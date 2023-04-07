Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone for as low as $100 today—your selfies will thank you

Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone for as low as $100 today.

The newest Samsung Galaxy smartphone is officially here. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features powerful performance, a brilliant camera display and super fast charging so you always have juice. The best part? We found an epic Samsung deal to help you score the new phone for under $100.

Right now, you can officially order the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. Typically $449.99, the affordable new Samsung Galaxy phone is available for as little as $99.99 if you trade in an eligible device (smartphone, tablet or smartwatch). Along with up to $350 in savings, you'll be able to snag a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for just $49.99—that's $100 off its list price of $149.99! Your Samsung purchase will also include three free months of Spotify Premium ($30 value), two free months of Adobe Lightroom ($20 value) and six free months of SiriusXM Streaming ($65 value).

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G smartphone has a powerful battery, brilliant camera and an affordable price.

Samsung says the new 5G phone has a 6.4-inch screen, a super fast charging battery and a virtually lag-free 5G processor so you can quickly load up all your favorite games, movies and apps on a clear display. The sleek, triple-lens design features front and back Gorilla Glass 5 that helps keep the phone pristine. For capturing every memory in crystal clear quality, the Galaxy A54 has four different cameras. This includes two front cameras for stellar selfies and video calls (32MP and 5MP macro) and two rear cameras for all your photographic needs (12MP ultra-wide and 50MP main camera). You’ll never miss a shot with the Single Take feature that can capture images and videos for up to 10 seconds. Snapping at night? The Nightography mode increases the camera’s pixel size to keep images brighter in low light.

Don't worry about jailbreaks or hacks as the A54 comes with the Samsung Knox security technology that lets you see how apps track your data and establish safer ways of sharing files among other Galaxy users. Whether you want a helpful work assistant in your pocket or just want something to call your folks with, the A54 is up for handling the smartphone essentials.

Get ahead of the shopping rush for the latest Samsung Galaxy smartphone innovation by checking out this exclusive Samsung deal!

