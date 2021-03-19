U.S. markets open in 3 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,925.00
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,910.00
    +30.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,861.00
    +65.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.40
    +5.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.79
    +0.79 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.90
    +3.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    26.11
    -0.24 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1902
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.21
    +1.98 (+10.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8380
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,571.34
    +182.96 (+0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,165.47
    -8.74 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,752.01
    -27.67 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.70 (-1.41%)
     

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G Make Innovation Accessible to All

Samsung Canada
·13 min read

New Galaxy A Series 5G offers awesome technology at a highly accessible price point

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Introducing the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G, making powerful innovation accessible to all.
Introducing the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G, making powerful innovation accessible to all.
Introducing the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G, making powerful innovation accessible to all.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada, Inc. unveiled the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G device on March 17, making powerful innovation accessible to everyone. The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, together with the Galaxy A32 5G announced earlier in March, come outfitted with awesome Galaxy innovations to stream, capture and experience the things that matter most at a price you'll love.

“Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That’s why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A Series 5G to democratize Galaxy innovations for everyone,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy A52 5G encapsulates the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price.”

Create, communicate and express yourself with awesome camera technology
The Galaxy A52 5G reflects an ongoing commitment from Samsung to provide awesome mobile experiences to Galaxy A fans at an affordable price point.

  • Versatile Camera Experience – Shoot vivid and crisp photos and videos with ease thanks to a 64MP high-resolution, versatile quad camera and 32MP front-facing camera. Turn your favourite moments from 4K videos into 8MP high-resolution images with 4K Video Snap, and use Scene Optimizer to shoot with optimal settings for 30 categories of images and backgrounds such as food, landscapes and pets.

  • Stable day or night – Whether filming the latest dance trend or capturing a new skateboard trick, OIS (optical image stabilization) ensures pictures and videos come out sharp and steady. And don’t miss capturing an important moment because of low lighting - Night Mode uses multi-frame processing, resulting in bright and crisp images even in the dark.

  • Fun content capture – Add style and unique flair to content using AR Emoji and My Filter.

See and be seen with an awesome display and refined design
Samsung enhances experiences and style with a vivid display and sophisticated design.

  • Bright and Smooth – Edit photos and video chats with friends and lose yourself in seriously cool game graphics displayed in ultra-crisp clarity and colour. Galaxy A52 5G features an expansive Infinity-O Full HD+ display1 and a silky smooth 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Keep watching and scrolling social media posts even when outside thanks to an increased 800nits luminance.

  • Comfortable viewing experience – The display is also ‘Eye Care’ certified2, and automatically adjusts the display’s colour temperature based on smartphone usage patterns to reduce eye fatigue with ‘Eye Comfort Shield’3.

  • Refined design – Galaxy A52 5G puts high-end style within reach, thanks to a modern matte finish and a super sleek design.

Expand your experience thanks to the awesome power of the Galaxy ecosystem
The new Galaxy A series experience is enhanced by the seamless connections and new opportunities offered through the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.

  • Stay organized and connectedSmartThings connects to and controls a number of compatible devices in a smart home environment right from the Galaxy A series—including wearables, tablets, PCs and TVs. Additionally, SmartThings Find locates your paired devices with more intuitive and detailed directions, and Galaxy SmartTag4 Bluetooth locator can help you find important devices or belongings - it’s as simple as attaching it to what matters most.

  • Enjoy music together without hassle – Whether participating in a joint workout at home or catching up on the latest podcast with friends, connect and listen to music together. Music Share simply syncs a phone with a friend’s device to share music without speaker pairing. Also, pair phones with two sets of Galaxy Buds devices and listen together with Buds Together.

  • Connect and share with easeQuick Share lets you easily send pictures and videos to nearby Galaxy devices without size limitation so you can get quick approval from everyone in the frame before posting a group selfie. With Private Share5, you can change your mind whom to share your content with, or revoke permission for your photos and videos even after sharing them with just one tap.

Expect more and get more with awesome Galaxy foundation
The Galaxy A52 5G comes with all the essentials that Galaxy users deserve.

