U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,363.19
    +5.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,084.12
    +21.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,438.70
    +2.15 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.61
    +7.89 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.69
    +6.65 (+7.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.70
    +37.50 (+1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    25.64
    +0.93 (+3.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1090
    +0.0055 (+0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1600
    -0.0280 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0029 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7230
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,992.98
    +43.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.09
    +3.82 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.32
    +52.64 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

The Galaxy A53 is the first mid-range Samsung phone with 5G

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·4 min read
Mat Smith/Engadget

Almost a year after Samsung revealed the Galaxy A52 (and the rest of the 2021 Galaxy A family), the company is back with even more phones. While the foldables and the Galaxy S22 line might grab the headlines and raise the bar for specs, the Galaxy A phones have been a commercial success, combining decent specifications with large screens, complicated camera arrays and Samsung’s premium aesthetic.

The new Galaxy A53 and the A33 don’t diverge from this strategy – it is working, after all – but instead introduce 5G connectivity and Samsung’s more powerful 5nm Exynos chips. They also look remarkably similar to each other and the extended Samsung Galaxy phone family.

I’ll focus on the A53 5G, which is coming to the US on April 1st, priced at $450. It has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that’s capable of 120Hz refresh rates, matching last year’s model. Samsung says it’s capable of adaptive refresh rates, but couldn’t specify the range as of this writing. Still, it’s rare to see any degree of adaptive refresh rates in phones at this price. Smooth scrolling is usually the hallmark of an expensive device, so I was pleasantly surprised in a recent demo session to find that interacting with the A53 felt similar to using more expensive phones like the S22. There are some signs that it’s not quite as premium as Samsung’s top phones, with a notable bezel around the display.

Samsung puts a lot of emphasis on its camera innovations, and the A series has benefited from that. In 2022, that means another quad-camera system – take that, iPhone SE. The main 64-megapixel sensor has optical image stabilization and an f/1.8 aperture, which works alongside a 12MP fixed-focus ultra-wide camera, and two 5MP sensors: one for depth detection and another for macro shooting.

Samsung’s briefing rooms aren’t the best place for an impromptu photoshoot, but with a high-res primary camera, I was pleasantly surprised at the detail I captured from some of the set dressing. When lighting was consistent, I was able to take some sharp shots of other attendees, with an array of filters to add while using the camera app. (These filters are also now available across the A53’s other cameras.)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G hands-on
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G hands-on

The camera system benefits from the new 5nm Exynos 1280 Octa-core processor inside the phone, Samsung says the power of this new chip made its AI-augmented night mode shooting possible. The A53 can draw together 12 frames and create a more stable (hopefully more detailed) single image. The A53 can also adjust video capture frame rates to improve shot quality. You’ll also get some of the most recent Samsung photo editing features, like Object Eraser and Photo Remaster to help salvage more of your shots.

Samsung says improvements from the new processor should be felt elsewhere, too, claiming a 43 percent increase in GPU performance and a 31 percent boost in AI processes. (Like the aforementioned night mode.)

Yes, the design is very similar to last year’s A52, but the introduction of 5G and a more powerful chip could ensure that this device is more future-proof than its predecessor. Samsung promises four years of software updates, and both new A-series phones will come with the latest version of its One UI – which is currently making its way to the rest of the Galaxy phone range.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G hands-on
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G hands-on

Samsung’s approach to affordable mid-range phones stands in contrast to how Apple reintroduced the iPhone SE earlier this month. And yet, the phones will inevitably face comparisons. Samsung has gone to great lengths to ensure the A53 fits in alongside the S22 and the S22 Ultra both design-wise and when it comes to cameras. Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone SE keeps a classic design but pairs it with a powerful cutting-edge chip found in its most-expensive devices. Preferences on iOS versus Android notwithstanding, it could come down to whether you want a new phone with a big screen, or one that easily fits into your pocket.

The Galaxy A53 5G will be available for preorder on April 1st across T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T, with the phone launching on April 8th. Besides carriers, you’ll get the choice of white and black color options, as well as new powder blue and peach hues, if you’re looking for something a little different.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon completes its $8.45 billion takeover of MGM

    The James Bond movies, 'RoboCop' and 'The Wizard of Oz' now belong to Amazon.

  • Apple Watch Series 7 is back to an all-time low price of $339

    Apple Watch Series 7 has returned to a record low price of $339, and the 45mm watch is also back to its best price yet.

  • Mac Studio review: Apple’s Big Mac mini

    Apple's Mac Studio is the desktop many creatives have been waiting for.

  • Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless ANC earbuds drop to an all-time low of $118

    That's a 40 percent discount on one of our favourite pairs of in-ears.

  • Facebook removed a deepfake video of Zelensky

    Facebook confirmed it has removed a video that purportedly showed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but was actually a deepfake.

  • Mark Zuckerberg confirms NFTs are coming to Instagram

    Speaking at SXSW, Mark Zuckerberg confirmed that digital collectibles would be arriving on Instagram “in the near term.”

  • DNA Test Finds 'World's Largest Potato' Isn't A Potato At All

    Colin and Donna Craig-Brown discovered what they believed was a 17.2 pound potato in their garden last summer.

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust complaint about its cloud computing business

    U.S. tech giant Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint filed by three European rivals in the booming cloud computing business, one the plaintiffs said on Thursday. The complaint, filed with the European Union's competition watchdog months ago, alleges that Microsoft's contractual and business practices make it costly and difficult for users of its cloud computing services to opt for those of a competitor, a source close to the matter said. French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud confirmed in a statement that it had joined the complaint against Microsoft.

  • Santander compensates customers after forcing them to use mobile phones

    Santander has been forced to compensate customers after making it virtually impossible to bank online without using a mobile phone.

  • Ford is now using robots to operate 3D printers without human help

    Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center has developed an interface that allows machines from different suppliers to speak to each other in the same language and operate parts of the production line autonomously. Automakers have been incorporating robotics into their manufacturing processes for decades to reduce costs and boost efficiency. The autonomous system marks the first time the Carbon 3D printers and the KUKA-built robots can talk to each other in the same language, opening limitless possibilities for other machines involved throughout the production process to collaborate.

  • Givex Installs Technology into Milestones Restaurants

    Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) is very happy to announce the successful installation of its leading-edge restaurant technology platform in 40 Milestones restaurants Canada-wide. With this latest round of installations, Givex has implemented its end-to-end technology solution in more than a third of Foodtastic's 650 restaurants across 21 brands.

  • Apple Customers May Have Reason to Cheer

    Chances are if you're an Apple loyalist then, you've potentially already placed preorders for Apple's latest low cost budget iPhone SE 3 or the new 5th generation iPad Air released during the tech giant's first product event for 2022 held earlier this month. The news also hurt investor sentiment as market watchers said this could hurt Apple's production targets and potentially hit sales and revenue expectations. While delivery times for Apple's slate of new products are already running into end March, Foxconn Technology Group has reportedly returned to "some production."

  • Japanese company 3D-prints a house in less than 24 hours

    The 10-square metre house designed by Serendix Partners is estimated to cost only three million yen.

  • AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU will be available April 20th for $449

    AMD will make its long-teased Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor available on April 20th.

  • A MetaMask Founding Architect Is Building an Interoperable ‘MetaMetaverse’

    The cube-based virtual landscape is aiming to be the most interoperable metaverse to date, featuring its own programming language and parallel dimension mapping.

  • Don't Catch the Falling Knife Called Coupa Software

    After a long decline there is always a chance of a bounce or relief rally but I would not expect it, should it occur, to last long or travel far. COUP is trading sharply lower Tuesday on the heels of the company's weak guidance and two sell side analysts cutting their price targets for the firm. In our December 6 review the weekly Point and Figure chart suggested an $83 price target which has been passed on the opening Tuesday.

  • Alphabet Is Betting Big on Cybersecurity -- What It Means for Investors

    First Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) reported an upcoming 20-for-1 stock split, and now Amazon is following suit. A much bigger shred of news coming from Google has been all but buried by the upcoming stock split: Alphabet is acquiring cybersecurity platform Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) for $5.4 billion, which it will add to its Google Cloud segment. Google's acquisition of Mandiant is simple enough.

  • Micron Is Riding on These 3 Massive Trends

    The computer memory and data storage specialist is set to grow in the next few years thanks to several tailwinds.

  • ISM and OneWeb Partner to Bridge Digital Divide for Remote Canadians

    ISM, an IT managed services provider and subsidiary of Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), and OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company, have partnered to offer competitive internet access to remote organizations and communities across Canada.

  • TD wins Celent 2022 Model Bank award for Customer Engagement

    TD Bank Group (TD) has been recognized by Celent, a global research and advisory firm focused on technology for financial institutions, as the winner of the 2022 Model Bank Award for Customer Engagement. Celent's annual awards program celebrates best practices of technology usage in areas critical to success in banking. This is the second consecutive year TD has won a Celent Model Bank award as a result of its AI-powered digital experiences.