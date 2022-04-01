New Samsung Galaxy Book2 Series now available in Canada

Samsung Canada

Built with Samsung Mobile DNA, the latest Galaxy PCs offer a productive and agile experience

Galaxy Book2 Series 1

Unique blend of PC power with the mobile DNA of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, delivering next-generation connectivity, ultra-portable design, and elevated performance

Galaxy Book2 Series 2

Enhanced flexibility and versatility for today’s hybrid work and learning environment

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced that the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Series, a flagship PC line-up featuring the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book2 Pro, are now available for purchase in Canada. Delivering a flexible and versatile PC experience, Galaxy Book2 Series is packed with features designed to enable work-on-the-go flexibility and productivity in today’s hybrid work and learning environment.

“At Samsung, we’re focused on pioneering the latest innovations for peak performance that fuel the creative and professional pursuits of our users,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. “The Galaxy Book2 Series offers Canadians a unique blend of PC power with the mobile DNA of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, delivering next-generation connectivity, ultra-portable design, and elevated performance.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f797179-6bb9-4313-9f7b-704d3bd511ee 1

Enhanced flexibility and versatility for today’s hybrid work and learning environment

First consumer PC lineup to meet Microsoft secured-core PC 2 requirements, the secured-core PC designation on the Galaxy Book2 Series delivers an enhanced level of protection on Windows 11 and features deeply integrated hardware, firmware and software to boost protection against potential cyber-attacks – ensuring advanced security and enhanced peace of mind for users.

The ultra-portable, stylish chassis provides mobility with thin and light designs in sleek new colours combined with the freedom of Wi-Fi 6E 3 connectivity .

With up to 21 hours of battery life 4 , carry just one charger when you travel, and power every Galaxy mobile device 5 with the super-fast USB Type-C universal charger 6 .

The Samsung and Intel partnership allows for deeper platform integration and more optimization with the latest 12th Gen Intel ® Core™ processors - enabling smooth and reliable performance with full processor optimization to work, video call or use with your Galaxy Tab S8 Series for an extended screen.

Complement work or leisure calls with the 1080p FHD webcams, Bi-directional AI noise cancelling 7 and wider field of view angles 8 . The GREENGUARD-certified AMOLED 9 displays are now brighter 10 making for increased clarity and amps up the video experience, whereas the upgraded Studio Mode 11 Auto Framing feature keeps you perfectly centered even when you move around the frame. Look your best regardless of where you video chat with the new background effects and Face Effect, which remove visual distractions from the background while enhancing your appearance. The Max 5W output 12 Smart Amp produces balanced sound at louder volumes, with AKG and Dolby Atmos sound technology for crisp and clear sound.

Connected experiences across Galaxy devices enable seamless transitions, with Single Sign-On with Samsung Account enabling instant access to Galaxy device apps and content. Users with other Galaxy devices can feel at home with the intuitive One Book UI 4.0, pairing their Galaxy smartphone with their Galaxy Book2 Series laptop with Link to Windows / Microsoft Your Phone13 while the Galaxy Book Smart Switch14 process helps move old data, photos, settings and more, from their old PC regardless of manufacturer, to their new PC.

Story continues

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12f9f4bb-1097-44d4-8069-c6347838e69e 15

Canadian Availability

The Galaxy Book2 Series is now available for purchase online at Samsung.ca, Bestbuy.ca and Amazon.ca.

Galaxy Book2 Pro : Available in Graphite for $1,599.99 (our regular price) for the 256 GB model in 15.6-inches. For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/computers/galaxy-book/galaxy-book2-pro-15inch-i5-8gb-256gb-np950xed-ka1ca/

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360: Available in Graphite, Silver and Burgundy starting at $1,469.99 (our regular price) for the 256 GB model in 13.3-inches with an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is also available in Graphite starting at $1,729.99 (our regular price) for the 512 GB model in 13.3-inches with an Intel Core i5 processor. For more information, please see: https://www.samsung.com/ca/computers/galaxy-book/galaxy-book2-pro-360-13inch-i5-8gb-256gb-np930qed-ka1ca/

Purchase a Galaxy Book2 Pro or Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 between April 1 and April 15, 2022 on Samsung.com/ca and receive 50% off on the purchase of a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro (Phantom Black) and a free Samsung Bluetooth mouse.16

AIR MILES® Offers

Customers who purchase a Galaxy Book2 Series laptop between April 1 and April 15, 2022 online at Samsung.com/ca will also receive:17

250 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Book2 Pro.

350 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.

Samsung Care+ Offers

Customers purchasing an eligible Galaxy Book2 Series laptop between April 1 and June 15, 2022, will receive 30% off a Samsung Care+ 2 year plan for their new device.18

Trade-In Offers

Until April 30, 2022, customers who purchase a Galaxy Book2 Series laptop can receive a credit of $100 when they trade in an old laptop, smartphone, or tablet, plus a credit for the trade-in value of the old device. The trade-in program is supported on Samsung.com/ca and select retail partners in Canada.19

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track.20

To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2021, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Contact:

Aneesha Singh

North Strategic

Tel: 867-336-2206

aneesha.singh@northstrategic.com

1 An international keyboard is shown. Canadian model is a French/English bilingual keyboard.

2 Secured-core PCs use hardware-based security components like Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) and modern CPUs along with virtualization-based security (VBS) and Windows hypervisor code integrity (HVCI) service to create a secure, hardware-isolated environment that effectively isolates memory and critical components to prevent attacks and unauthorized access to critical parts of the operating system. The Secured-core PC relies on advanced security capabilities built into modern CPUs to protect the integrity of Windows and its boot process from advanced attacks at the firmware level. Requires specialized hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IT sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices.

