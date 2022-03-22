Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro fall to $130 for today only at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro are a good all-round choice for those looking for Android-friendly earbuds. Even better, if you're in the market for a set, they're on sale on Amazon for today only for $130 . That's $70 off the regular price.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at Amazon - $130

We gave Galaxy Buds Pro a score of 85 in our review (the more recent Galaxy Buds 2 received a slightly lower score of 84 ). Along with good sound quality, active noise cancellation (ANC) and a comfortable fit, there's support for wireless charging.

You'll get up to five hours of listening time with ANC and Bixby voice cues turned on, and a total of 18 hours of use with the help of the charging case. Switch off ANC and hands-free Bixby and those numbers jump up to eight hours and 28 hours, respectively, Samsung claims. Thanks to quick charging support, you can add an hour of listening time after just five minutes of charging.

Samsung says the earbuds will withstand being immersed in three-feet deep water for up to 30 minutes. There's IPX7 water resistance as well.

While this isn't quite the lowest price we've seen for Galaxy Buds Pro, it's not far off. They've dropped to $120 at Woot and $125 at Amazon in the past. Still, it's a good deal on a solid set of earbuds.

