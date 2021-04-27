U.S. markets close in 6 hours 15 minutes

Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones are up to $200 off at Amazon

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Samsung's latest smartphones are back on sale at Amazon right now. All three variants of the Galaxy S21 have been discounted again: the Galaxy S21 5G is down to $699, the Galaxy S21+ 5G is on sale for $799 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is back down to $999. You'll save $200 at most depending on the model you choose and these are some of the best prices we've seen on the lineup. The only model that's been significantly cheaper recently is the S21 Ultra, which fell to $900 on Samsung's website for a limited time with the use of a coupon code.

Buy Galaxy S21 5G at Amazon - $699 Buy Galaxy S21+ 5G at Amazon - $799 Buy Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G at Amazon - $999

We consider the Galaxy S21 to be the best Android phone for the money, and that's with its standard $800 price tag. It earned a score of 88 from us for its attractive new design, lovely display, versatile cameras and long-lasting battery life. Samsung's new "contour cut" housing for the phone's rear cameras is much more attractive than that of previous hardware and the nearly edge-to-edge display provides an immersive experience. The S21 has a 6.2-inch, 2,400 x 1,080 resolution AMOLED panel while the S21+ has a 6.7-inch display with the same resolution. Running on Snapdragon 888 processor, these handsets have more than enough power to handle most things you'll throw at them — and in our testing, the S21 lasted around a day and a half before needing a recharge.

As for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it's for those who don't want to compromise on anything. It has a 6.8-inch, 3,200 x 1,440 resolution AMOLED display, an even more capable rear camera setup that includes a 100x "Space Zoom" feature, a whopping 5,000mAh battery that can last up to two days on a single charge and S Pen compatibility (although you will have to buy that accessory separately). We also appreciate that Samsung addressed most issues in past year's premium model with the S21 Ultra, making it a good choice for power users. Since its exorbitant $1,200 price tag is one of the main things that should give potential buyers pause, Amazon's sale makes the S21 Ultra an easier buy.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

