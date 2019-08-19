Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale for under £110 on Amazon

Twitter More

TL;DR: The wireless Samsung Galaxy Buds are on sale for £106.95 on Amazon, saving you 23% on list price.

Some headphones are great for the commute, and others are perfect for the gym, but what if you want a set that can adapt to both situations? When it comes to versatility, it's hard to look past Samsung's Galaxy Buds.

With a wireless design, you can take your audio with you wherever you go, from podcasts on your commute to playlists in the gym. You can also sync the Galaxy Buds to your smartphone, smartwatch, and tablet, to enjoy clear and detailed sound on multiple platforms.

