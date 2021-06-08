Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro fall to a new all-time low price at Woot

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are hands down its best earbuds. But, due to their support for active noise cancellation, they come at a premium compared to the rest of the company's Galaxy Buds range, including the Buds+ and the middling Buds Live. Thanks to a new deal, though, you can grab them for a more affordable $140 at Woot. The solid $60 discount brings them down to an all-time low price, which is $25 less than the previous best deal from April.

Buy Galaxy Buds Pro at Woot - $140

Samsung's high-end ear buds are a great shout if you're on the hunt for a quality alternative to Apple's AirPods Pro. The active noise cancellation bestows them with the most comprehensive sound in Samsung's true wireless lineup. While the ear tips actually help to block out background noise like a dishwasher or fan. Inside lurks an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter which work in tandem to deliver a "wide soundstage with real depth and solid clarity," according to Engadget's Billy Steele, who awarded the Buds Pro a respectable 85 review score.

Samsung also added an assortment of features aimed to help boost voice calls. These include three microphones — including an outer mic with a high signal to noise ratio to hone in on your voice in noisy environments — and an accelerometer, or Voice Pickup Unit. It also equipped the Galaxy Buds Pro with Wind Shield tech for taking calls outdoors.

As for the battery life, it lives up to Samsung's estimates, lasting for up to five hours with ANC and hands-free Bixby (that's the company's digital assistant) turned on. Turn them off and you can push that to eight hours, or 28 hours total with the case — which also supports wireless charging, including on the back of a Galaxy device with Power Share.

In terms of the new deal, we'd recommend those new to Woot take a minute to scour its terms and conditions before buying. The online retailer is primarily known for its limited-time deals and has a modified return policy to its parent Amazon that includes numerous exceptions. You'll also have to pay to handle shipping.