  • Peace of mind – Take chances and get messy as the Galaxy A52 5G is water and dust resistant with an IP67 rating 6. By adding Samsung Care+7, you can plan for the unexpected and be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction. Protect the things that matter with built-in Samsung Knox8—Samsung’s defense-grade security system that helps to safeguard personal information and data in real-time.

  • Long-lasting battery – Watch your favourite shows, work on your game score and keep your playlist blasting with Galaxy A52 5G's 4,500mAh (typical) long-lasting battery9. When you do need a power boost, Super Fast Charging10 will have you back up in no time.

  • Hyper fast 5G – Life moves quickly, and phones should keep up. With power, hyper-fast speeds and strong performance, the Galaxy A52 5G makes 5G connectivity11 accessible.

  • Enjoy premium essentials – The Galaxy A52 5G is equipped with Galaxy essentials including stereo speakers, 64GB of internal memory and up to 1TB12 of external memory when you add a MicroSD card. Also, the redesigned One UI 3.1 helps enable more intuitive experiences and consistent interactions by increasing speed, reducing distractions and highlighting important information.

  • Software updates – Samsung always aims to provide Galaxy users with an up-to-date mobile OS, and this is now expanded to the Galaxy A series13.

The highly accessible Samsung Galaxy A32 5G delivers some of the best core features from Samsung
Announced in March, the Galaxy A32 5G pairs some of the best core features from Samsung with one of the most affordable 5G devices on the market14.

  • Long-lasting battery - Galaxy A32 5G's long-lasting 5,000mAh15 (typical) battery helps you do more with 15W Fast Charging to give you a quick boost whenever you need it.

  • Awesome performance - What will you do when you tap into super-fast 5G16? The possibilities are endless. Whatever you choose, Galaxy A32 5G's fast processor has your back.

  • Expandable storage - You shouldn't have to delete precious memories just because you're out of storage. Galaxy A32 5G comes loaded with 64GB of internal memory, and you can add up to 1TB more content with a MicroSD card17.

  • Versatile camera experience - From stunning selfies to epic landscapes and everything in between, Galaxy A32 5G gives you multiple ways to add some shine to your everyday moments. Four lenses in the back help you take stunning 48MP shots plus a 13MP, flattering front-facing camera means you're ready to go wherever inspiration leads you.

  • Infinite display - This expansive 6.5”18 HD+ Infinity-V display was made for your viewing pleasure. Rich colours, exquisite clarity, Infinite HD+ display. It's enough to make you want to ditch your TV.

  • Modern design - The Galaxy A32 5G's minimalist design esthetic is simple, clean and delightfully modern.

Canadian Availability

The new Galaxy A Series 5G devices will be available in Canada at a later date, with pricing and availability details to come. For more information about the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A32 5G, visit news.samsung.com/ca or www.samsung.ca

Eligible customers can also receive 0% financing on a Galaxy A Series 5G device for $0 down and 0% interest for up to 36 months with approved credit. Experience smartphone technology from Samsung in a way that fits your budget19.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. You’ll be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help you get back on track20.

Canadians can purchase Samsung Care+ with their new Galaxy device or within 60 days of their device purchase date. To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door to Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, LIVE CHAT or text us at WECARE (932 273). This convenient Door-to-Door service includes free pick up and return shipping and is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/support/stayhomestaysafe/

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: news.samsung.com/ca/ or samsung.com/ca/.

