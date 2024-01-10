Samsung Electronics Holder Seeks up to $1.65 Billion In Block

(Bloomberg) -- KEB Hana Bank is offering 29.8 million shares of Samsung Electronics Co. in a block trade that could raise as much as $1.65 billion, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News.

The shares are being offered at 72,128 won to 72,717 won each, the terms show. The price represents a discount of 1.2% to 2% to the closing price on Wednesday. After the transaction is executed, the holder will no longer own shares in the company.

Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group and UBS Group AG are joint bookrunners.