3 Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router.

4 Battery life tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Battery pack sold separately. Video playback time is based on results from internal lab tests conducted by Samsung using default settings (Brightness-150 nits, Earphone (default volume), discharged to 2%, Airplane On (Wi-Fi not connected), KBD Backlight Off) when playing local 1080p movie playback, Player-Movies & TV with full screen videos on its screen.

5 Charger can power Galaxy devices that use USB Type-C port.

6 Based on super-fast charging results from international Samsung lab tests, conducted with a 65W charger while it has 2% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Charger specification varies by regions. Margin of error within +- 5%.

7 Only supports VoIP apps including Zoom, WeChat, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp.

8 Galaxy Book2 Pro series devices feature 87-degree field of view compared to 77-degree field of view in Galaxy Book Pro series.

9 Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 models only. The Super AMOLED display is an AMOLED display that integrates touch screen functionality

10 Galaxy Book2 Pro measures at 400 nit, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 measures at 370 nit default (Galaxy Book Pro series were 300 nit default)

11 Automatically activated when using the camera. Studio mode may not work correctly when 3rd party video call camera effects (backgrounds, face effects, etc.) are applied simultaneously. Auto framing feature requires face detection and may not work properly if user is wearing a face mask. Features may vary by environment, light condition, apps, device condition and other factors.

12 13.3-inch model supports max 4W output.

13 Users must link their Galaxy device to their Windows PC through ‘Link to Windows’ on phone and Your Phone app on PC, follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into same Microsoft account. Link to Windows is preloaded on select Galaxy devices. Your Phone requires Windows 10 April 2019 Update (or later) on the PC and recommends the latest Windows 11. Your Phone requires Galaxy device to be on and connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the PC. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens or may require a touch screen to be able to interact with them. Multiple Android applications can be launched simultaneously up to 5 at a time in Windows 11 PC.

14 Data transferring via Galaxy Book Smart Switch requires all devices to be installed with Galaxy Book Smart Switch. The file-transferring PC can be any PC with the latest Windows OS. settings, MS Store Apps, and Files can be transferred. Both PCs should be connected to the same network.

15 An international keyboard is shown. Canadian model is a French/English bilingual keyboard.

16 Conditions apply. Offer is valid from April 1st, 2022 to April 15th, 2022 (the “Promotional Period”). Purchase only from Samsung.com/ca any eligible Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and receive a Samsung Bluetooth Mouse (regular price of $70) Gift with Purchase and 50% off MSRP Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (regular price of $264.99), as a bonus upon completion of your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Eligible Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 & Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro are as follows: NP930QED-KA1CA REGULAR PRICE: $1469.99, NP930QED-KB2CA REGULAR PRICE: $1729.99, NP930QED-KH1CA REGULAR PRICE: $1469.99, NP930QED-KA2CA REGULAR PRICE: $1729.99, NP950QED-KA2CA REGULAR PRICE: $1869.99, NP950QED-KA3CA REGULAR PRICE: $1999.99, NP950XED-KA1CA REGULAR PRICE: $1599.99. While supplies last. No rain checks. Limit of one Samsung Bluetooth Mouse & 50% off one Samsung Galaxy Buds pro per Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro purchased. The exact model of the Samsung Bluetooth Mouse & 50% off Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro received by the customer will depend on the eligible Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro purchased by the consumer. Open to Canadian residents only. Samsung.com/ca is only eligible for this promotion. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Promotion may be cancelled or changed without notice.

17 Conditions apply. Offer available exclusively at www.samsung.com/ca. During the offer period, purchase:

(i) a Galaxy Book2 Pro (NP950XED-KA1CA) and get 250 AIR MILES Bonus Miles

(ii) a Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (NP930QED-KA1CA, NP930QED-KH1CA, NP930QED-KB2CA, NP930QED-KA2CA, NP950QED-KA3CA, and NP950QED-KA2CA) and get 350 AIR MILES Bonus Miles

AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days of the offer end date. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice.

18 Conditions apply. Offer valid April 1st to June 15th, 2022 exclusively online at Samsung.com/ca. Now when you buy an eligible Samsung Laptop (applicable for NP930QED-KA1CA, NP930QED-KH1CA, NP930QED-KB2CA, NP930QED-KA2CA, NP950QED-KA3CA, NP950QED-KA2CA, NP950XED-KA1CA), you can also purchase a Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan for 30% off (before taxes). While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan, as applicable, per eligible Samsung laptop purchased per customer. Products must be purchased at the same time and on the same receipt. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. No rain checks. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer, unless expressly permitted by Samsung.

19 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of $100, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old laptop, tablet or smartphone (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you:

(i) pre-order an eligible Galaxy Book2 Series device online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/ between March 17th, 2022 and March 31st, 2022 and complete your purchase; or purchase an eligible Galaxy Book2 Series device between April 1st, 2022 and April 30th, 2022 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by April 30th, 2022; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $100 credit based on completing the trade-in of an Eligible Trade-In Product and purchasing a Galaxy Book2 Series device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.

20 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms



