U.S. markets close in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,869.75
    +58.60 (+1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,408.90
    +476.53 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,404.03
    +211.68 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,201.05
    +0.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.55
    +0.05 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.30
    +8.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    26.97
    +0.53 (+2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2051
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    -0.0290 (-1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3926
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.6270
    +0.1250 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,214.29
    +3,583.27 (+8.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    967.86
    +39.63 (+4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,563.13
    +79.70 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,663.50
    +697.49 (+2.41%)
     

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: A better balance of premium and practical

Nathan Ingraham
·Deputy Managing Editor
·11 min read

Samsung’s first Galaxy Chromebook was a thing to behold. It had an incredibly sharp and vivid 4K screen, a wonderful keyboard and a thin, light, well-designed body. It was almost everything you could want from a laptop — but its $1,000 price and embarrassing battery life made it a non-starter.

Wisely, Samsung went back to the drawing board for the sequel. This year’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 looks very similar to the original, but under the hood there are significant changes, none more so than the new display. Gone is the gaudy, eye-popping 4K resolution. Instead you get a more pedestrian 1080p screen. Samsung made a number of other compromises on this computer too — but the good news is that they’re all smart changes that make the Galaxy Chromebook 2 both cheaper ($699 as reviewed) and better than its predecessor.

1 / 14

Hardware and design

At first glance, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 looks near-identical to last year’s model. Once again, the model I’m reviewing came in a bold “fiesta red” color, though there’s also a gray option for drab corporate types. Gone is the eye-catching silver metal edge that ran around the older laptop; this one is red all over. And the body of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a bit bigger, too — 13.9mm thick and 2.7 pounds. That’s still pretty compact, but the old Galaxy Chromebook was only 9.9mm thick and 2.2 pounds. This is the first compromise you’ll notice, but despite the change the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is still a well-made laptop that is easy to carry around all day.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Before powering the laptop up, I took note of a few other things missing. There’s no camera on the keyboard deck, so if you flip the laptop around into tablet mode, you won’t be able to take pictures. Not a big loss. Same goes for the lack of a built-in stylus — it’s just not something I find that useful on a Chromebook. But if you do miss it, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 works with any Universal Stylus Initiative pen. Finally, there’s no fingerprint sensor on the keyboard like there was on the original. That’s the first thing I really missed here, as using a fingerprint to log in is way easier than using a password. Fortunately, you can also set a six-digit PIN to login or use an Android phone to unlock the laptop.

When I powered the laptop up, I briefly forgot that it didn’t have a 4K screen, because the 1080p QLED touchscreen looks outstanding. Colors are bright and saturated without being exaggerated and viewing angles are solid. It’s also a very bright screen which helped a lot when working on a sunny morning. Yes, the resolution is lower, but the quality of the screen makes up for it — and given what a huge drain a 4K screen is on a laptop’s battery, this is a trade-off that almost everyone will be in favor of. In what was likely another cost-cutting measure, Samsung cut the Ambient EQ feature that automatically adjusted the screen’s color temperature to your surroundings. Given how aggressive it was on the original Galaxy Chromebook, I’m not missing it too much here.

The display still has minimal bezels, at least on three sides; the chin below the screen remains an eyesore and I really wish the display stretched more vertically. I’ve said many times how much I prefer a 16:10 (or taller) aspect ratio on a laptop, but the vast majority of Chromebooks still stick with 16:9. I’m used to it, but I still sigh a little and miss the 2017 Pixelbook’s 3:2 display.

