U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,642.00
    +52.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,503.00
    +291.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,110.75
    +268.00 (+1.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.20
    +32.60 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.08
    +1.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.10
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1266
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.76
    -6.91 (-22.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3255
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7100
    +0.2200 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,343.41
    +3,132.79 (+6.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,328.79
    +68.63 (+5.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,311.12
    +78.84 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,455.60
    +528.23 (+1.89%)
     

Samsung Electronics merges mobile and consumer electronics units, names new co-CEOs

Kate Park
·2 min read

Samsung Electronics announced today it has merged its mobile and consumer electronics units and unveiled its new leadership to replace its three major divisions leaders, effective starting today (Dec.7), in the company’s biggest shake-up since 2017.

Jong-Hee (JH) Han, head of visual display business, was promoted to vice chairman and co-CEO and will lead the newly merged mobile and consumer electronics unit, which is also called SET division, and continue to head the visual display business.

Han, who played a key role in the company achieving the company’s top position in global TV sales for the last 15 years, is expected to “strengthen the synergies among the different businesses in the SET division and help drive new business and technologies,” Samsung said.

Kyehyun Kyung, CEO of Samsung Elecro-Mechanics, was also named co-CEO of Samsung Electronics and will lead the company’s device solutions (DS) division spanning semiconductor and components units.

The tech giant said the new leadership will help lead “the next phase of the company’s future growth and to strengthen its business competitiveness.”

The consolidation of its two main units, mobile and consumer electronics, is seen as an effort to simplify its structures and focus more on the semiconductor business.

The sweeping reshuffle announcement comes roughly four months after the company’s vice president and de facto leader Jay Y. Lee was released on parole in August.

Samsung announced in November its plans for a $17 billion US semiconductor plant in Taylor Texas and laid out a $205 billion investment plan, which includes semiconductor, artificial intelligence, robotics, and biopharma, over the next three years.

Kinam Kim, the former vice chairman and head of the DS division, was named chairman of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology. As part of its reshuffle, the company also named Hark Kyu Park as its new chief financial officer.

Samsung to invest $205B in semiconductor, biopharma and telco units by 2023, creating 40,000 jobs

Samsung announces new advanced semiconductor site in Taylor, Texas

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plunges 20% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 13.5% on Monday after health officials indicated that the omicron variant might lead to less severe forms of COVID-19 than feared. Omicron is a heavily mutated strain of the novel coronavirus. Amid the volatility, many investors sought shelter in Moderna and other vaccine stocks, on the belief that omicron fears would boost demand for new drugs designed to target emerging coronavirus strains.

  • Alibaba stock rockets to best day since 2017

    U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. rocketed Monday to post their best performance in more than four years as numerous Chinese internet stocks started to mount a comeback after a tough recent stretch.

  • Lucid shares drop amid SEC subpoena over SPAC deal

    Lucid (LCID) shares opened 12% lower on Monday after the high-end electric vehicle startup revealed it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its recent tie-up with a special purpose acquisition company.

  • Morgan Stanley gave an 'overweight' rating to these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.8% — lock them in before inflation soars higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Why Zscaler Stock Tanked 13% Today

    High-growth but richly valued tech stocks have been getting hammered by the market as of late, and software cybersecurity disruptor Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) hasn't been exempt. As for the specific plunge today (Zscaler is up 36% in 2021 with just weeks to go until the new year), analyst Stephen Bersey at Daiwa Capital downgraded Zscaler to underperform and stuck a $286 price target on the stock. A slew of other Wall Street prognosticators waxed optimistic on Zscaler last week after the company said revenue grew 62% year over year in the last quarter, and deferred revenue (sales collected from customers, but for which service has not yet been provided) boomed 74% higher.

  • Why Shares of Pfizer, Ocugen, and Vaxart Are Losing Ground Today

    Shares of the COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are all moving in the wrong direction today. Specifically, Pfizer's stock is down by approximately 4%, Ocugen's equity is in the red by 5.64%, and Vaxart's shares are underwater by a hefty 8.7%, as of 12:23 p.m. ET Monday afternoon. On Sunday, the White House's chief medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that the preliminary data regarding the severity of the omicron variant was "encouraging."

