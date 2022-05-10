Samsung’s early Memorial Day deals on smartphones, smartwatches and earbuds are here

Get early Memorial Day savings on Samsung tablets, earbuds and smartphones.

Memorial Day 2022 is set for Monday, May 30 and the sales have already started. As one of the busiest days for sales, retailers typically offer all sorts of holiday deals on everything from furniture and fashion to headphones and smartwatches. If you're looking to score the biggest savings on the best tech, Samsung has some epic early Memorial Day savings on smartphones, earbuds and more right now.

Samsung just launched its Early Memorial Day Sale with a collection of discounts on some of its best-selling tech and deals on devices and accessories bundled together. For instance, purchases of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone (now from $699.99) earn shoppers $200 in Samsung credit to spend on accessories and $100 in Google Play credit to buy downloadable mobile apps and movies. If you buy a Galaxy Tab S8 tablet (from $149.99), you'll get a pair of Galaxy Buds2 (from $109.99) totally free.

If you want to wear your smartphone technology on your wrist, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can get the job done. Typically listed from $249.99, you can get this smartwatch for as low as $109.99 if you trade in an Apple Watch Series 6. If you have other smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit, Fossil or Garmin you want to trade in, you also qualify for discounts on the watch. The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of our favorite smartwatches for having a bright and vibrant display, solid fitness tracking features and all the essential functionality including directions from Google Maps, accepting phone calls and sending text messages.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can be an extension of your Android smartphone and a fitness tracker for less than $200 right now.

You can listen to your favorite songs and podcasts anywhere you want with the help of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Typically listed for $199.99, you can get these discreet micro earbuds for as low as $109.99 if you trade in a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds+. There are also select models of wireless and wired earbuds eligible for trade-in credit. The Buds Pro are among the best wireless earbuds we've ever tested thanks to their solid active noise cancelation technology that reduces the majority of background sounds. The Buds Pro also have other features including Voice Detect, which pauses ANC when it hears people talking before switching to ambient mode so you can still engage in conversation.

Check out some more amazing Samsung deals you can score ahead of the Memorial Day sales rush!

The best Samsung Early Memorial Day Sale deals

The futuristic Galaxy Z Fold3 is just one of many top-tier Samsung tech on sale in time for Memorial Day.