I believe Samsung used the same keyboard and trackpad as it did on the original Galaxy Chromebook, which I don’t have a problem with. The keyboard isn’t the best — it’s a little shallow, like Apple’s old butterfly keyboards. But it’s a lot softer to type on and I got used to it pretty quickly. I still wish the whole keyboard was shifted up a bit higher than it is to make room for a larger trackpad, but it’s still a good (if not exceptional) experience. One thing that did give me pause was that I got double-spaces occasionally when I was typing, which reminded me of the stuck keys the old MacBook Pro was plagued with. Everything seems fine right now, but it’s definitely something I’m keeping an eye on during longer-term testing.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

(Also, allow me to rant for a moment about a giant promotional sticker on the left side palmrest. Having a sticker beneath your palm is not a premium experience. I tried removing it but it didn’t come off cleanly, so I left it where it was for the sake of getting better photos. But if I paid $700 for this laptop and left a mess from peeling off a pointless sticker the day I bought it, I’d be infuriated. Let’s say it loudly: there is no need for stickers on a laptop in 2021.)

As is often the case with convertible laptops, Samsung put speakers on the bottom rather than facing up from the keyboard. There are two smaller ones on the left and right as well as a large, long one running through the middle. They’re not the best I’ve ever heard, but they sound good for a relatively small computer. Samsung says it’s using a technology called Smart Amp to crank these speakers up to 178 percent louder than “standard laptops” without experiencing distortion. I don’t know what they’re measuring off, but they are impressively loud and pretty clear. They’re not as good as the speaker in Apple’s recent MacBook Pro models, but those computers cost a lot more than the Galaxy Chromebook 2. Rounding things out are two USB-C ports (one on each side), a microSD card slot, a headphone jack, a volume rocker and a power button. Those side-mounted buttons are meant to be used when the laptop is in tablet mode — but given that the Galaxy Chromebook weighs almost 3 pounds, I never used it as a tablet.

In use

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung is selling two models of the Galaxy Chromebook 2; the $699 I tested has a 10th-generation, dual-core Intel Core i3 processor, 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. There’s also a $549 model that has a 10th-generation Intel Celeron 5205U processor, 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. The i3 model adds a lot in terms of future-proofing your investment, so I’d wager most people should spend the extra $150. While I haven’t tried a Celeron-powered Chromebook recently, the lower-end model should be fine for most basic computing, though.

Last year’s model had a Core i5 processor, so this is another place where Samsung cut a corner to save some money. Like the rest of the changes to the Galaxy Chromebook 2, I think this was a wise one, as a Core i3 was plenty of power for my workflow. To be fair, my needs aren’t terribly processor-intensive. Most days I have a couple Chrome windows going with 10-15 tabs in each, plus web apps for Hangouts, Slack, Trello, Tweetdeck, Keep and YouTube Music. I also run a handful of Android apps, including Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Spotify and Adobe Lightroom, though most of those aren’t running at all times.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 handled all these tasks without slowing down. I’m sure I could open enough tabs to make an impact, but unless you’re the kind of person who needs 30 or 40 tabs going at a minimum, the Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM are more than up to the challenge. Performance was smooth across other apps even when pushing a higher-than-normal number of tabs — things like Lightroom stayed smooth and my music didn’t have to buffer at all.

Since the Galaxy Chromebook 2 doesn’t come with a stylus, I was unable to test how drawing apps worked and how responsive the screen is. But as I say almost every time I use a convertible Chromebook, the vast majority of people will likely just use this as a laptop. And, maybe occasionally watch a video in tablet mode. In case it wasn’t clear, I don’t consider tablet mode on a Chromebook a huge selling point.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

The biggest question I had going into this review was whether Samsung improved the Galaxy Chromebook 2’s battery life. I’m happy to say the answer is a resounding yes, but unfortunately it’s not all good news. In our video playback test, where we loop a 1080p video continuously until the battery dies, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 lasted an impressive 11 hours and 49 minutes. That’s not quite the 13 hours Samsung promises — but given that last year’s model only lasted 5 hours and 11 minutes, that’s a huge improvement.

Real world performance was unfortunately a little mixed. I got between six and seven hours of life before I had to reach for the charger. Something as simple as a 20-minute video call really hurt the battery, but that speaks more to how power-hungry Google Meet is than any serious deficiency with the Galaxy Chromebook 2. Overall, I still wish that the battery life on this laptop regularly exceeded eight hours without having to baby it.

