The Samsung Frame TV is a cinematic masterpiece—save up to $800 today

Watch your favorite shows and movies in style with Samsung's The Frame TV on sale right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you want to make a big statement in your living room, we have the Samsung deal for you. The Samsung Frame TV can transform your living space into an art museum and a movie theater, all in the same day. The do-it-all screen is a showstopper that seamlessly fits into any aesthetic, displaying everything from personal works of art to brand new blockbusters in cutting-edge clarity. The best part? It's up to $800 off during this week's Discover Samsung sale.

From $899.99 at Samsung (Save $100 to $800)

➤Snag Samsung Galaxy S23 devices today: Save up to $750 and get free store credit

For a limited time only, Samsung has the sleek smart TV on sale in multiple sizes to fit any room in your home. Starting from its 43-inch model all the way up to its 85-inch version, The Frame is on sale for as low as $899.99. If you're after a truly cinematic viewing experience in your living room, you could save up to $800 on this chic TV in the 85-inch size.

“I never wanted a TV in the living room because they're just not very decorative. The Frame changed my mind about that,” says Sarah Kovac, Reviewed’s accessibility editor and Frame owner. She’s especially fond of its ability to showcase images or selected artwork while in screensaver mode. “I love that I can display my own photos or classical pieces via a very affordable subscription. Several people have just thought it was a large, framed painting.”

➤Game on: Get the Samsung Odyssey Ark curved gaming monitor for $1,000 off

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

This makes it pose as a nice piece in your living room rather than function as a bulky, out-of-place eyesore in your home. The Frame comes complete with customizable bezels, so it can fit in with brown, white and even brick interiors. But don’t be fooled by its beautiful exterior into thinking it’s just for decorative purposes: It has all the functionality of any modern TV. The Frame supports internet services with access to YouTube and other streaming platforms and comes with built-in Alexa as well.

Story continues

The Frame TV can do more than just stream your favorite shows and movies. It is an awe-inspiring piece of home decor and powerful tech at the same time. Shop this Samsung deal before the savings power down!

From $899.99 at Samsung (Save $100 to $800)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung Frame TV deal: Save up to $800 on the stylish Samsung TV