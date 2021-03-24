U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,915.50
    +15.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,417.00
    +111.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,098.50
    +92.25 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.90
    +23.50 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.29
    +1.53 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.10
    +6.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.14 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1833
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6300
    -0.0080 (-0.49%)
     

  • Vix

    19.93
    +1.05 (+5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3716
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6860
    +0.0760 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,039.03
    +2,458.12 (+4.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,141.17
    +41.36 (+3.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,681.08
    -18.11 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,405.52
    -590.40 (-2.04%)
     

Samsung will use drone deliveries for Galaxy products in Ireland

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Some Samsung customers in Ireland will receive their orders through a courier that can take to the skies and reach them within a few minutes. The tech giant has teamed up with Manna Drone Delivery to make, well, drone delivery an option for Irish customers, so long as they're purchasing the latest Galaxy devices. Eligible models include the S21 Ultra, the Galaxy Buds Pro, the Galaxy Tab S7, the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy A Series. In addition, orders must be placed via Samsung's Irish website, and the option only available for customers based in a town called Oranmore at the moment. 

Manna uses customized aerospace grade drones that can fly at an altitude of 164 to 262 feet and at speeds exceeding 60 kph (37 mph). The company says that's fast enough for a drone to reach Oranmore customers within three minutes after leaving the dispatch center. Manna has been working with Tesco and other local businesses to deliver grocery, books and medicine to people in the area. Its drones will facilitate a similar end-to-end contactless experience for Samsung customers.

"Superior customer experience is at the heart of what we do and with this new service we are embracing what we believe will be the future of retail," Eamonn Grant, Head of Online for Samsung Ireland said. "In the current environment, there is no better time to provide a contactless alternative to ‘click and collect’ and we are really thrilled to be partnering Manna to achieve this."

While availability is currently limited, the companies say they're "keen to expand this service nationwide in the future."

Recommended Stories

  • Lime is offering app-free scooter rentals and free reservations to tempt new riders

    Lime is targeting new riders by offering an app-less experience that saves you the hassle of creating an account and setting up a payment method.

  • Netflix's animated film 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines' arrives April 30th

    Netflix has announced that "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" animated film from Into the Spider-Verse's Lord & Miller will arrive on April 30th.

  • Tesla now accepts Bitcoin in the US

    As it promised earlier this year, Tesla now accepts payment in Bitcoin, according to Tesla's website and a tweet from CEO Elon Musk.

  • MyZone’s hybrid fitness tracker breaks free of the chest strap

    MyZone has announced an upgraded heart-rate tracker that doesn’t have to wrap around your torso to track your workouts and activity. The MZ-Switch is apparently the first device in the world that monitors both PPG (photoplethysmography) and ECG (electrocardiography) readings for more accurate activity monitoring with less “blind spots”.

  • The Morning After: The verdict on the OnePlus 9 Pro

    And the big absence of movie theaters this last year.

  • 'Final Fantasy XI' reboot for mobile has been canceled

    The Final Fantasy XI reboot that Square Enix was developing with Nexon, a South Korean-Japanese publisher focusing on online games for PC and mobile, has officially been canceled.

  • Smart's airless bike tires use NASA tech to defeat punctures

    NASA-approved startup Smart is using the space agency's smart memory alloy tech in its Metl bike tires.

  • Movies Anywhere is now available on Samsung TVs

    You can download the software on any Samsung smart TV released between 2017 and 2021.

  • SXSW in VR just made me miss the real world even more

    SXSW 2021 was surprisingly lonely in VR -- it just made me miss the real show even more.

  • Facebook didn't do enough to stop election misinformation, report says

    Facebook missed billions of opportunities to tamp down misinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential election, according to a new report from Avaaz.

  • Germany creates bridge between blockchain and euro

    German authorities have developed technology allowing investors to buy and sell securities on the blockchain in return for central bank money, bridging a gap between two worlds that once seemed irreconcilable. Private and public institutions around the world have been experimenting with using distributed ledger technology (DLT), best known for powering Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, for settling trades in official money. The Bundesbank, which partnered with Deutsche Börse and the German government's debt agency for this project, said on Wednesday its solution was the first allowing those who sell securities on the blockchain to receive their proceeds on their account at the central bank.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, tech stocks rebound as Treasury yields retreat

    Stock traded mixed on Monday, with technology stocks looking to recover some of last week's declines.