The competition

ASUS Chromebook Flip C436a
ASUS Chromebook Flip C436a

The most obvious competitor to Samsung’s latest is last year’s ASUS Chromebook Flip C436. It’s essentially identical spec-wise to the Galaxy Chromebook 2. For $799, ASUS offers the Flip with the same processor, RAM, storage and screen size. The Flip C436 has minimal bezels, a 360-degree hinge, and similarly mediocre battery life. That said, I don’t see much reason to recommend the ASUS model over Samsung’s latest, given it costs $100 more.

Even though it’s a year and a half old, Google’s Pixelbook Go remains easy to recommend thanks to its outstanding keyboard, excellent battery life, and solid overall design. It’s noticeably thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Chromebook 2, and I still regularly get well over eight hours of battery life from it. For $650, you can get it with an eighth-generation Intel m3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB or storage; spending $50 more on Samsung’s newest gets you a better processor and twice the storage space. You can also spend $850 and get a Core i5 processor and 128GB of storage.

Somewhat surprisingly, Samsung plans to continue selling last year’s Galaxy Chromebook. The company told me it still wants to offer a Chromebook with all the bells and whistles it has, like the 4K screen, built-in stylus and more powerful processor. But given the poor battery life, I still can’t recommend it, even at the new lower price of $700.

Lenovo is still selling what I think is the overall best value Chromebook out there, the Flex 5. It costs about $400 on Amazon and has the same processor as the Galaxy Chromebook 2. The display isn’t as nice, and it only has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. But for a lot of people, that’s plenty for a Chromebook. It’s also not as attractive, but it’s a study, affordable option that is one of the best out there.

As for what’s coming, Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713 went on sale recently and I’ll be reviewing it soon. From a spec and price standpoint, it could be a winner — $630 gets you a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage and a spacious, 13.5-inch screen with a high 2256 x 1504 resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Wrap-up

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is much easier to recommend than the original. The company made smart choices about what to prioritize with this model, making it a computer that should satisfy a much wider swath of potential customers. I definitely wish the battery lasted an hour or two longer, but that’s my only major complaint. Besides that, it’s about as good of a premium Chromebook as you could ask for in 2021. There are much cheaper Chromebooks out there, but if you don’t mind spending extra for a great screen, sound and industrial design, the Galaxy Chromebook should be on your list.

Recommended Stories

  • Researchers build the fastest laser-based random number generator

    A new random number generator that uses a micro laser developed by researchers at NTU Singapore is a hundred times faster than computer-based systems.

  • Lime's latest e-bike can borrow batteries from scooters

    Lime has unveiled a new e-bike that can take batteries from its scooters, conquer more hills and hold your phone.

  • OnePlus will reportedly launch its '9R' phone and watch in March

    OnePlus will reportedly have a very busy March with plans to release an entry OnePlus 9R phone alongside two other models and a watch.

  • The next Moto smartwatches will include an Apple Watch clone

    More Moto smartwatches are coming in 2021, including a design that not-so-subtly mimics the Apple Watch.

  • My late, reluctant trip to 'Mass Effect Andromeda'

    After years of putting it off, I finally jumped into Mass Effect Andromeda.

  • Watch Rivian test its R1T electric truck in extreme cold weather

    Rivian has offered a peek at extreme cold weather testing for its R1T electric truck — at temperatures as low as -40F.

  • Analysis: Big moves and liquidity woes in a U.S. bond 'tantrum without the taper'

    A sharp jump in U.S. Treasury yields this week has bond managers talking about a "tantrum", worrying about extreme moves and pockets of poor liquidity in the $20 trillion market. The selloff in U.S. Treasury bonds, which pushes prices down and yields up, has gathered steam in recent weeks due to rising expectations for economic growth - and fears inflation could spike if the economy overheats. Bond market investors and analysts drew parallels to the 2013 taper tantrum, when bond yields rose dramatically after then-Fed Chair Ben Bernanke told lawmakers the Fed could take a step down in its pace of purchases of assets that had been propping markets.

