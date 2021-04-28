U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

Watch Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro event in 10 minutes

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

We hope you like laptops because they were the focus of Samsung's latest Unpacked event. In all, the South Korean giant added four new models to its Galaxy Book family, starting with the top-of-the-line Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360. The company took some of the features its Galaxy phones are best known for and added them to these computers. For instance, both the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 feature vivid AMOLED displays. But what's nice here is that you can switch between different color gamuts depending on your needs.

For those looking for something more affordable, the company also announced a no-frills version of the Galaxy Book Pro, known as the Galaxy Book, which will feature an LCD display and make its way to the US later this year. We also got a look at the Galaxy Book Odyssey, the first laptop to include NVIDIA's new RTX 3050 Ti Max-Q GPU.

If you watched Samsung's Galaxy S21 event earlier in the year, you might remember the company spent a lot of time talking about its different manufacturing processes. It did so again today. The good news is you don't have to sit through all that fluff thanks to our video recap. 