For more information on Samsung Galaxy A Series 5G:
samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-a-series/

For more information on Samsung Galaxy Buds: samsung.com/ca/audio-sound/galaxy-buds/

For more information on Samsung Galaxy Tab:
samsung.com/ca/tablets/

For more information on Samsung Galaxy SmartTag: samsung.com/ca/mobile-accessories/galaxy-smarttag-black-ei-t5300bbegca/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.
Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Product Specifications

GALAXY A52 5G SPECIFICATIONS

Galaxy A52 5G

Display1

Size Resolution

6.5"FHD+ sAMOLED. 120Hz

Display

Infinity-O Display

Camera

Rear

64MP AF (F1.8) + 12MP FF (F2.2)
+5MP FF(F2.4) + 5MP FF (F2.4)

Front

32MP FF (F2.2)

Processor

SD5750G

Memory

RAM

6/8 GB

ROM

128/256 GB

Micro SD

Up to 1TB

Battery

Capacity (Typical)9

4,500 mAh

Charging

25W Super Fast Charging

Dimension

159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm / 189 g

Others

On-Screen Fingerprint
Samsung Pay
Stereo Speakers
Water Resistance (IP67)

GALAXY A32 5G SPECIFICATIONS

Galaxy A32 5G

Display19

Size Resolution

6.5" HD+TFT

Display

Infinity-V Display

Camera

Rear

48MP (F1.8) + 8MP (F2.2) + 2MP (F2.4) + 5MP (F2.4)

Front

32MP (F2.2)

Processor

MTK D720
Dual 2.0 GHz + Hexa 2.0 GHz

Memory

RAM

4/6/8 GB

ROM

64/128 GB

Micro SD

Up to 1TB

Battery

Capacity (Typical)16

5,000 mAh

Charging

15W Fast Charging

Dimension

164.2 x 76.1 x 9.1 mm / 205 g

Others

Side Fingerprint, C-Type Fast Charging, Samsung Pay (NFC only)


1 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5" in the full rectangle and 6.3" with accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens.
2 SGS, the world's leading certification company, awarded Galaxy A series’ display the Eye Care Certification based on its ability to reduce the blue light. This certification can be found on www.sgs.com.
3 Eye Comfort Shield is ‘off’ by default, and must be turned on in Settings.
4 Galaxy SmartTag sold separately.
5 Private Share enables more secure sharing with blockchain-based encryption technology and works between Galaxy smartphones with Android P or later. App download required to send/receive Private Share link. After sharing, senders can revoke the files from receivers.
6 Galaxy A52 5G is rated as IP67. Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1 metre of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.
7 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms
8 Availability varies by device.
9 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls and voice, data and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.
10 25W Super Fast Charger sold separately. Actual charging speed may also vary depending on the actual usage, charging conditions and other factors.
11 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.
12 MicroSD Card sold separately.
13 Availability of security updates may vary by device and market. The lists of security update models are subject to change and will be reviewed on a periodic basis. For further details, please refer to Samsung Mobile “Security Updates” https://security.samsungmobile.com/workScope.smsb
14 As of March 19, 2021.
15 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,860 mAh. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls and voice, data and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.
16 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors
17 MicroSD Card sold separately.
18 Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.5" in the full rectangle and 6.4" with accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera lens.
19 0% financing for up to 36 months applies to eligible customers who meet the minimum amount applicable for PayBright financing of $300 (before taxes and fees), on approved credit. You may not be eligible for 0% interest plan and you monthly payment amount, the interest you will pay, and the loan terms available depend on your personal credit profile. Monthly payments may include a monthly Processing Fee of $6.95. Eligible Samsung Products are: Smartphone devices, laptops, cases, tablets, wearables, chargers, AKG audio, and SmartThings products in all models and colours. Financing provided by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. Financing offers may vary from time to time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information. Example: a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (SM-G988WZKAXAC) with a selling price (MSRP) of $1849.99 financed at 0% APR for 36 months, which equals 36 monthly payments of $51.39. Cost of borrowing is $0 for a total obligation of $1849.99. Taxes, shipping and other fees [if applicable] are extra. Offer ends June 30, 2021 and is subject to change/cancellation without notice.
20 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4257263e-d473-477b-9031-74706a5f68ce

Katelin Onishi North Strategic, Public Relations katelin.onishi@northstrategic.com 613-883-4684


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Irsay sees beginning of ‘golden era’ for Colts

    Jim Irsay is bullish on the next decade.

  • Goldman Sachs analysts complain of long hours, unrealistic deadlines

    As Goldman Sachs Group Inc cashes in on a boom in market activity, a group of first-year analysts have warned senior management that they are overworked and will quit within six months unless conditions improve, according to an internal survey circulated online. While Wall Street is notorious for its tough culture, the survey provides a rare insight into just how grueling working conditions can be. The survey, which began circulating on social media on Wednesday, was conducted by a group of 13 first-year investment banking analysts among themselves.

  • Top India Fund Goes Long Cash After Jump in Rates Volatility

    (Bloomberg) -- The turmoil in bonds that’s recently roiled asset classes worldwide has prompted India’s biggest fund manager to hold more cash.SBI Funds Management Pvt. is deploying funds in the overnight repo markets, Rajeev Radhakrishnan, head of fixed income, said in an interview earlier this week. The $63 billion asset manager has also been reducing duration in its debt funds.The U.S. Treasury yield curve steepened after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stressed Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence it has fully healed from Covid-19. The yield on benchmark 10-year Indian bonds surged three basis points to 6.22% Thursday. Some money managers turned wary of taking big positions in fixed-income in recent weeks, amid speculation that vaccine progress could add to inflationary pressure. In India’s case, higher oil prices are a particular risk given the country relies heavily on imports. A record government borrowing program has also pushed up yields.“In such a volatile situation, we’ll continue with this strategy and take our time to redeploy the cash,” Radhakrishnan said.Read more on Radhakrishnan’s views on the nation’s credit marketThe shift was already underway earlier this year. The latest factsheet shows that SBI’s Dynamic Bond Fund’s cash holding rose to 32.5% as of the end of January, compared with 8.4% at the end of June.(Updates with a tout after fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Says Fund Defaults Expected, Investors May Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it’s expecting defaults in a $10 billion group of supply-chain funds that were run together with Greensill Capital, and investors have already begun threatening litigation.“There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the valuation of a significant part of the remaining assets,” the bank said in its annual report on Thursday. “The portfolio manager has been informed that certain of the notes underlying the funds will not be repaid when they fall due.”Read More: Credit Suisse Replaces Varvel, Suspends Bonuses After GreensillInvestors have also threatened litigation and the bank may become embroiled in legal disputes as a result, Credit Suisse said.The bank warned earlier this week that it may take a financial hit after it was forced to freeze $10 billion of supply-chain finance funds that it ran with Greensill and said it has so far recovered only about $50 million of a $140 million loan to the firm. The Swiss bank is also contending with how to deal with investors in the funds and how they will be repaid.The funds, which the bank marketed as among the safest it offered, contained some assets tied to future sales of the borrowers, going beyond the typical supply-chain finance business of lending against actual invoices, Bloomberg reported this week.Read More: Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: Greensill Didn’t Just Finance SupplyBut as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill Capital against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Now, investors in the frozen funds are left facing the potential of steep losses as the assets are liquidated.Earlier this month Deminor, a company that funds investment-recovery litigation, said it had been approached by a number of investors facing losses of about 60% and that it was reviewing options including lawsuits. Credit Suisse Risks Backlash From Investors in Greensill FundsOther developments from the bank’s annual report:A number of regulatory investigations and actions have been initiated or are being considered, including by Swiss financial regulator FinmaCredit Suisse’s board of directors has initiated an investigation and the bank is working with outside help to look into the collapse of the funds, confirming a Bloomberg News report last week.Bank said it is “reasonably possible” to expect a loss as a result of impact of Greensill’s collapse though it is too early to estimate the sizeCredit Suisse may also suffer reputational harm associated with these matters that might cause client departures or loss of assets under management(Updates to include context on investors considering lawsuits)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Smart stock investing shouldn’t be emotional, but investors are only human, after all, making it difficult to follow a rational trading strategy. Investors should remember the advice of Warren Buffett: “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.” What Buffett is advocating is the oldest of market advice: buy low and sell high. Taking this into consideration, we set out on our own search for compelling investment opportunities trading at a discount. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some Wall Street analysts are recommending to ‘buy the dip.’ Let's take a closer look. Teladoc Health (TDOC) We'll start with Teladoc, a remote medical care service, which makes use of online networking to connect patients with doctors for non-emergency matters, including ear-nose-throat issues, lab referrals, basic medical advice and diagnoses, and prescription refills for non-addictive medications. In the company’s words, it’s “remote house calls by primary care doctors,” using digital technology to offer an old-fashioned service. Teladoc’s service is in high demand, and the corona year saw the company thrive – its business model was a perfect fit for COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Full-year revenues in 2020 grew 98% year-over-year, to 1.09 billion, and total patient visits increased by 156%, to 10.6 million. In addition, the company in October completed its merger with competitor Livongo, in a deal worth $18.5 billion. Teladoc shareholders now control 58% of the combined company. While the move adds to Teladoc’s