  • Fisker mulls battery cell manufacturing in Europe, U.S. with major supplier

    Fisker Inc CEO said on Thursday that the electric vehicle startup is considering setting up a battery cell manufacturing facility with an unidentified major supplier in Europe or the United States, to secure stable supplies of the key component. Fisker, which was once a rival to Tesla Motors Inc in the nascent market for electric luxury cars, struggled with the recall of batteries made by its previous supplier, A123, which later filed for bankruptcy. "We did not want to take any risk on batteries," Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker, told Reuters.

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Continues Correction

    The British pound has fallen on Friday to slice through the 1.40 level. This correction has been long overdue and quite frankly is welcomed.

  • SoftBank reaches settlement with former WeWork CEO Neumann

    SoftBank, the new owner of the office-sharing firm, did not disclose terms of the settlement. Media reports earlier this week indicated the deal includes a nearly $500 million cut in Neumann's payout from SoftBank. The legal tussle between SoftBank and Neumann started in 2019, when SoftBank agreed to buy around $3 billion in WeWork stock belonging to Neumann as well as current and former WeWork employees.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $45K, Eyes Biggest Weekly Price Loss Since March 2020

    Both bitcoin and stocks had been showing signs of weakness since the beginning of the week.

  • Hong Kong’s Richest Property Tycoon Plans U.S. SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong’s richest property tycoon, is planning to raise funds for dealmaking by listing a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., people with knowledge of the matter said.A company backed by Li’s family is working with advisers on the potential SPAC initial public offering, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. They are considering seeking around $400 million, though the exact terms haven’t been finalized, the people said.The blank-check company could file registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as this week, the people said.Li is lionized by the public in Hong Kong, where he’s been nicknamed “Superman” for his investing prowess. The 92-year-old businessman became famous for his well-timed bets on everything from real estate to social media as he built a corporate empire spanning 50 countries.His family controls CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., a $29 billion conglomerate that owns one of the world’s biggest port operators and has telecommunications, retail and infrastructure operations across Asia and Europe. They also run CK Asset Holdings Ltd., which is one of Hong Kong’s largest developers and also has investments in hotels, utilities and aircraft leasing. Both companies are now led by Li’s elder son, Victor.Li’s younger son, Richard, has already raised about $900 million via two U.S.-listed SPACs with tech mogul Peter Thiel. Richard is considering setting up a third blank-check company, Bloomberg News reported last week.No final decisions have been made, and details of the transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Li didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries.(Adds details about Richard Li’s SPAC plans in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • American Homeowners Are Adding Fuel to Bond Market Sell-Off