  • MongoDB, Coupa Make Waves After Monday's Big Wall Street Win

    The stock market stayed in full high-volatility mode on Friday, but investors weren't complaining given the positive tone on Wall Street. Investors seemed comfortable that the Omicron COVID-19 variant isn't likely to flare up into a new full-blown crisis, and that gave investors more confidence in the potential for the global economy to weather any resulting turbulence. Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were substantial and provided a nice respite from recent declines.

  • Rivian: Production and delivery of EVs expected this quarter, analyst says

    Deutsche Bank Lead U.S. Analyst Emmanuel Rosner calls into Yahoo Finance Live to evaluate Rivian's growth outlook after going public this past November and how it compares to EV manufacturing competitors.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Leading the New Wave

    The savvy investor keeps their eyes forward, toward the horizon. Right now, the sea of tech is the one to watch, and the ships coming into view are flying AI’s flag. This is not a new development, it’s been on course for several years – but as an investment sector, it’s heating up. AI is the tech that will power our digital systems for years to come, everything from our smartphones to our cars to Elon Musk’s Mars rockets. AI isn’t just one technology, rather, it’s a range of techs – and approach

  • Intel is planning to spin off Mobileye, its autonomous vehicle unit, via an IPO

    The chip making giant plans to retain majority control of Mobileye after taking it public next year.

  • Lucid and Nio Are Down Over 30% From Their Highs. Is it Time to Buy?

    In a matter of weeks, many growth stocks have gone from hot to cold over fears of an economic slowdown, the omicron COVID-19 variant, and valuation concerns. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are two very different electric vehicle (EV) companies that are looking to make names for themselves on the global stage. Let's determine if now is the right time to buy Lucid and Nio, or if investors should run for the exits.

  • Here's Why Square Dropped 18% in November

    Square (NYSE: SQ) fell 18.1% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, because of disappointing quarterly results and declining Bitcoin market prices. Investors weren't impressed by Square's revenue growth, and the company's increasing exposure to cryptocurrencies also weighed on the stock, as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) had a volatile month. Square's quarterly revenue growth slowed dramatically and fell short of analyst estimates.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    For the past 12 years, investing in growth stocks has been a moneymaking strategy. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have allowed fast-paced companies to thrive. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, released a report that compared to performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and paid a dividend between 1972 and 2012 to stocks that didn't pay a dividend over the same period.

  • As SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Dips, Institutions are Getting a Fresh Buying Opportunity

    Many growth stocks took a hit in the recent weeks, and SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has not been spared, as it dipped over 35%. As the stock reaches toward the yearly lows, we'll look into the current state of the ownership and reflect on the recent moves made by the insiders and institutions.

  • Nvidia-ARM deal probe paused by EU antitrust regulators

    Yahoo Finance Live co-hosts Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi look at Nvidia's shares dipping as EU antitrust regulators pause their investigatory probe into Nvidia's acquisition of chipmaker ARM.

  • Nvidia stock slips to close in correction territory, joining AMD

    Nvidia Corp. shares just closed into a correction Monday following a big decline last week, joining Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

  • Stocks, Futures Climb as Technology Shares Rebound: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and futures rose Tuesday as concerns about the severity of the omicron virus variant receded and China pledged measures to support economic growth. Most Read from BloombergSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualAutomating the War on Noise PollutionThe Ugly, Expensive Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesTechnology sh

  • 2 Stocks Raymond James Says Are Ready to Surge 60% or Higher

    Anyone feeling dizzy from the recent market gyrations? Volatility is back on the menu in a big way. The past week saw strong moves in both directions, with the bears ultimately in control, culminating in Friday’s rout. After charging ahead for most of the year, the main indexes have been on the backfoot recently, with the market getting jittery over Omicron variant fears and the Fed’s hawkish turn. Friday’s seemingly disappointing jobs report further fanned the flames of doubt. Nevertheless, eve

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now, As Palantir Trades Near Seven-Month Lows?

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.