Samsung's 2020 Galaxy A phones are coming to the US with 5G

Samsung's Galaxy S and Galaxy Note flagships might get the most attention, but it's the company's more affordable Galaxy A phones that have helped it weather recent downturns in smartphone demand. Typically, we don't see many of those phones make their way to the US. Not so this year. In 2020, Samsung plans to release six different Galaxy A-series models stateside. What's more, two of the phones will feature 5G connectivity, a first for the series.

Most of the A-series devices that are coming this year Samsung already announced for other markets, but the two 5G handsets are new. At the top end, there's the $600 Galaxy A71 5G. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Full HD+ display and four main cameras, with a 64-megapixel sensor in there for good measure. With a microSD card, you'll be able to add up to 1TB of additional storage.

Galaxy A51 More

Then there's the Galaxy A51 5G. It comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, 48-megapixel main camera, 4,500mAh battery and 6GB of RAM. It will ship with 128GB of internal storage, which you'll be able to increase by up to 512GB with a microSD card. It will cost an even $500.

Both the A71 and A51 5G will arrive in the US this summer -- provided there aren't any coronavirus-related delays.

Galaxy A11 More

At around the same time, Samsung plans to release two other A-series devices. First, there's the 6.4-inch Galaxy A11. It includes a triple main camera array with two wide-angle lenses and a single depth sensor. It also features a 4,000mAh battery and 32GB of internal storage. You'll be able to buy it for a modest $180.

Samsung Galaxy A21 More

Then there's the more capable Galaxy A21. For $250, you get a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and a quad-camera array that includes two wide-angle lenses, in addition to a macro lens and depth sensor.

In the meantime, Samsung will begin selling two recent Galaxy A phones in the US, starting with $110 Galaxy A01. As you might imagine, it comes with mostly modest features, including a 3,000mAh battery and a dual main camera setup that includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It's also the only new A-series phone without one of Samsung's signature circular "Infinity-O" display cutouts. Instead, it comes with an OnePlus 6T-like "Infinity-V" notch and a HD+ screen.

Galaxy A01 More

Story continues