U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,547.75
    +17.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,756.00
    +138.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,928.75
    +60.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,074.00
    +7.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.11
    -1.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.00
    -20.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.73
    -0.40 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1062
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4170
    +0.0900 (+3.87%)
     

  • Vix

    20.13
    +0.80 (+4.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7200
    +1.0320 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,209.98
    -2,187.93 (-4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.84
    -42.41 (-3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.65
    +25.97 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JUST IN:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected

New Samsung Galaxy Book2 Series now available in Canada

Samsung Canada
·13 min read
Samsung Canada
Samsung Canada

Built with Samsung Mobile DNA, the latest Galaxy PCs offer a productive and agile experience

Galaxy Book2 Series 1

Unique blend of PC power with the mobile DNA of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, delivering next-generation connectivity, ultra-portable design, and elevated performance
Unique blend of PC power with the mobile DNA of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, delivering next-generation connectivity, ultra-portable design, and elevated performance

Galaxy Book2 Series 2

Enhanced flexibility and versatility for today&#x002019;s hybrid work and learning environment
Enhanced flexibility and versatility for today’s hybrid work and learning environment

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today announced that the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Series, a flagship PC line-up featuring the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book2 Pro, are now available for purchase in Canada. Delivering a flexible and versatile PC experience, Galaxy Book2 Series is packed with features designed to enable work-on-the-go flexibility and productivity in today’s hybrid work and learning environment.

“At Samsung, we’re focused on pioneering the latest innovations for peak performance that fuel the creative and professional pursuits of our users,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada. “The Galaxy Book2 Series offers Canadians a unique blend of PC power with the mobile DNA of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, delivering next-generation connectivity, ultra-portable design, and elevated performance.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f797179-6bb9-4313-9f7b-704d3bd511ee 1

Enhanced flexibility and versatility for today’s hybrid work and learning environment

  • First consumer PC lineup to meet Microsoft secured-core PC2 requirements, the secured-core PC designation on the Galaxy Book2 Series delivers an enhanced level of protection on Windows 11 and features deeply integrated hardware, firmware and software to boost protection against potential cyber-attacks – ensuring advanced security and enhanced peace of mind for users.

  • The ultra-portable, stylish chassis provides mobility with thin and light designs in sleek new colours combined with the freedom of Wi-Fi 6E3 connectivity.

  • With up to 21 hours of battery life4, carry just one charger when you travel, and power every Galaxy mobile device5 with the super-fast USB Type-C universal charger6.

  • The Samsung and Intel partnership allows for deeper platform integration and more optimization with the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors - enabling smooth and reliable performance with full processor optimization to work, video call or use with your Galaxy Tab S8 Series for an extended screen.

  • Complement work or leisure calls with the 1080p FHD webcams, Bi-directional AI noise cancelling7 and wider field of view angles8. The GREENGUARD-certified AMOLED9 displays are now brighter10 making for increased clarity and amps up the video experience, whereas the upgraded Studio Mode11 Auto Framing feature keeps you perfectly centered even when you move around the frame. Look your best regardless of where you video chat with the new background effects and Face Effect, which remove visual distractions from the background while enhancing your appearance. The Max 5W output12 Smart Amp produces balanced sound at louder volumes, with AKG and Dolby Atmos sound technology for crisp and clear sound.

  • Connected experiences across Galaxy devices enable seamless transitions, with Single Sign-On with Samsung Account enabling instant access to Galaxy device apps and content. Users with other Galaxy devices can feel at home with the intuitive One Book UI 4.0, pairing their Galaxy smartphone with their Galaxy Book2 Series laptop with Link to Windows / Microsoft Your Phone13 while the Galaxy Book Smart Switch14 process helps move old data, photos, settings and more, from their old PC regardless of manufacturer, to their new PC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12f9f4bb-1097-44d4-8069-c6347838e69e 15

Canadian Availability
The Galaxy Book2 Series is now available for purchase online at Samsung.ca, Bestbuy.ca and Amazon.ca.

