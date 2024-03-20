Samsung Elec expects $100 million or more sales from advanced chip packaging business

SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics expects $100 million or more of revenue from its advanced chip packaging business this year, co-CEO Kye-Hyun Kyung said on Wednesday.

Samsung set up advanced chip packaging as a business unit last year, and Kyung said he expects the results of Samsung's investment to come out in earnest from the second half of this year.

Kyung's remarks were made during Samsung's annual general shareholders' meeting.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jamie Freed and Muralikumar Anantharaman)