Samsung Eyes $75M Chip Test Line In Japan, Wants To Tap Low Labor Costs And More

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) is weighing a chip test line in Japan to bolster its advanced packaging business and forge closer ties with Japanese semiconductor equipment and materials makers.

  • The leading South Korean chipmaker is eyeing establishing the facility in Kanagawa prefecture, next to Tokyo, where it already has a research and development (R&D) center, Reuters reports.

  • The investment would likely be in the tens of billions of yen ($75 million).

  • Samsung proposes to deepen cooperation with Japanese companies to tap the country's relatively low labor costs and the leading chip equipment and materials makers, gaining access to a local "ecosystem."

  • The move coincides with the U.S.'s increasing canvassing of allies to work together to counter China's dominance in chips and advanced technology.

  • Japan on Friday committed to restricting exports of 23 types of chip-making tools, aligning its technology trade controls with U.S. sanctions on China.

  • In January, Samsung reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 8% year-on-year to KRW 70.46 trillion.

  • Semiconductor businesses revenue was KRW 20.07 trillion, down 24% Y/Y due to falling memory prices.

  • Samsung expects a market demand recovery in the second half of 2023.

  • Photo by Pierre Lecourt via Flickr

