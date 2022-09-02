Samsung says hackers obtained some customer data in newly disclosed breach

Samsung has disclosed another cybersecurity incident. While an intrusion earlier this year led to hackers getting their hands on Galaxy source code , this time around, attackers obtained some customers' personal information.

The company says that Social Security numbers, as well as credit and debit card numbers, were not accessed. However, the event "may have affected information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth and product registration information." It hasn't revealed how many people may have been affected. The company is notifying some customers directly via email.

Samsung says someone gained unauthorized access to its systems in late July. It determined in early August that the attacker had obtained customer data, but consumer devices weren't affected. The company said it has taken steps to secure its systems and that it brought in a third-party cybersecurity firm. It's also in communication with law enforcement.

In an FAQ , Samsung said it's not necessary for customers to take immediate action based on what it has learned so far in its investigation. Still, it suggested that people exercise caution if they receive unsolicited emails and to review their accounts for signs of suspicious activity.

"We are committed to protecting the security and privacy of our customers," Samsung said. "We will continue to work diligently to develop and implement immediate and longer-term next steps to further enhance the security across our systems."