    (Bloomberg) -- There comes a point in any big selloff in Treasury bonds when the move becomes so pronounced that it starts to feed on itself. Increases in yields force a crucial group of investors to sell Treasuries, which in turn leads to further increases in yields.Two months into this rout, that moment appears to have arrived, and it’s beginning to send shudders throughout all corners of U.S. financial markets.The forced sellers are investors in the $7 trillion mortgage-backed bond market. Their problem is that when Treasury yields -- which strongly influence home-loan rates -- suddenly rise sharply, many Americans lose interest in refinancing their old mortgages. A reduced stream of refinancings means mortgage-bond investors are left waiting for longer to collect payments on their investments. The longer the wait, the more financial pain they feel as they watch market rates climb higher without being able to take advantage of them.Their answer: unload the Treasury bonds they hold with long maturities or adjust derivatives positions -- a phenomenon known as convexity hedging -- to compensate for the unexpected jump in duration on their mortgage portfolios. The extra selling just as the market is already weakening has a history of exacerbating upward moves in Treasury yields -- including during major “convexity events” in 1994 and 2003.This go around, the Federal Reserve’s massive presence in the mortgage-bond market -- it’s adding about $40 billion of the securities each month to its balance sheet -- has created something of a stabilizing force that has kept the market’s hedging needs in check. Even so, waves of mortgage investors adjusting their portfolios could still have an outsized impact on rates that reverberates across asset classes, market watchers say.“Everyone -- except the Fed -- is a convexity hedger at some point because as your portfolio keeps getting longer with the rise in rates it will become increasingly painful,” said Joshua Younger, head of U.S. interest-rate derivatives strategy at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “There’s more flexibility now for those who need to hedge so rates rising won’t cause the train to go off the rails. But even a train on the rails can be difficult to stop.”Ten-year Treasury yields surged as much as 0.23 percentage point to a more than one year high of 1.61% Thursday before the selloff eased. Overall convexity hedging needs are likely at peak levels near the 1.6% area, Morgan Stanley strategist Guneet Dhingra wrote in a note to clients, potentially creating further upward pressure on yields in the middle of the Treasury curve.Five-year yields climbed even more than long-term rates, jumping as much as 0.26 percentage point to about 0.86% before paring their ascent.For Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International, the spike in five-year rates is a warning signal that the selloff is going beyond a repricing, toward a convexity move, suggesting U.S. stocks and credit spreads will suffer further. The Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 3.7% Thursday, its biggest intraday drop since October.Still, few expect to see anything like what occurred in 2003, when convexity hedging helped fuel a roughly 1.5 percentage-point increase in 10-year Treasury yields over just two months, triggering widespread losses for bond investors.That’s because roughly a third of all mortgage-backed securities are now held by the Fed, which doesn’t hedge its duration risk, and another third by U.S. banks, which also largely don’t. Back in 2003, before the Fed started buying mortgage bonds to help stimulate the economy, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac owned more than 20% of the market and were major convexity hedgers.Nonetheless, there are enough mortgage-bond investors that do hedge to raise concerns just as yields threaten to become unmoored.Bank of America Corp. last week estimated there to be north of $60 billion of convexity hedging needs in terms of 10-year equivalents, the bulk coming from mortgage lenders, which must hedge their loan pipelines.The fact that investors are on high alert for mortgage-bond hedging effects despite being aware that non-hedgers now own the lion’s share of the debt should help ensure future portfolio adjustments are more “orderly” than in years past, according to Mahesh Swaminathan, a securitized-bond strategist at Hilltop Securities.“The focus now on this risk is positive for the marketplace and from a big-picture standpoint,” said Swaminathan. “This will prevent the situation of people being so far off sides that they have to make a sudden and huge adjustment. People are being vigilant about potential duration extension in the mortgage market.”(Updates with daily move, Morgan Stanley comment beginning in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World stocks' dance to continue, but inflation could mute the music: Reuters poll

    The bull-run in global stocks fuelled by cheap cash and reflation hopes will continue for at least another six months but a rise in bond yields as inflation expectations grow could throw a spanner in the works, Reuters polls found. Despite severe economic damage from the pandemic, MSCI's global stock index -- which tracks shares across 49 countries -- notched up all-time highs this month, having risen over 70% since hitting rock-bottom in late March amid ample liquidity from central banks and massive fiscal stimulus. In recent trading sessions, world stocks have pulled back as a rapid surge in global bond yields raises expectations that major central banks could eventually turn less accommodative in a bid to tame inflation.

  • S&P 500 to gain 6% in rest of 2021: Reuters poll

    A surprisingly sharp rebound in the economy and earnings will drive further gains in U.S. stocks this year, though the S&P 500 is likely to end 2021 less than 6% up from its current level, according to a Reuters poll of strategists. The benchmark S&P 500 ended pandemic-hit 2020 with gains of 16.3%, lifted late in the year by optimism over the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and prospects of more U.S. fiscal stimulus. The index, which is up about 3% so far this year, will finish 2021 at 4,100, a 5.6% gain from its close Tuesday of 3,881.37, according to the median forecast of 50 strategists polled by Reuters over the last two weeks.