  • Bargain Hunters Save Turkish Stocks From Worst Drop in 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Losses in Turkish markets slowed on Tuesday as a number of investors scooped up bargains, pulling the main equity gauge back from its biggest two-day drop in 20 years.The morning started with the BIST 100 Index plunging almost 9%, triggering circuit breakers on the Istanbul bourse. But after a few hours, stocks had clawed back almost all of the losses and the lira’s decline was a fraction of the previous day’s tumble. The BIST 100 ended the day 0.1% lower, still down nearly 10% since the start of the week, while the lira was trading 0.4% lower as of 6:17 p.m. in Istanbul.After a chaotic trading day on Monday in the wake of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to fire central bank Governor Naci Agbal, markets seemed to calm down following reassuring statements from Turkish officials. Yigit Bulut, a senior adviser to Erdogan, said the central bank would avoid any extraordinary steps under Agbal’s successor, Sahap Kavcioglu. He also reiterated Erdogan’s monetary policy theory that high inflation is caused by elevated interest rates.“We’re starting to remove some of the hedges as we see opportunities in some stocks,” said Semih Kara, chief investment officer of Tacirler Asset Management. Kara said the fund is mostly looking to add names outside the banking industry, particularly the shares of exporters and companies with strong cash positions and no foreign-currency debt.The BIST 100‘s intraday reversal was led by gains in shares of exporters and companies with foreign currency income, while a gauge of banking stocks ended the day down 8.5%.READ MORE: Turkey ETF Gets Best Inflow Since 2018 on Worst-Ever Day: Chart“Investors had a bitter pill to swallow with yet another pivot at the central bank,” said Akber Khan, senior director of asset management at Al Rayan Investment in Doha. “With his proactive measures, Agbal had rapidly built precious credibility with investors, so his abrupt departure, and little clarity on the way forward, left investors fearing the worst.”READ MORE: Central Bank of Erdogan Has Foreign Cash Exiting TurkeyThe lira plunged as much as 15% on Monday. Renaissance Capital predicts the currency could slide a further 12% by year-end, while Commerzbank AG expects it to reach 10 per dollar. Options traders are the most bearish on the currency on record, one-month risk reversals show.“In contrast to previous periods, like in 2018 or November 2020, interest-rate hikes might not stop lira depreciation” because any tightening has proved short-lived, said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of currency strategy at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. “What will end the next lira depreciation episode? I am asking myself, without having an answer.”The yield on Turkey’s benchmark 10-year local-currency bond was up 21 basis points at 19.1%, the highest since May 2019, following Monday’s record jump of 483 basis points.“Barring the carry, which is suppressing short-term weakness in the lira, the overall decimation of central-bank credibility and independence will see further outflows out of Turkey,” said Saed Abukarsh, chief investment officer at Ark Capital Management in Dubai. “Ultimately, Erdogan would like to make an omelet without breaking any eggs.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • State of Crypto: What’s Next for the OCC?

    The OCC published a number of crypto-friendly pieces of guidance last year. The next head of this banking regulator could undo this work.

