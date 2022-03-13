U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,230.75
    +29.25 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,155.00
    +230.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,377.75
    +85.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.00
    +15.70 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.01
    -2.32 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,976.60
    -8.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.90
    -0.26 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0934
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • Vix

    30.75
    +0.52 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3044
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.5450
    +0.2650 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,839.05
    -1,086.18 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.32
    -13.63 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,430.12
    +267.34 (+1.06%)
     

Samsung's next Galaxy A Event takes place on March 17th

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read
Samsung

Samsung has started sending out invitations to the Galaxy A Event, where it will unveil its latest mid-range smartphones under the product line. The tech giant introduced the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 on the same day last year and then launched the A52s, an upgraded version of the A52 with a newer processor, in select regions a few months later. You'll be able to watch the event on Samsung's website or the company's YouTube channel on March 17th, starting at 10AM Eastern time.

The event comes just over a month after Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S22 series in the first Unpacked event of the year. Along with the S22 and the S22+, the company also unveiled the Galaxy S22 Ultra that represents the consolidation of the Galaxy S and the Note lines. The S22 Ultra has the Note's rectangular silhouette and onboard slot for its accompanying S Pen, whereas the other models have the traditional look of the previous S line devices.

Samsung also recently released the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition with a 6.4-inch screen and a slightly more affordable price than its standard counterparts. If we're talking about phones in the same price range as the Galaxy A line, though, there's the new iPhone SE that Apple unveiled on March 8th. The new budget-friendly SE model supports 5G connectivity and has an updated chip, but it looks almost identical to its predecessor. It will be available starting on March 18th for $429.

Samsung Galaxy A Event
Samsung Galaxy A Event

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Meta Platforms Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Russian spy chiefs ‘under house arrest’ as Putin turns on his security chiefs over invasion setback

    Source reveals that Russian intelligence “miscalculated” the resistance expected in Ukraine in the run-up to invasion

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Planet

    Here are five of the safest high-yield dividend stocks on the planet. The company's dividend yield currently tops 5%, which certainly puts it in the high-yield group. While there are other REITs in this space, Easterly has a secure spot among the market leaders.

  • Goldman Cuts S&P 500 Target Again as Gloom Descends Upon Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists lowered their target for the S&P 500 index for the second time in a month, implying negative returns for the year, after a global commodity crunch triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deepened the slump in U.S stocks. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official War

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • Tesla, Elon Musk Bring Power to Ukraine; Defy Russia, Putin

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk sometimes appears to vacillate between mad genius, impish prankster, and Batman villain. Musk's motives may be hard to understand -- sometimes it seems like he has a plan and sometimes it seems like he just wants attention -- but he has made his feelings about Russia's invasion of Ukraine very clear. The outspoken CEO has not only used his social media platform to speak out on behalf of the people of Ukraine, he has also supported them in more tangible ways.

  • Why Your Tesla or Ford EV May Soon Be Even More Valuable

    When those big winter storms or blazing hot summer temperatures knock out power for miles around, where can you turn if you don't have a power generator handy? Electric vehicles have not been an option, unless an EV owner wanted to take a chance on having their car's warranty revoked by making some electrical adjustments to their vehicle. Tesla warranties state that vehicle damage or malfunction caused by "using the vehicle as a stationary power source" would not be covered by the vehicle's warranty and could void the warranty, according to an Electrek report.

  • Paris Jackson Bares All In Beautiful & Candid Behind-The-Scenes Snapshot

    Paris Jackson has been taking over the world little by little, between beautiful performances in Paris to now, showing her silly and sexy side in a nude, candid shot on Instagram. On March 7, Jackson posted a series of photos to her Instagram, getting ready with Vivienne Westwood. Instead of posting a caption, she tagged […]

  • GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'

    GOP senator says a war between NATO and Russia 'would end pretty quickly'

  • GE Builds 350-Ton Turbines at Its Power Facilities. Here’s What We Found on a Tour.

    General Electric led a tour of one of its South Carolina gas power facilities as part of its Investor Day on Thursday—and while the machines produced there, and the process to make them, are incredible, sometimes great technology isn’t enough. The story of GE’s (ticker: GE) gas power division shows why the company is redoubling its efforts in lean manufacturing. GE CEO Larry Culp, who joined the company in 2018, is a lean devotee and has taken its application at the U.S. industrial giant to the next level.

  • How Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoThe global food system is under threat as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts one of the world’s major breadbaskets in jeopardy. Here are the latest development

  • Why the Nickel in a Nickel Is Worth More Than the Coin

    The recent spike in nickel prices on the London Metal Exchanges means a nickel is now worth more than a dime. But the metal has been valued at more than five cents for years.

  • 8 Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Colgate-Palmolive, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Applied Materials were among the large U.S. companies that that announced dividend increases this week.

  • 2 Stocks I Will Buy If the Stock Market Keeps Crashing

    With prices on many stocks dropping like stones, these two companies are near the top of my "to buy" watchlist.

  • 3 Top Fintech Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Coinbase Global, Upstart Holdings, and Block are now trading at levels at least 49% below their 52-week highs.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • A $37 Billion U.S. Bond Fund Emerges as a Big Loser From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- As Wall Street starts to tally the market damage triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a big bond fund run by Franklin Resources Inc. is emerging as an early loser.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favor

  • Siberian ‘Detour’ Forces Airlines to Retrace Cold War Era Routes

    (Bloomberg) -- Global airlines are going to great lengths to avoid Russian airspace but few to the extent of Finnair Oyj, the flag carrier of Finland. It’s flying thousands of miles around its northern neighbor, retracing routes abandoned decades ago at the end of the Cold War.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.