capabilities and potential patient base, it also meant the company incurred large costs during Q4. Teladoc had to pay up in cash for the merger, and as a result, the Q4 earnings results showed a heavy EPS loss of $3.07 per share. In addition to the Q4 net loss, investors are also worried by the 2021 membership guidance. Specifically, the figure is likely to be between 52 million and 54 million, which implies growth of +3.4-7.4% year-over-year. This is way down from +40% in 2020 and +61% in 2019. The stock has slipped 37% since its recent peak in mid-February, but Canaccord's 5-star analyst Richard Close says to 'buy this dip.' “Bright spots such as multi-product sales, increasing utilization, new registration strength, and visit growth in noninfectious areas trump the membership metric when all is said and done. Opportunities have presented themselves in the past to jump into (or accumulate shares of) Teladoc -- we believe this is one of the opportunities,” Close confidently noted. Close backs these comments with a Buy rating and $330 price target that implies an upside of 78% in the coming 12 months. (To watch Close’s track record, click here) Overall, Teladoc has engendered plenty of Wall Street interest. There are 21 reviews on the stock, of which 13 are to Buy and 8 are to Hold, giving TDOC a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $185.43, while its $255.05 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~38%. (See TDOC stock analysis on TipRanks) Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) From medical care we'll move on to the mining industry, because sometimes owning a gold mine is the next best thing to owning the gold. Agnico Eagle is a Canadian gold miner in the business for over 60 years. The company has active mining operations in Canada, Mexico, and Finland, and showed strong production in 2020. The company’s Q4 report detailed over 501,000 ounces of gold produced, at a production cost of $771 per ounce – against an ‘all-in sustaining cost’ of $985 per ounce. That quarterly performance was duplicated for the full year 2020. Total gold production came in at more than 1.73 million ounces, the top end of the previously published yearly guidance, and the production cost per ounce, $838, was well below the year’s all-in sustaining cost of $1,051 per ounce. High production – the fourth quarter number was a company record – led to high income. Agnico reported Q4 net income of $205.2 million, which came out to 85 cents per share. For the full year, income came in at $511.6 million, or $2.12 per share. This figure included the 9-cent per share loss in Q1, and was still 6% higher than the 2019 figure. Despite the strong 2020 full-year figures, AEM shares have slipped since the earnings release, falling some 21% of their value. While the company is profitable, and production is meeting expectations, earnings in Q4 were down 7.6% sequentially and 38% year-over-year. Covering this stock for CIBC, analyst Anita Soni writes, “In our view, the market reaction on the back of quarterly earnings was overdone and we would recommend investors add to positions on the dip… We continue to favor Agnico for its track record of prudent capital allocation, largely organic growth strategy, exploration expertise (evident in the strong reserve replenishment and resource additions in a COVID impacted year), project pipeline, and strong management.” In light of these comments, Soni set a price target of $104 to go along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. Her target implies a one-year upside potential of 73% from current levels. (To watch Soni’s track record, click here) Overall, Agnico Eagle gets a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 12 recent reviews that include 9 Buys against 3 Holds. The shares are priced at $60.12 and their $85.62 average price target implies a 42% upside potential for the coming year. (See AEM stock analysis on TipRanks) Redfin (RDFN) Last but not least is Redfin, a Seattle-based, online real estate broker, with a business model based on modest fees (in the 1% to 3%) for sellers to list their homes and for closing the sale. The company aims to make the home tour, listing debut and escrow processes faster and easier. Redfin reported a 4.7% year-over-year revenue gain in Q4, with the top line reaching $244 million. EPS, at 11 cents, was far above the 8-cent net loss recorded in the year-ago quarter. Both numbers beat the Wall Street estimates by substantial margins. For the full year 2020, the net loss came in at $18.5 million, or less than one-fourth of the 2019 figure. Since the earnings were released, RDFN shares are down 25%. Investors are somewhat spooked by the company’s Q1 guidance, for a quarterly loss in the $36 million to $39 million range. This is higher than 2020’s total loss, and there is some worry that Redfin is slipping away from profitability. The company is facing growth headwinds from two factors, a lack of agents and a lack of properties to list. The first factor can be met by a hiring drive, but the second is out of the company’s control – and only partly compensated for by higher property values. Ygal Arounian, 5-star analyst with Wedbush, wrote a note on Redfin titled, ‘Buy the Dip, There’s a Lot to Like Here.’ “The strength in the housing market is continuing to drive material benefits to Redfin, where it is having trouble keeping up with demand. Customers seeking service from agents was +54 y/y, even after Redfin made changes to its site that discouraged customers from requesting tours when an agent was unlikely to be available," Arounian wrote. The analyst added, "Redfin still doesn't have nearly the amount of agents it needs for the level of demand it is seeing and is hiring aggressively to get there. Agent recruiting increased by ~80% for lead agents in Dec/ Jan vs. Sep/Oct. Redfin is also seeing increasing repeat rates and referrals, which can support growth for longer.” To this end, Arounian put a $109 price target on the stock, indicating his confidence in a 57% one-year upside, and backing his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Arounian’s track record, click here) Redfin’s shares have 10 recent reviews on file, with a break down of 4 Buys and 6 Holds, for an analyst consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The average price target is $87.71, implying a 27% upside from the $69.22 trading price. (See RDFN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Await Central Bank Intervention