  • Deliveroo Kicks Off $2.5 Billion IPO, U.K.’s Largest in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc started taking investor orders in a share sale of as much as 1.77 billion pounds ($2.45 billion), marking the largest initial public offering in the U.K. since September.Deliveroo is selling shares at 3.90 pounds to 4.60 pounds apiece, according to a statement Monday, valuing the company at 7.6 billion pounds to 8.8 billion pounds.The offering is the biggest float on the London Stock Exchange since THG Plc’s 1.88 billion-pound offering in September, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company will take investor orders through March 30, with the stock set to start trading the next day, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News.The sale consists of as many as 384.6 million shares, and that amount could be increased by as much as 10% if there’s enough demand. Besides the 1 billion pounds the company aims to raise selling new shares, existing shareholders will also offer stock in the IPO, Deliveroo said, without providing details. It plans to to invest its proceeds to fuel growth.Deliveroo had gathered enough investor demand to cover the full deal size throughout the price range within hours of opening the book, according to terms seen by Bloomberg News.It is coming to the market at a time when coronavirus restrictions have caused soaring demand for food delivery. Gross transaction value -- the total value of purchases on its platform -- rose 121% in January and February versus the same period last year, the company said Monday, after a 64% increase in 2020.In its last full-year results, Deliveroo said that it had been profitable “at the operating level” for more than six months in 2020. Still, the company posted an underlying loss for the year of 223.7 million pounds.“Bringing the food category online represents an enormous market opportunity,” it said, adding that less than one of 21 meals a week including breakfast lunch and dinner are ordered online now.CompetitionMarket opportunity for the sector “has always been there,” but there’s also competition, said Shaunak Mazumder, a global equities fund manager at Legal & General Investment Management, adding that he would have preferred for the offering “to come in slightly below the range to give more of an IPO discount and to account for possibly slower growth as we transition out of lockdown.”Deliveroo competes with the likes of Uber Technologies Inc.’s Uber Eats and Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, besides a host of smaller grocery delivery apps. Progress in vaccine rollouts across the U.K., Deliveroo’s biggest market, threatens to lead to a drop in at-home dining later this year. Still, if the company manages to hold on to its lockdown gains and keeps up with new restaurant signings, it would be “attractive,” Mazumder said.The company won’t be profitable again until 2023, according to some analyst estimates, said Dev Chakrabarti, a portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.“What you can’t capture is how competitive the marketplace will be, and whether one of the other large players will throw in the towel and leave; until that happens the pricing will likely remain in promotional mode as opposed to rational,” he said.Food-delivery companies also face increasing questions about the gig economy model, especially after a watershed ruling in Britain’s Supreme Court last week, under which Uber will reclassify all of its 70,000 drivers in the country as workers, who are guaranteed specific benefits under U.K. law.Although this won’t apply to its Uber Eats brand, “winds of change are blowing through the sector,” Hargreaves Lansdown Plc analyst Susannah Streeter wrote in an emailed statement.“It’s clear the challenge to Deliveroo’s contractor model is likely to continue,” she said, noting that the European Commission is set to draw up new legislation governing how the gig economy model works across the bloc. Just Eat Takeaway has already pledged to offer U.K. workers hourly wages, sick pay and pension contributions.Deliveroo this month announced plans to create a fund to help restaurants and grocers in rebuilding their businesses after the pandemic, and also will give its “longest-serving and hardest-working riders” individual payments of as much as 10,000 pounds. The company will also make 50 million pounds of shares available to its customers as part of a “community offer.”Dual-Class StructureDeliveroo is listing with two classes of shares, which will give Chief Executive Officer Will Shu outsized voting rights for three years. Shu holds 6.1% of the company according to a registration document, which would be valued at as much as 540 million pounds at the top end of the valuation expectations disclosed Monday.The offering comes after a government-backed report this month made a slew of recommendations to reform U.K. listing rules, including allowing such dual-class share structures on the premium segment of the LSE, but it could be months before these are implemented.The proposals are part of London’s attempts to retain its clout as a major financial center in a post-Brexit world and attract fast-growth technology companies to its stock exchange. About 4.8 billion pounds has been raised in the U.K. through IPOs in the first three months of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, in what might end up as the busiest-ever first quarter for listings in the City.Even at the low end of the price range, Deliveroo would have the highest market value upon admission of any company to go public in London since Allied Irish Banks Plc listed in June 2017 with a market value of 12 billion euros ($14.3 billion).Deliveroo’s shareholders include Amazon.com Inc., which holds a 16% stake, venture capital firms DST Global and Index Ventures, who own about 10% each, and U.S. mutual-fund company T. Rowe Price Group Inc. with a 8.1% interest.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on the offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Updates to add investor comments, CEO’s stake.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shares slip, dollar creeps up as markets await Powell and Yellen

    Shares edged down, bond yields eased and the dollar crept up towards recent peaks on Tuesday with markets in a cautious mood ahead of Congressional testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day. The STOXX index of 600 European shares was down 0.4%, while the benchmark 10-year German government bond yield dropped 1.9 basis points to -0.3290% as Monday's plunge in the Turkish lira and lingering concerns over coronavirus infection rates drove investors to safer assets. The dollar firmed and S&P 500 futures were 0.28% lower, with markets turning their attention to an update from Powell.

