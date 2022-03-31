Samsung re-enters the OLED game with the new S95B OLED TV—here's how to save on a pre-order

The Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV is the first of its kind to be developed by Samsung and it's available today.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

While Samsung has long been known for powerful OLED displays in its Galaxy smartphones, in recent years, it has ceded ground to its rival, LG, when it comes to OLED TVs. Now, Samsung is jumping back into the OLED ring with the new S95B OLED 4K Smart TV.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The S95B OLED 4K Smart TV is available in 55- and 65-inch sizes, starting at $2,199.99. For a limited time, you can bundle the OLED TV with a soundbar and save up to $500 on your entire purchase. For example, you can pair the new S95B OLED TV with the new $900 HW-Q800A 3.1.2ch soundbar for $2,949.98, saving $150 on the bundle. Or, add the $1,599.99 HW-Q950A 11.1.4ch soundbar to your TV purchase for $3,499.98, saving $500 compared to the price of buying the TV and soundbar separately.

►Abercrombie sale: Save up to 25% on select men’s and women’s styles—shop dresses, swimwear and more

►We Made Too Much: Shop best-selling lululemon leggings, hoodies and joggers for spring

What is an OLED TV?

This is Samsung's first OLED TV in nearly a decade, as the company is typically known for its ultra-bright QLED TVs. For those new to the world of OLED vs. QLED, OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) TVs don't use a separate LED at the back or sides like traditional LED and QLED TVs. Instead, they use what's called "emissive" display technology, which allows each pixel to turn on and off independently. The result is perfect black levels that allow for increased contrast, along with other benefits such as a fantastic, wide viewing angle.

QLED TVs are like the vast majority of flat-screen TVs, in that they use an LED backlight behind an LCD display. But QLED goes further by adding quantum dots, which are microscopic nanocrystals that react to a specific color of (blue) light by emitting red and green light. With that technology, a QLED TV can produce more richly saturated colors and brightness that outshines most OLED displays.

Story continues

Why is this so important? Because Samsung's latest take on OLED, the S95B, uses a kind of hybrid OLED TV mixed with QLED technology. The industry has been calling this new display type QD-OLED, though Samsung has labeled the S95B as simply an OLED TV with "Quantum HDR OLED" technology.

As we reported at CES 2022, QD-OLED TVs are designed to combine the self-emissive nature of OLED displays with the brightness and color-boosting qualities of quantum dot displays.

While we haven’t tested a QD-OLED TV yet, we expect these TVs to be inherently brighter than traditional OLED TVs while maintaining their perfect black levels, wide viewing angles and incredible overall contrast. Although OLED TVs already tend to produce rich, well-saturated colors, the addition of quantum dots should widen that color palette even further.

Bring some rich new color into your home media room with a Samsung QLED 8K smart TV.

In addition to the the S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, there's also a new line of the Samsung Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K smart TVs. Available in 65-, 75- and 85-inch sizes, you can pre-order one of these hefty new screens starting at $4,99.99 and get $200 in Samsung credit now through Monday, April 11. With the Neo QLED model, Samsung adds mini-LED backlights to its quantum dot technology.

These are two major steps in the world of TVs and you can be one of the first to see them for yourself. Shop these screens today and bring a new era of imagery right into your living room.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung OLED TV: Get this brand new screen and more on sale right now