can also try an eligible product for up to 21 days and begin making payments once that time has elapsed. After this period, you can pay in three installments using Affirm. If you decide to return the product within the trial period, you can do that as well.
Are there special offers?
Yes. Throughout the site and during the sale, there are other special offers to be had, including promos like a free pair of true wireless earbuds with the purchase of select cordless stick vacuums. That means you can get Samsung's 200-watt Jet 75, now available for 36% off at $319, and score a set of Galaxy Buds2 (normally $149.99) at no additional cost. In fact, you can get those same stylish earbuds for free with select purchases of smartphones, including the recently-released Galaxy Z Fold3.
Should you buy Samsung Care+?
It depends. Samsung Care+ is Samsung's extra warranty program that provides up to four additional years of coverage for a fee. Depending on the product, it can include everything from a personal set-up session to protection against mechanical and electrical issues. For high-ticket items like TVs or mobile products like smartphones, it can be worthwhile to examine your expected replacement costs and weigh them against the extra warranty.
Shop the Samsung Cyber Monday sale
There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung Cyber Monday deals: Top deals on Galaxy phones, TVs and more