  • Turkish Markets Slide as Agbal’s Exit Stokes Lira Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s stocks, bonds and the lira tumbled as the shock dismissal of the central bank chief triggered concern the country is headed for a fresh bout of currency turbulence.In one of the sharpest selloffs in years, the Borsa Istanbul Index lost more than 9%, triggering circuit breakers that halted trading. The lira also weakened more than 9%, while yields on Turkish local and dollar bonds soared.Investors also sold shares of European banks with ties to Turkey. Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, which owns about half of lender Garanti, sank over 7%.The turmoil underscores concern that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s removal of Naci Agbal after just four months as governor marks an end to a period of policy orthodoxy that had briefly restored the lira’s fortunes after a 20% retreat last year. Agbal’s successor, Sahap Kavcioglu, a columnist and university professor, has been a critic of the recent interest-rate increases enacted under Agbal’s stewardship, including last week’s larger-than-expected hike.“The replacement of the CBRT governor is a major blow to investor confidence in Turkey,” wrote Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets. “Not surprisingly, geographical proximity leaves Europe most exposed.”BBVA $60 Billion Turkish Assets a Focus; ING, BNP Exposure SmallThe lira’s decline puts it within a few percentage points of a record low reached on Nov. 6, the day before Agbal was appointed. It was trading at 7.919 to the dollar at 10:45 a.m. in New York after weakening to 8.4707 in early Asian hours, when liquidity for emerging-market currencies tends to be thinner.The rush to sell the currency as markets reopened Monday overwhelmed support for the lira from state banks, according to a foreign-currency trader familiar with the transactions who isn’t authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.Erdogan’s decision to fire Agbal, who had sought to restore the central bank’s credibility, has sparked speculation that the country will once again start easing interest rates. Before Agbal, investors frequently criticized Turkey’s monetary authority as being too quick to undo tightening and too slow to respond to risks, most recently in August 2018, when the lira lost about a quarter of its value.The dismissal “has ignited policy uncertainty and points to institutional challenges, adding risks to financial conditions,” wrote Moody’s Investors Service analysts including Madhavi Bokil and Dima Cvetkova in a note.Some 875 basis points of interest-rate increases since November, including Thursday’s 200 basis-point increase, had helped made the lira the best carry-trade currency this year, bringing foreign capital back into Turkish markets.A “haze of volatility” has returned to Turkish markets, Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axicorp Financial Services Pty Ltd. in Sydney, wrote in a note. “The market had been warming up to a more normalized monetary policy since November. This move is a big blow to these hopes.”Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said Monday that Turkey will continue to stick to free markets and a liberal foreign-exchange regime. The government will prioritize price stability, and fiscal policies will support the monetary authority in its efforts to rein in inflation, he said.“Markets can take some encouragement from recommitment to no capital controls and fact that state banks and presumably central bank have been selling dollars and have got the lira back below 8,” said Timothy Ash, a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management in London. “I expect massive state bank intervention in the short term to hold a line on the lira.”Market SnapshotThe Borsa Istanbul Banks Index, in which foreigners have a larger presence, fell 9.9%.The yield on Turkey’s benchmark 10-year local-currency bond rose 483 basis points to 18.89% at close.The 10-year benchmark dollar bond yield increased 138 basis points to 7.344%.Turkey’s five-year credit-default swaps jumped the most on record, to 455 basis points.Three-month options volatility on the lira reached 34%.Kavcioglu pledged on Sunday to use monetary-policy tools effectively to deliver permanent price stability. He also said the bank’s rate-setting meetings will take place according to schedule.Kavcioglu is a professor of banking at Marmara University in Istanbul and a columnist at the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper. The paper criticized the monetary authority’s latest interest-rate increase on its front page on Friday, saying the decision “turned a deaf ear” to Turkey’s 83 million people, would hurt economic growth and primarily benefits “London-based owners of hot money.”In a column published by Yeni Safak on Feb. 9, Kavcioglu said it was “saddening” to see columnists, bankers and business organizations in Turkey seeking economic stability in high interest rates at a time when other countries