Purchase a Galaxy Book2 Pro or Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 between April 1 and April 15, 2022 on Samsung.com/ca and receive 50% off on the purchase of a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro (Phantom Black) and a free Samsung Bluetooth mouse.16

AIR MILES® Offers
Customers who purchase a Galaxy Book2 Series laptop between April 1 and April 15, 2022 online at Samsung.com/ca will also receive:17

  • 250 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Book2 Pro.

  • 350 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.

Samsung Care+ Offers
Customers purchasing an eligible Galaxy Book2 Series laptop between April 1 and June 15, 2022, will receive 30% off a Samsung Care+ 2 year plan for their new device.18

Trade-In Offers
Until April 30, 2022, customers who purchase a Galaxy Book2 Series laptop can receive a credit of $100 when they trade in an old laptop, smartphone, or tablet, plus a credit for the trade-in value of the old device. The trade-in program is supported on Samsung.com/ca and select retail partners in Canada.19

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+
With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track.20

To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.
Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2021, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Contact:
Aneesha Singh
North Strategic
Tel: 867-336-2206
aneesha.singh@northstrategic.com

1 An international keyboard is shown. Canadian model is a French/English bilingual keyboard.
2 Secured-core PCs use hardware-based security components like Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) and modern CPUs along with virtualization-based security (VBS) and Windows hypervisor code integrity (HVCI) service to create a secure, hardware-isolated environment that effectively isolates memory and critical components to prevent attacks and unauthorized access to critical parts of the operating system. The Secured-core PC relies on advanced security capabilities built into modern CPUs to protect the integrity of Windows and its boot process from advanced attacks at the firmware level. Requires specialized hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IT sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices.
3 Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router.
4 Battery life tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Battery pack sold separately. Video playback time is based on results from internal lab tests conducted by Samsung using default settings (Brightness-150 nits, Earphone (default volume), discharged to 2%, Airplane On (Wi-Fi not connected), KBD Backlight Off) when playing local 1080p movie playback, Player-Movies & TV with full screen videos on its screen.
5 Charger can power Galaxy devices that use USB Type-C port.
6 Based on super-fast charging results from international Samsung lab tests, conducted with a 65W charger while it has 2% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Charger specification varies by regions. Margin of error within +- 5%.
7 Only supports VoIP apps including Zoom, WeChat, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp.
8 Galaxy Book2 Pro series devices feature 87-degree field of view compared to 77-degree field of view in Galaxy Book Pro series.
9 Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 models only. The Super AMOLED display is an AMOLED display that integrates touch screen functionality
10 Galaxy Book2 Pro measures at 400 nit, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 measures at 370 nit default (Galaxy Book Pro series were 300 nit default)
11 Automatically activated when using the camera. Studio mode may not work correctly when 3rd party video call camera effects (backgrounds, face effects, etc.) are applied simultaneously. Auto framing feature requires face detection and may not work properly if user is wearing a face mask. Features may vary by environment, light condition, apps, device condition and other factors.
12 13.3-inch model supports max 4W output.
13 Users must link their Galaxy device to their Windows PC through ‘Link to Windows’ on phone and Your Phone app on PC, follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into same Microsoft account. Link to Windows is preloaded on select Galaxy devices. Your Phone requires Windows 10 April 2019 Update (or later) on the PC and recommends the latest Windows 11. Your Phone requires Galaxy device to be on and connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the PC. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens or may require a touch screen to be able to interact with them. Multiple Android applications can be launched simultaneously up to 5 at a time in Windows 11 PC.
14 Data transferring via Galaxy Book Smart Switch requires all devices to be installed with Galaxy Book Smart Switch. The file-transferring PC can be any PC with the latest Windows OS. settings, MS Store Apps, and Files can be transferred. Both PCs should be connected to the same network.
15 An international keyboard is shown. Canadian model is a French/English bilingual keyboard.
16 Conditions apply. Offer is valid from April 1st, 2022 to April 15th, 2022 (the “Promotional Period”). Purchase only from Samsung.com/ca any eligible Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and receive a Samsung Bluetooth Mouse (regular price of $70) Gift with Purchase and 50% off MSRP Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (regular price of $264.99), as a bonus upon completion of your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro Eligible Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 & Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro are as follows: NP930QED-KA1CA REGULAR PRICE: $1469.99, NP930QED-KB2CA REGULAR PRICE: $1729.99, NP930QED-KH1CA REGULAR PRICE: $1469.99, NP930QED-KA2CA REGULAR PRICE: $1729.99, NP950QED-KA2CA REGULAR PRICE: $1869.99, NP950QED-KA3CA REGULAR PRICE: $1999.99, NP950XED-KA1CA REGULAR PRICE: $1599.99. While supplies last. No rain checks. Limit of one Samsung Bluetooth Mouse & 50% off one Samsung Galaxy Buds pro per Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro purchased. The exact model of the Samsung Bluetooth Mouse & 50% off Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro received by the customer will depend on the eligible Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 or Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro purchased by the consumer. Open to Canadian residents only. Samsung.com/ca is only eligible for this promotion. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion. Promotion may be cancelled or changed without notice.
17 Conditions apply. Offer available exclusively at www.samsung.com/ca. During the offer period, purchase:
(i) a Galaxy Book2 Pro (NP950XED-KA1CA) and get 250 AIR MILES Bonus Miles
(ii) a Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (NP930QED-KA1CA, NP930QED-KH1CA, NP930QED-KB2CA, NP930QED-KA2CA, NP950QED-KA3CA, and NP950QED-KA2CA) and get 350 AIR MILES Bonus Miles
AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days of the offer end date. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice.
18 Conditions apply. Offer valid April 1st to June 15th, 2022 exclusively online at Samsung.com/ca. Now when you buy an eligible Samsung Laptop (applicable for NP930QED-KA1CA, NP930QED-KH1CA, NP930QED-KB2CA, NP930QED-KA2CA, NP950QED-KA3CA, NP950QED-KA2CA, NP950XED-KA1CA), you can also purchase a Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan for 30% off (before taxes). While quantities last. Selection and availability may vary. No rain checks. Limit of one (1) Samsung Care+ 2 Year Plan, as applicable, per eligible Samsung laptop purchased per customer. Products must be purchased at the same time and on the same receipt. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. No rain checks. Open to Canadian Residents only. Samsung reserves the right to change or cancel the promotion without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer, unless expressly permitted by Samsung.
19 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of $100, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old laptop, tablet or smartphone (the “Eligible Trade-In Product”), when you:
(i) pre-order an eligible Galaxy Book2 Series device online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/ between March 17th, 2022 and March 31st, 2022 and complete your purchase; or purchase an eligible Galaxy Book2 Series device between April 1st, 2022 and April 30th, 2022 (the “Offer Period”), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and
(ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by April 30th, 2022; and
(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill
Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $100 credit based on completing the trade-in of an Eligible Trade-In Product and purchasing a Galaxy Book2 Series device. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product within the prescribed time, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use.
20 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms


Recommended Stories

  • SPAC Tied to Trump’s Social Media Venture Sinks as Downloads Slump 95%

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the blank-check firm bringing Donald Trump’s media venture public are sinking with daily downloads for the former president’s social media app declining 95% since launching last month.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive

  • An iPhone Subscription Could Be Huge for Apple's Services Business

    You might be paying for everything Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has to offer with a single subscription in the near future. The tech company is reportedly working on hardware subscriptions for its devices, including the iPhone. Unlike installment plans, which Apple's offered since 2015, the subscription would be more like a lease program with the option to upgrade devices periodically.

  • Roblox backs Apple in antitrust case, says App Store offers privacy and security

    Epic, known for its "Fortnite" game, largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple's fees and payment rules for app makers were anti-competitive. It appealed in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. "Apple's process for review and approval of apps available on the App Store enhances safety and security, and provides those apps greater legitimacy in the eyes of users," Roblox said in a legal filing on Thursday.

  • Beyond Apple Pay: Tech Giant Prepares to Take on Banks, Fintech

    Banks and fintechs will have to get used to it: Apple should soon become their competitor. The company also offers a peer-to-peer payment service, Apple Pay Cash, which is operated by Green Dot Bank on behalf of Apple.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Microsoft acquires process mining vendor Minit to grow its automation offerings

    Signaling its ambitions in the process automation market, Microsoft has acquired Minit, a Bratislava, Slovakia-originated process mining technology vendor, for an undisclosed sum, the companies announced today. Microsoft says that the purchase will "further empower" it to "help ... customers digitally transform" by creating a more complete picture of their processes -- and identifying which of those processes are ripe for automation.

  • Bitcoin Rally Stumbles After Failing at Technical Hurdle

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is on the back foot after failing to scale its 200-day moving average. The world’s largest cryptocurrency jabbed at the closely monitored technical level on March 28 but is down about 7% since then and back in the $35,000 to $45,000 range that’s largely held in 2022. The struggle to vault to the moving average may lead to caution about Bitcoin’s immediate outlook.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May

  • This truck bed organizer aims to secure your tools and gear

    This American-made truck bed organizer from DECKED is designed to keep your tools and gear secure and ready for the day’s work.

  • A Wayfair Downgrade Does Nothing to Help the Charts

    Shares of the online home furnishings seller Wayfair were downgraded to "sell" from "hold" by a small sell-side firm. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak since August and shows only limited improvement in recent weeks. The weekly OBV line is still pointed down from August.

  • Apple and Facebook Get Tricked by Hackers

    Apple and Meta Platforms , formerly Facebook, have just learned a hard lesson. The story is so odd because the theft seems simple while the computers-and-iPhones and social-media companies have invested billions of dollars in security to counter cyberattacks and ensure that customer data does not fall into the hands of criminals or blackmailers. One of Apple's marketing arguments for many years has been the ultrasecurity of its iOS operating system.

  • Adyen expands beyond payments, announces embedded financial products

    Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has today announced its expansion beyond payments to build embedded financial products. These products will enable platforms and marketplaces to create tailored financial experiences for their users such as small business owners or individual sellers. The suite of products will allow platforms to unlock new revenue streams and increase user loyalty.

  • Apple's 2021 iPad mini falls back to an all-time low of $459 at Amazon

    The iPad mini in Starlight costs $40 lower than retail for the first time.

  • iOS 15.4.1 now available with a fix for the battery drain bug

    Shortly after Apple released iOS 15.4 earlier this month, iPhone owners started complaining about faster battery drain. If you were one of those iPhone owners, you’re in luck. Apple just released iOS 15.4.1, and the update includes a fix for the battery draining more quickly than expected. Download the update ASAP if you’re struggling with … The post iOS 15.4.1 now available with a fix for the battery drain bug appeared first on BGR.

  • GoPro's Volta battery grip addresses its cameras' biggest weakness

    The company has also launched a Hero 10 Black Creator Edition package.

  • Microsoft's online-only Build 2022 event kicks off May 24

    Microsoft Build 2022 will be hosted online from May 24th through 26th. Registration is free and opens in late April.

  • An engineer just made the world’s first Android phone with a working Lightning port

    After creating the world's first iPhone with a working USB-C port in 2021, engineer Ken Pillonel has now flipped the script for his next project: an Android phone with a Lightning connector.

  • Banks are on high alert as White House flags potential Russian cyberattacks

    Banks that have been beefing up their cybersecurity measures for years remain on alert for potential attacks from Russia on the heels of fresh warnings from the Biden administration, security experts told MarketWatch.

  • Apple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal Requests

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, provided customer data to hackers who masqueraded as law enforcement officials, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBezos Poised to Cla

  • Wyze was aware of a major camera security flaw for three years

    Wyze knew for three years tha its original security camera had a flaw that let hackers access your video.

  • Apple, Facebook and Discord reportedly gave user data to hackers posing as law enforcement

    Apple, Facebook and Discord turned over user data to hackers posing as law enforcement officials, according to a new report in Bloomberg.