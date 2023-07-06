Samsung Electronics Expects Lowest Quarterly Profits In 14 Years, Exxon Anticipates Lower Natural Gas Prices & Refining Margins To Hit Profits, Bank Of America Boosts Dividend After Stress Test: Today's Top Stories

On Wednesday, Automaker Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA ) said it would resume construction immediately at its CAD 5 billion ($3.76 billion) battery plant in Windsor, Canada. The automaker had put the plant on hold in May following disagreements with the Canadian government over financial support.

The Canadian government has met its commitment to leveling the playing field with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, and we are now resuming construction in Windsor, Stellantis, and LG Energy Solution, said in a joint statement. It is not evident how much the plant will receive from the government in subsidies.