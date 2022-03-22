U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.26
    +47.08 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,843.61
    +290.62 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,069.74
    +231.28 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,093.15
    +27.21 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.63
    -1.49 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.00
    -15.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.56 (-2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1040
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3790
    +0.0640 (+2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3253
    +0.0085 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7100
    +1.2420 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,939.05
    +1,992.61 (+4.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.22
    +11.66 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.90
    +42.51 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro fall to $130 for today only at Amazon

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Billy Steele/Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are a good all-round choice for those looking for Android-friendly earbuds. Even better, if you're in the market for a set, they're on sale on Amazon for today only for $130. That's $70 off the regular price.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at Amazon - $130

We gave Galaxy Buds Pro a score of 85 in our review (the more recent Galaxy Buds 2 received a slightly lower score of 84). Along with good sound quality, active noise cancellation (ANC) and a comfortable fit, there's support for wireless charging.

You'll get up to five hours of listening time with ANC and Bixby voice cues turned on, and a total of 18 hours of use with the help of the charging case. Switch off ANC and hands-free Bixby and those numbers jump up to eight hours and 28 hours, respectively, Samsung claims. Thanks to quick charging support, you can add an hour of listening time after just five minutes of charging.

Samsung says the earbuds will withstand being immersed in three-feet deep water for up to 30 minutes. There's IPX7 water resistance as well.

While this isn't quite the lowest price we've seen for Galaxy Buds Pro, it's not far off. They've dropped to $120 at Woot and $125 at Amazon in the past. Still, it's a good deal on a solid set of earbuds.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Akai's third-gen MPK Mini Play keyboard offers a better feel and all-day battery life

    Akai has unveiled a new version of its MPK Mini Play keyboard with a better key feel and enough battery life to jam all day.

  • Okta Stock Tumbles Amid Digital Breach Investigation As Cybersecurity Risks Mount

    Access management and cloud identity group Okta is investigating a digital data breach following a warning on Russian cyber attacks from President Joe Biden.

  • SEC Looks for an Extension of Time in the Case Against Ripple Lab

    XRP finds early support, with market sentiment towards the SEC case against Ripple delivering XRP with momentum.

  • Ansys touts new collaboration with Microsoft and AMD for high-performance computing simulation improvements

    Following the upgrade, Ansys Cloud customers will be able to access and use Microsoft's HBv3 virtual machines as their virtual machine of choice without needing to take any further actions.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    With inflation at a 40-year high and interest rate hikes on the way, consumer and business spending are likely to slow in the coming months, and that has Wall Street worried. As spending slows, corporate revenue growth will likely decelerate, which means those richly valued growth stocks now look even more expensive. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) specializes in cybersecurity.

  • Why Are Okta Shares Trading Lower Today

    Authentication services company Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) investigated a digital hack, Reuters reports. The ransom-seeking hackers known as LAPSUS$ had posted screenshots on their Telegram channel, claiming them as Okta's internal company environment. Thousands of other companies rely on Okta to manage access to their networks and applications. LAPSUS$ also claimed to have leaked the source code for Bing, Cortana, and other projects from Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) internal Azure DevOps server

  • How Apple Could Add $10 Billion of Revenue

    Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi says the company could build an “audience network” business that would place display ads inside third-party apps.

  • Apple Resolves Outage That Hobbled Apps and Internal Systems

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. resolved a widespread network outage on Monday that had knocked services such as Apple Music, iCloud and the App Store offline for some users and hobbled its internal systems. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Bo

  • Apple service outages affect App Store, Maps and more (updated)

    Apple is suffering outages across its services, including the App Store, Maps and Music.

  • Smartphone Giant Xiaomi Beats Estimates After Holiday Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Xiaomi Corp. posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimates after the Chinese smartphone giant defied component shortages to boost sales during the busy holiday season.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 J

  • Russia’s largest bank tells its clients to delay downloading software updates after ‘protestware’ attacks target Russian users

    Activist programmers are including updates into open-source software that target Russian and Belarussian users to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Twist Bioscience Launches Synthetic RNA Positive Controls For SARS-CoV-2 Encapsulated Minicapsules

    Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) has launched specific synthetic RNA positive controls for SARS-CoV-2 encapsulated in stainless steel mini capsules that Imagene SA provided. The airtight mini capsules provide a stable environment for the RNA controls, allowing cost-effective shipping and storage at room temperature of fragile RNA for an extended period. In particular, the product enhancement will enable Twist to serve customers in regions that do not have an effective cold chain syste

  • Ether Tops $3K for First Time in 2 Weeks

    The native coin of the Ethereum network had dropped to as low as $2,500 earlier this month before beginning a steady climb.

  • Windows 11 will add a watermark if you use unsupported hardware

    Microsoft will slap a watermark on Windows 11 if you run the OS on a computer that doesn't meet the minimum requirements.

  • Glia raises $45M at a $1B+ valuation for an AI-based CRM that lets agents get hands-on to help

    The world continues to shift more of its customer service needs online, and those building tools to help manage that demand are seeing their stars rise as a result. In the latest development, Glia -- which builds AI-based customer service solutions for agents to converse with customers across multiple mediums (including video, voice, messaging, email and chatbots), and then to screenshare to give hands-on help to those users -- has closed a new round of funding, a Series D of $45 million that catapults the company's valuation to over $1 billion. Insight Partners led the round, with Wildcat Capital Management and a new strategic backer, the unified business communications giant RingCentral, also participating.

  • Biden Sees Risk of Russian Cyberattack on U.S. as Sanctions Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden warned Monday about new indications of possible Russian cyberattacks, pumping up the volume on weeks of growing concern about a possible Kremlin-ordered response to crushing sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes Wi

  • Exclusive: Donald Trump Jr. launches news aggregation app

    Former Trump staffers, including Donald Trump, Jr., are launching a news aggregation app called "MxM News" that they hope will compete with the likes of Apple News and Google News. Why it matters: The group sees an opportunity to fill a void left by the Drudge Report’s waning influence, especially on mobile. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free Screen shot of MxM app Drudge Report used to be one of the biggest news traffic distribut

  • Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro returns to an all-time low price of $1,749

    Amazon is once again selling Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro at a record-low price of $1,749.

  • Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

    They’re selling like hot cakes, but we’ve got all the details on the latest PS5 stock drops

  • Apple outage takes Music, App Store, TV+ and Maps offline

    Apple suffered a widespread outage, knocking services such as Apple Music, iCloud and the App Store offline for some users and even affecting its internal corporate and retail systems.