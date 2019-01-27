Samsung ditches plastic packaging for 'sustainable materials'

Your next Samsung phone could come in recycled and bio-based paper and plastic wrapping.
The company's electronics division announced its new sustainability policy Sunday and it involves changing product packaging for its phones, tablets, and wearables.
SEE ALSO: Apple says the iPhone will be very useful after the climate apocalypse
Now, instead of plastic, pulp molds will form holder trays. Accessories will be wrapped in eco-friendly materials. Samsung phone chargers will even change from a glossy finish to matte so that the company doesn't need to use a plastic protection film. The little things add up. Read more...
More about Samsung, Electronics, E Waste, Packaging, and Tech