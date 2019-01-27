Samsung ditches plastic packaging for 'sustainable materials'

Twitter More

Your next Samsung phone could come in recycled and bio-based paper and plastic wrapping.

The company's electronics division announced its new sustainability policy Sunday and it involves changing product packaging for its phones, tablets, and wearables.

Now, instead of plastic, pulp molds will form holder trays. Accessories will be wrapped in eco-friendly materials. Samsung phone chargers will even change from a glossy finish to matte so that the company doesn't need to use a plastic protection film. The little things add up. Read more...