had negative rates. He also seconded Erdogan’s unorthodox theory on the relationship between interest rates and inflation, saying that raising interest rates would “indirectly open the way to increasing inflation.”Most economists think the opposite is true.Hold the LineLast year, Turkish banks spent more than $100 billion of the nation’s foreign reserves to support the currency, according to a report by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. That prompted calls by Turkish opposition lawmakers for a judicial probe into the official reserves.In comparison, foreign investors purchased a net $4.7 billion worth of stocks and bonds in the months following Agbal’s appointment. Overseas inflows to Turkey through swaps totaled about $14 billion during that period, Istanbul-based economist Haluk Burumcekci said.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The hit to the central bank’s credibility and independence can’t be overstated. Erdogan has battered the institution with interventions that have repeatedly backfired. Financial markets were willing to give Agbal a chance, his successor will find it hard to build that trust again.”--Ziad Daoud, chief emerging markets economist. For full REACT, click hereThe lira’s weakness could add to inflationary pressures building in the economy and erode Turkey’s real rate, currently the highest in emerging markets after Egypt’s.“Right now, the bigger question is whether we can avoid a liquidity shock/credit event and whether it makes sense to sell into a market that’s already pricing in quite a bit of risk,” said Ed Al-Hussainy, a senior interest rate and currency analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in New York.Japanese PositionsWhile Turkey’s high nominal rates are a lure for yield hunters, its mercurial inflation and the perception that central-bank policy has been too loose has made the lira one of the most volatile currencies in the world.Among those who find themselves on the wrong side of the trade are Japanese retail investors. Long positions made up almost 86% of the total lira-yen positions traded on the Tokyo Financial Exchange on Friday, the most among 14 major currency pairs, based on the latest data compiled by Bloomberg.“We will never know how successful Agbal’s approach could have been, but initial signs were positive,” said Emre Akcakmak, a portfolio adviser at East Capital in Dubai, who anticipates a reversal on some of the recent hot money inflows.“Even when the market stabilizes after a while, investors will have little tolerance, if any, in case the new governor prematurely cuts the rates again,” Akcakmak said.(Updates market pricing throughout, adds Moody’s comments in ninth paragraph and Columbia Threadneedle comments in fifth to last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trading App Robinhood Says It Files Confidentially for IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. said it filed confidentially for an initial public offering, in what will be a highly anticipated listing among investors -- including the trading app’s own customers.The company said in a statement Tuesday that it had submitted its filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg. Robinhood could go public as soon as late in the second quarter but the timing could change, said a person familiar with the matter who asked to not be identified because it wasn’t public.Bloomberg News previously reported that Robinhood was planning to file for an IPO this month. The company has selected Nasdaq as the venue for its listing, people familiar with the matter have said.Robinhood, which said it hasn’t set terms for the offering yet, became immensely popular during the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as homebound young people turned to online trading to pass the time and make money.That increased popularity has led to scrutiny from politicians and regulators, who are focused on the so-called gamification of trading and the company’s role at the center of the meme-stock frenzy. Robinhood also had to raise billions of dollars from its backers to comply with a request from the industry’s clearinghouse.Despite the challenges, Robinhood continue to grow its users and add downloads during the period, according to a JMP Securities research note from late January. The report showed Robinhood added 600,000 users in a single day, more than six times the typical number of new users during the month before the frenzy took hold.(Updates with statement in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden will regret the $1.9 trillion stimulus because it squanders the money he’ll need for other priorities

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 American Rescue Plan will certainly give the economy a jolt, but he may regret not spending the money differently. In 2020, COVID spending raised the federal deficit to $3.1 trillion in 2020 from $1 trillion in 2019. Households saved a good deal of their stimulus checks.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert