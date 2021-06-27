Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 might sport a slicker, more colorful design

Samsung is reportedly on the cusp of releasing a sequel to its original Galaxy Buds, and there are hints they may be particularly eye-catching — if not necessarily a huge upgrade on the inside. 91mobiles claims to have press images of the Galaxy Buds 2 that show a sleeker, single-hued design instead of the two-tone look from the first time around. They'd also be decidedly more colorful, with green and purple options in addition to the more neutral black and white options.

The charging cases will reportedly look a little familiar to Pixel Buds A wearers — you'll see plain white on the outside and your color of choice on the inside.

Don't expect a significant internal upgrade on par with the Galaxy Buds Pro. Past leaks suggested the Galaxy Buds 2 would get active noise reduction, but not active noise cancellation. You may have an easier time understanding your music and calls, but you won't get to enjoy them in a cocoon of silence.

Just when the Galaxy Buds 2 will arrive (provided the report is accurate) isn't certain. Samsung is holding a Mobile World Congress virtual event on June 28th, but that's expected to focus on its new Wear OS experience. It might wait for another phone-focused presentation, such as a possible August event where it might show its third-generation foldable devices. Whenever the buds are ready, they could be a welcome upgrade if you're steeped in Samsung's ecosystem but just want "default" buds without the frills.