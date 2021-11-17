U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,688.67
    -12.23 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,931.05
    -211.17 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,921.57
    -52.28 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,377.01
    -28.02 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.92
    -2.84 (-3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.00
    +14.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    +0.19 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6040
    -0.0300 (-1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3493
    +0.0064 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0950
    -0.7050 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,005.15
    -414.89 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,470.15
    -8.51 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.20
    -35.77 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     

Samsung early Black Friday 2021 deals have arrived—get savings on smartphones, TVs and more

Jon Winkler and Christine Persaud
·3 min read
Shop major Black Friday 2021 savings on dozens of Samsung products from smartphones to dishwashers.
One of the best parts of Black Friday 2021 are the discounts on top-rated technology from major brands. One of those big names is Samsung, which is offering serious savings on its TVs, home appliances, phones, laptops and more as part of its early Black Friday sale. Not only that, you can save even more when you trade-in select devices.

In anticipation of supply issues and labor shortages, Samsung is joining other major players in revealing sale items early—including Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy. That means you get savings on everything from the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone to one of the brand's stainless steel dishwashers.

Shop the best deals at the Samsung Early Black Friday Prices sale

TVs and projectors

Save up to $1,200 on the Samsung Q80A TV.
Home and appliances

This Samsung electric range offers an eye-catching design and voice-enabled abilities for $290 off.
Laptops and tablets

Enter the world of tablets with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 on sale for Black Friday 2021.
Mobile technology

Shop deals on devices including the Galaxy ZFold3.
Does Samsung do Black Friday Deals?

Yes. We expect Samsung to release its official Black Friday deals around the day of the event on November 26.

When does Samsung Black Friday start?

While the brand has yet to announce specifics on the Black Friday sale event, Samsung's Early Black Friday Prices sale is taking place right now.

Why should I buy direct from Samsung?

In addition to the heavily discounted prices, Samsung offers free haul away and recycling of your old TV with a purchase of a new TV. There's also free shipping, no-contact delivery and simple returns if you find it doesn't fit your space or home décor. With The Frame, you can also save 50% off customizable bezel options include modern brown, modern teak, beveled white, modern white, or beveled brick red, which can all be swapped for the standard black. Normally starting at $100, bezel upgrades can be yours for as low as $50 (depending on the size of your chosen TV) for the duration of the sale.

Can you finance the purchase or do you have to pay upfront?

If you don't want to pay outright or put the entire amount on credit, you can opt to pay monthly for up to 48 months, spreading out the cost of a new TV, dishwasher, or other big-ticket items over the course of four years. There's no down payment and 0% APR financing.

With Samsung's try now, pay later offer, you can also try an eligible product for up to 21 days and begin making payments once that time has elapsed. After this period, you can pay in three installments using Affirm. If you decide to return the product within the trial period, you can do that as well.

Are there special offers?

Yes. Throughout the site and during the sale, there are other special offers to be had, including promos like a free pair of true wireless earbuds with the purchase of select cordless stick vacuums. With a Frame TV, for example, you can add a qualifying soundbar to the purchase for up to $270 for a limited time, offering an improved and more immersive audio experience while watching movies or TV, playing video games, or even listening to music.

Should you buy Samsung Care+?

It depends. Samsung Care+ is Samsung's extra warranty program, that provides up to four additional years of coverage for a fee. Depending on the product, it can include everything from a personal set-up session to protection against mechanical and electrical issues. For high-ticket items like TVs or smartphones that you take on the go, it can be worthwhile to examine your expected replacement costs and weigh them against the extra warranty.

Shop the Samsung early Black Friday sale.

