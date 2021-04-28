U.S. markets close in 2 hours 33 minutes

Samsung's Galaxy Book Odyssey is the first laptop with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Alongside its Galaxy Book Pro laptops, Samsung showed off new Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Odyssey systems at its latest Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung's pitching them as gaming machines that are good for everyday use.

The Odyssey is the real powerhouse of the two. Samsung described it as the company's most powerful Galaxy laptop to date. Along with an 11th-gen Intel Core processor, the Galaxy Book Odyssey comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Max-Q or 3050 Ti Max-Q GPU. It's the first announced laptop to have the latter graphics card as an option. The Odyssey has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and weighs just over four pounds (1.85 kg).

On the connectivity side, the laptop supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. It has a generous array of ports, including two USB Type-C (one of which you'll need for the 135W USB Type-C charger) and three USB 3.2 outlets, along with HDMI, MicroSD and Ethernet support. 

You can have up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage and 32GB of DDR4x RAM. The Odyssey includes a 720p webcam and dual-array mic for video calls. There's a fingerprint reader on the power key, as well as Dolby Atmos audio support. In addition, the system comes with an 83Wh battery.

The Galaxy Book Odyssey will be released in August. It starts at $1,399 and it'll be available in select markets, Samsung said.

    Sanofi confirmed its 2021 targets after it posted stronger-than-expected first quarter results as sales of its star eczema treatment as well as flu and polio vaccines helped offset a dip in cough and cold treatments dented by lockdowns. Sanofi has since tried to appease critics with deals to fill and pack millions of doses of vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna. It is also teaming up with U.S. company Translate Bio to bring a second COVID-19 vaccine of its own to the market that it hopes will be ready next year.