    Gold is sitting sideways at a very low level, as we wait to figure out whether or not the FOMC will give hints of some type of action to bring down yields.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    Chad Dowshenko grew up watching his father flip properties. Dowshenko, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately $791,000 USD, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses.

  • Treasuries Are Selling Off Again, Sending 10-Year Yield Above 1.7%. Here’s Why.

    With the Federal Reserve showing little concern over rising yields, traders are trying to gauge when the Treasury market will offer enough yield to attract investors.

  • My parents want to use $300,000 in retirement savings to pay off $160,000 left on their home. Is that a good idea?

    ‘I would like to be able to help them financially and be their safety net, but my means are limited.’

  • No stimulus check yet? 7 possible reasons for your wait

    Check this list to see why you're still waiting for the cash to show up.

  • The Fed is dovish but bond yields are soaring. What gives?

    Here's some of the theories why the Fed's dovish messaging on Wednesday didn't stave off a sharp bond-market selloff on the following session.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? 90 million already arrive, more hitting ‘in the coming weeks’

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • The IRS is in a mess — can you avoid a major delay with your refund?

    The tax agency is facing growing pressure to extend the filing deadline.

  • Attention: Here’s one important tax deadline that has NOT been delayed

    May 17 is the new date to file 2020 income taxes and pay any amount due, but some workers may have to send the IRS money before then.

  • Here’s a ray of hope for people worried they missed a valuable tax break on jobless benefits by filing too soon

    Though jobless benefits count as taxable income, one part of the sprawling law says the first $10,200 of those benefits are exempt from federal income taxes for households making under $150,000.

