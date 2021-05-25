Samsung knocks up to $200 off the new Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung may have only released the Galaxy Chromebook 2 in March, but it's already discounting the laptop. You can grab the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for only $450 directly at Samsung, and that's $100 off its normal price. If you bump up to the model with a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you'll pay only $500 and save $200 on its normal price. It's worth noting that there's no trade-in necessary to get these discounts, unlike most deals you'll find direct from Samsung.

Buy Galaxy Chromebook 2 at Samsung starting at $450

The original Galaxy Chromebook was a high-end machine that, looking back, was probably overkill. Samsung realized that and brought the laptop back down to earth with the changes it made in the Galaxy Chromebook 2. The design is mostly the same, but Samsung removed the built-in stylus and the fingerprint sensor from the laptop entirely. While those were nice perks, they're not necessary to make a solid Chromebook. Samsung also removed the 4K display and instead used a 1080p QLED panel on the Chromebook 2 which, while being a downgrade, looks impressive nonetheless.

The best processor you'll find on the this laptop is the 10th-gen Intel Core i3. It's not as powerful as the Core i5 in the original, but it still does a good job completing standard Chromebook-friendly tasks like handling dozens of open Chrome tabs. And we appreciated its long battery life — the Galaxy Chromebook 2 lasted nearly 12 hours in our testing, so it should carry you through your work day easily.

Overall, Samsung edited its original machine down to the better, more practical Galaxy Chromebook 2. It may still be on the expensive side for a Chrome OS laptop, but its solid performance, attractive design and above-average display are worth the extra money — especially for those that plan on using this laptop as their daily driver.

