Samsung has eye-catching Black Friday deals on smartphones—find out how you can save $900

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·3 min read
Samsung is celebrating Black Friday 2021 with major savings on its smartphones, like the new Galaxy Z Fold3.
If you're in the market for a new smartphone, Samsung is offering Black Friday discounts on some of its hottest models. Not only that, you can use some of your older hardware to help you save big on the newest phones this holiday season.

Among its many pre-Black Friday deals, Samsung is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone for as low as $649.99—that's a whopping 64% off its standard price of $1,799.99 for the tech enthusiasts looking for major savings. The price cut only applies to those who trade in their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone for the 256 or 512-gigabyte model. If you have other devices you're willing to trade in, you can still get a discount on the Fold3: Trading in the Galaxy S21+ smartphone gets you $700 off the Fold3, while the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet has a trade-in value of $350. The devices don't even have to be exclusively Samsung products: Apple's iPhone 12 can be traded in for $650 off the Fold3 while the Apple Watch 3 earns you $40 off your purchase for the Samsung phone.

The Fold3 isn't the only device with deep trade-in discounts.

For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 can be yours for a huge 88% discount from its $799.99 list price, bringing the price down to just $99.99 if you trade in an Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max smartphone. You can still get money shaved off the S21's price tag with other devices: The Samsung Galaxy Note 5G Ultra smartphone gets you $550, off while the Google Pixel 5 saves you $200.

There's also the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 that you can get for as low as $249.99 when you trade in a Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone. If you've got an Apple iPhone 11 and want to trade-up, you'll get $450 off the Flip3. If you sport a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and want a bigger tech upgrade, trade it in for the Flip3 and get $50 off the eye-catching smartphone.

The folding design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone lets you use two apps at the same time on the same screen.
Here's how the trade-in process works:

  1. First, go on the device's product page, scroll down to select the "Yes, trade-in" option and see which smartphone, tablet or smartwatch is eligible for the trade-in credit.

  2. Once you confirm that the device you're trading in functions normally, has no cracks on the screen or camera lens, and is factory reset, you can submit your order for whatever device you want.

  3. Once you receive the new phone, you have 15 days to send in your promised trade-in device to Samsung.

  4. The company says it will provide customers a prepaid shipping label and specific instructions on how to properly send the old device out to complete the transaction.

If you've been waiting on a deal on either the flipping, the folding or just the regular Galaxy smartphones, it's part of the plethora of electronics deals Samsung is offering for the holiday season. Head over to the website and find out how much you can save today.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphone from $99.99 with eligible trade-in (save $10 to $600).

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone from $299.99 with eligible trade-in (save $3 to $650).

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone from $649.99 with eligible trade-in (save $3 to $900).

