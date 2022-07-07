U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

Samsung dropped hot Prime Day-level deals on phones, TVs, watches, tablets and more

Elsie Boskamp, Anna Popp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·5 min read
Get amazing tech savings well before Prime Day with these Samsung deals on smartphones, TVs and appliances.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Tech junkies are all fired up about Amazon Prime Day 2022. Set to start on Tuesday, July 12, the online shopping event hosts some of the biggest savings on top-tier devices. But for those who just can't wait for the Prime Day deals, Samsung is letting shoppers get an early shot at big discounts on its must-have devices right now.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

For a limited time, you can snag a number of top-rated Samsung devices for wallet-friendly prices, including Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy smartwatches, Galaxy Book laptops and QLED TVs. And the savings don't just stop there—you'll also find deep discounts on home appliances, sound systems and more.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming: Shop the 40+ best early Amazon deals before July 12

4th of July: 45+ best 4th of July sales you can still shop from Amazon, Casper, Walmart and Adidas

Nordstrom Anniversary sale 2022: Preview deals plus early sales now

For upgrading your gadgets at an affordable price, Samsung has all your shopping needs covered. Keep scrolling to browse the retailer's impressive selection of best-in-class tech to make your everyday routine that much easier.

The best Prime Day-level Samsung deals you can shop today

Upgrade your hand-held tech with a feature-rich Galaxy smartphone or transform your living room into a home theater with an OLED TV right now at Samsung. Shop the top five Samsung deals available today before the discounts disappear.

  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G from $99.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $5 to $900)

  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 from $159.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $10 to $90)

  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $249.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $10 to $450)

  4. Samsung 7.5-Cubic Foot Smart Dial Gas Dryer with Super Speed Dry for $1,149 (Save $550)

  5. Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $2,599.99 (Save $400)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide

Samsung TV deals

Turn your living room into a home movie theater with these amazing Samsung TV deals discounted in time for Prime Day.
Samsung laptop and tablet deals

Take computing power on the go with these Samsung laptops and tablets on sale in time for Prime Day.
Samsung appliance deals

Keep your food fresh, dishes clean and more with Prime Day-level savings on Samsung appliances.
Samsung cellphone deals

Upgrade your smartphone with these Samsung deals ready in time before Prime Day.
Samsung tech deals

Samsung tech promises power and portability, both now on sale in time for Prime Day.
►Beat Prime Day prices: Shop Best Buy deals on Apple, Samsung and LG

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. This year the sale will be held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. The shopping event is typically met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members (find out what kind of membership you qualify for). Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up.

Sign up for Amazon Prime

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. This year, we have already seen huge price drops at Walmart, Lowe's, Best Buy and more—and the sales are only expected to get better. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Samsung is already offering tons of deep discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The tech retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs, laptops and home appliances and the savings are seriously impressive.

When is Samsung running sales during Amazon Prime Day?

Samsung has already dropped several early Prime Day sales and the price cuts are impressive. Today, you'll find deep discounts on everything from laptops and TVs to smart tech and appliances. In the coming days and weeks, we expect the customer-favorite retailer to release even more sales to rival Amazon's world-famous Prime Day deals.

What are the best Prime Day-level Samsung deals?

One of the best early Prime Day deals at Samsung is on the best-selling Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone. Typically listed from $999.99, you can get Samsung's souped-up phone for as little as $99.99 thanks to an $900 discount and an enhanced trade-in credit with eligible devices.

Meanwhile, if you want a seriously cinematic experience without leaving your living room, look no further than the Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. Normally priced at $1,499.99, the developer is offering the 55-inch screen for $100 off today. Samsung says the QN85B uses a huge grid of ultra-precise Quantum mini LEDs to create incredible color and contrast in its pictures. It also comes with Dolby Atmos sound technology for theater-quality audio.

Should I shop Samsung's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

If you're looking to get your hands on top-notch tech for a fraction of the price, Samsung's competing Amazon Prime Day sale is the place to shop. From TVs with best-in-class visuals to laptops with plenty of power, you'll find discounts on all that and more right now at Samsung.

Shop early Prime Day deals at Samsung

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung sale: Snag Prime Day-level deals on phones, TV, watches