  • China Trucking Startup Files Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Uber-like startup Full Truck Alliance has confidentially filed for an initial public offering that could raise at least $1 billion as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.The startup backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd. handed in its IPO filing in the U.S. recently, the people said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private. Full Truck Alliance is working with Morgan Stanley and China International Capital Corp. on its American debut after eking out a slim 2020 profit thanks to a pandemic-era shipping surge, people familiar have said.The company, known as Manbang in Chinese, was aiming to raise $1 billion to $2 billion in the IPO, people familiar said in January. A representative for Full Truck Alliance didn’t respond to an emailed request and text message seeking comment.Manbang, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., faces stiffening competition as smaller rivals try to win a slice of an evolving market. Giants from car-hailing leader Didi Chuxing Technology Co. to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are now introducing technology to try and streamline the shipping process, connecting merchants with truckers and delivery firms.Formed by a merger between China’s two largest truck-sharing platforms -- Huochebang and Yunmanman -- Manbang has attracted a roster of backers including Alphabet Inc.’s CapitalG, Sequoia Capital China, Fidelity International and Jack Ma’s Yunfeng Capital. Manbang last raised $1.7 billion from investors including SoftBank and Tencent at a $12 billion valuation. It aimed to use the cash to expand into same-city deliveries, deepening a network now focused on ferrying goods between urban centers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Aston Martin says back on the road to profitability after 2020 loss

    Aston Martin expects to almost double sales and move back towards profitability this year after sinking deeper into the red in 2020, when the luxury carmaker was hit by the pandemic, changed its boss and was forced to raise cash. The carmaker of choice for fictional secret agent James Bond has had a tough time since floating in 2018, as it failed to meet expectations and burnt through cash, prompting it to seek fresh investment from billionaire Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll. For 2021, it expects "to see the first steps towards improved profitability" but is still likely to post a pre-tax loss, the carmaker said.

  • Temasek Makes Rare Seed Investment in Plant-Based Chicken Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Plant-based chicken maker Next Gen Foods has closed a $10 million seed round co-led by Temasek International, a rare early-stage bet by Singapore’s state-owned investor.The funding round was also backed by family office K3 Ventures, the Economic Development Board of Singapore’s New Ventures unit and NX-Food, a startup hub owned by Germany’s Metro AG. The investors will help fund a regional expansion as Next Gen prepares to start selling to Singapore restaurants from March 18.The deal is a sign that Temasek, which manages S$306 billion ($232 billion) and also backs plant-based beef rival Impossible Foods, is ramping up deals in the alternative protein space as Singapore attempts to secure 30% of its food locally by 2030. While the firm’s subsidiaries like Vertex Venture Holdings have previously invested in seed funding rounds, the parent company has traditionally backed more mature businesses at the Series A level and beyond.Next Gen was co-founded by Timo Recker, whose family has long worked in pork production. He wanted to move away from meats and in 2013 used his industrial know-how and some family capital to launch LikeMeat, which sells currywursts, schnitzels and other products made of soy and peas.Tindle BrandRecker sold control of that business last year and launched Next Gen in Singapore. It uses suppliers in the Netherlands to produce soy-based chicken pieces with “lipi,” a trademarked mix of plant-based ingredients it says imparts a chicken-like taste in the same way heme boosts the realism of Impossible Foods’ fake-beef burgers. The product will be sold under the brand name Tindle.But where Impossible Foods’ heme features genetically engineered soy – forcing it to gain regulatory approval before entering some markets – Next Gen uses natural ingredients. For K3 Ventures Chief Executive Officer Meng Xiong Kuok, that was an important factor in making the investment.“Building up their capabilities based on non-GMO soybeans helps guarantee and set the foundations for their potential entry into the China market,” he said.Singapore is positioning itself as a global hub for alternative protein development and production. It recently became the first country to approve the sale of cell-based chicken via Eat Just Inc. and is home to Shiok Meats – a producer of lab-grown prawn meat.The backing of institutional investors won’t guarantee success, with startups and conglomerates around the world working on plant-based meat products. The segment is expected by UBS Group AG to be worth more than $51 billion by 2025, or about 2.5% of the overall meat market.Next Gen outsources the manufacturing of its products and will initially sell through restaurants instead of direct to consumers. To prevent partners from replicating their recipe, contractors produce different components before it’s assembled into the final product. Its Netherlands-based partner can produce 5,000 tons annually, enough for 9,000 restaurants, and Recker predicts this capacity will be enough to last two to three years.“We’re building now our teams and will then scale the brand globally,” he said. “We want to become the undisputed leader for plant-based chicken.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Global bond rout turns up the heat on central banks