  • Cathie Wood’s Funds Buy Teladoc’s Dip in Face of Amazon Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood appears undaunted that Amazon.com Inc. is eyeing a business staked out by her biggest bet in telemedicine, Teladoc Health Inc.Three funds at Wood’s Ark Investment Management expanded their stakes in Teladoc, seizing on the dip Wednesday caused by Amazon’s move to offer its virtual-doctor-visit system to other companies, according to trading disclosures. Teladoc shares slipped 4.4% Wednesday on the heels of Amazon’s announcement and continued to drift lower Thursday.“The pandemic has materially accelerated the adoption of virtual care,” Simon Barnett, an investment research analyst with ARK, said in an interview Thursday. “It’s like trying to put toothpaste back in the tube. It’s not something that’s going to go back to brick and mortar as the pandemic abates.”“We don’t really think that Amazon, despite its balance sheet and brand name, is necessarily going to do something that will help it get inroads very quickly in the healthcare ecosystem,” he said. “There’s a lot of difficult to crack components that are really key, like relationships with insurers health systems that are not necessarily something that you can just buy.”Barnett predicts that the global telehealth market could reach around $150 billion over the next five years -- the typical time horizon for the funds’ investments -- though advances in preventative testing in areas like cancer detection could expand it even more.Teladoc is the largest holding in the ARK Genomic Revolution fund and the third largest in the ARK Innovation ETF.The stock has dropped about 37% from February’s record highs after a conservative membership forecast spooked investors and sentiment on tech stocks soured.Sellside analysts have stuck by Teladoc and peer American Well Corp. after Amazon’s latest venture. The specter of Amazon has long loomed large over the sector, despite the goliath’s limited success so far in health care.“The threat is overstated, because Teladoc and American Well have contracts with many of the large health plans,” BTIG’s David Larsen said in an interview. “Amazon has been very successful taking share from your traditional retail store fronts in many areas. But health care is different.”He expects Amazon may be able to make inroads with the uninsured instead of employer health plans, a segment where Teladoc and American Well have a head start.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO: 'I Don't Think Anybody Thought We Had Actual Orders'

    Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) CEO Steve Burns was on CNBC Thursday morning to address recent short-seller allegations of fraud. What Happened: Commenting on Hindenburg Research's report against Lordstown, CNBC's Phil Lebeau told the electric automaker CEO Steve Burns he came on the network in the past and made references to "serious orders", or reservations. Burns said the company has always made it clear it has collected "non-binding letters of intents" but referred to them as "pre-orders in the real world." As such, the company "always classified them for that" and the company has "a lot of those pre-orders." "We have pre-orders directly from fleets, we have pre-orders from people that sell to fleets," the CEO said Thursday. Gauging demand is very important for a company like Lordstown that starts to manufacture a new vehicle every six minutes, Burns said. As such, management needs to know one-year in advance how many vehicles will be required to address future demand. "We never said we had orders. We don't have a product yet so by definition you can't have orders," @LordstownMotors CEO Steve Burns tells @lebeaucarnews. "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders. That's just not the nature of this business."$RIDE pic.twitter.com/64G9gvBsQS — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) March 18, 2021 Why It's Important: Burns on Wednesday told investors during a post-earnings call the company is cooperating with an information request from the SEC related to accusations of misleading claims by Hindenburg. Pre-orders are "by definition non-binding" with no deposit required and can be canceled, the CEO told CNBC. Such is the "nature of EV startups." "We don't have a product yet, by definition we can't have orders," he said. What's Next: The pre-order data did "exactly what it was supposed to do" and give the company insight into what was previously "completely unknown science." "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders," he said. "That's just not the nature of this business." During Wednesday's call, Burns said the company is cooperating with the SEC inquiry and "the board of directors has formed a special committee to review these matters." Lordstown's stock was down 9.2% to $13.69 at publication time. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnheuser Busch's CEO On Hard Seltzer: 'Gift For The Beer Industry'Exclusive: Evolv's CEO On Why Its Technology Is 'Critical' To Travel, Events Comeback© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Value stocks are so in favor they’ve become momentum stocks

    It's the holy grail of quant investing, these analysts enthuse: cheap stocks with great earnings momentum, which in turn drives outperformance.