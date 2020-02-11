Samsung's new Galaxy S20 brings 5G, major camera upgrades, and big prices

The Samsung Galaxy S20 line is the first to come with 5G connectivity across the board. (Image: Howley)

Samsung on Tuesday launched the latest additions to its flagship Galaxy smartphone lineup with the 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+, and 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra. The phones, which go on sale March 5, mark the first time Samsung will bring 5G capabilities to all of its headlining handsets.

They aren't cheap, either. The base S20 starts at $999, while the S20+ costs $1,199. The S20 Ultra is even pricer than that at $1,399.

These are the top-line specs for each phone:

Galaxy S20 offers Sub-6 5G

Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra get Sub-6 and millimeter wave 5G

Galaxy S20 and S20+ get new 64-MP cameras and 3X optical zoom

Galaxy S20 Ultra sports a 108-MP camera and 5X optical zoom

All three phones get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chip

The Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup includes (from left to right) the S20, the S20+, and the S20 Ultra. (Image: Howley) More

Here come the 5G phones

While each of the Android 10-powered Galaxy S20 phones come with 5G connectivity, they don't all support the same type of 5G. The S20 will support what's called Sub-6 5G, while the S20+ and S20 Ultra will support Sub-6 5G, as well as millimeter wave 5G.

It's a little confusing, but there's an important difference between the two connections. The Sub-6 5G on the S20 refers to 5G networks that run on frequencies below 6 gigahertz. Sub-6 5G is modestly faster than 4G LTE, and offers exceptional range. Still, it isn't anywhere near as fast as the incredible 1 gigabit per second speeds offered by millimeter wave 5G.

Millimeter wave 5G, meanwhile, rides on frequencies in the 30GHz to 300GHz range. Such connections can transfer massive amounts of data at super-high speeds, but are incredibly limited in terms of range. It can't, for instance, pass from the street into buildings, and is unable to penetrate objects, meaning carriers have to put up far more antennas to ensure stable connections.

Samsung's Galaxy S20 brings you a powerful camera and 5G connectivity. (Image: Howley) More

For the S20 lineup, that means the base S20 will get 5G that's slightly faster than 4G LTE, while the S20+ and S20 Ultra will get that flavor, as well as the super-fast millimeter wave version. All of the phones will also use 4G LTE to backup users' data connections in areas where 5G isn't available yet.

Big camera changes

While 5G will undoubtedly be the biggest selling point for the S20 line, Samsung knows that won't grab all consumers. To that end, Samsung has completely reinvented the cameras found on S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 5X optical zoom capable of up to 100X digital zoom. (Image: Howley) More

Both the S20 and S20+ get the same 12-megapixel sensors for their wide-angle and ultra-wide angle cameras, and 64-MP sensors for their telephoto cameras. The S20 Ultra, meanwhile, takes Samsung's camera game to a completely other level with a 12-MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 108-MP wide-angle camera, and a 48-MP telephoto camera.

Those larger image sensors also make for better low-light photos, Samsung says. In fact, the S20 Ultra is able to combine its camera's megapixels turning 108 MP into 12 MP, giving it the ability to capture crisper shots in dark settings.