    Central banks in Asia struggled to smother a selloff in global bonds on Friday, piling pressure on their bigger peers to do more, as spooked investors sold assets to cover deepening losses and rushed out of crowded positions in stocks. The erratic trade evoked memories of last March and comes as the pandemic recovery enters a delicate phase, with financial markets moving swiftly to price in an end to the cheap money that had lit a fire under world stocks for a year. Australia's central bank launched a surprise bond buying operation to try and staunch the bleeding, calming cash markets but barely taming the fear, evident in more liquid futures trade.

  • Munger Calls Out Robinhood, Other Brokers for ‘Dirty’ Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Charlie Munger, the long-time business partner of Warren Buffett, said Robinhood Markets and other brokerages that attract inexperienced retail investors are essentially offering “gambling services” and have found a “dirty way” to make money.“I think you should try and make your money in this world by selling other people things that are good for them, and if you’re selling them gambling services -- where you make profits off the top, like many of these new brokers who specialize in luring the gamblers in -- I think it’s a dirty way to make money, and I think that we’re crazy to allow it,” Munger, 97, said Wednesday at the annual meeting of Daily Journal Corp., where he is chairman.The commentary overlooks the cultural shift taking place among investors today, Robinhood spokeswoman Jacqueline Ortiz Ramsay said in an e-mailed statement.“To suggest that new investors have a mindset of racetrack bettors is disappointing and elitist,” Ramsay said. “It should be celebrated that we are seeing market investors begin to diversify, and that education and awareness about the values of investing are diffusing further into previously untapped generations.”Robinhood has faced criticism by lawmakers and the public since last month’s surge in trading of certain stocks, driven by retail investors. The broker’s stated mission is to “democratize finance for all” by giving users an easy way to invest in public markets and helping to eradicate trading fees. Millions of people, many of them young, have flocked to the company’s platform in recent years.The company was created to help people invest in the stock market even if they don’t have access to generational wealth or the resources that come with it, Ramsay added.Munger took aim at trends including the Reddit-induced boom in stocks such as GameStop Corp. and the growth in SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, which he called a sign of an “irritating bubble.” He warned that this must end badly, but he’s not sure when.“It’s most egregious in the momentum trading by novice investors lured in by new types of brokerage operations like Robinhood,” Munger said. “I think all of this activity is regrettable. I think civilization would do better without it.”Munger called “commission-free” trading one of the most “disgusting” lies being perpetuated by the investing world.“Robinhood trades are not free,” Munger said. “When you pay for order flow, you’re probably charging your customers more and pretending to be free. It’s a very dishonorable, low-grade way to talk. And nobody should believe that Robinhood’s trades are free.”Munger, a Berkshire Hathaway Inc. vice chairman, has been at Buffett’s side for decades as they used corporate acquisitions and stock purchases to build the conglomerate into a behemoth valued at more than $580 billion.He’s also helped build the Daily Journal’s stock portfolio, which currently holds bets on companies including Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. That company’s Wells Fargo holding has remained relatively stable and ended 2020 valued at $48 million, while Berkshire has been deeply slashing its stake in the lender. When questioned about that contrast, Munger cited different tax considerations and said there’s no need for Daily Journal and Berkshire to be aligned on everything.“There’s no question that Wells Fargo has disappointed long-term investors like Berkshire,” Munger said. “You can understand why Buffett got disenchanted with Wells Fargo. I think I’m a little more lenient. I expect less out of bankers than he does.”(Updates with Robinhood comments starting in the third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.