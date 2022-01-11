U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.07
    +42.78 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,252.02
    +183.15 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    +22.85 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.30
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0059 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3500
    +0.1420 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,818.17
    +1,045.38 (+2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.08
    +19.66 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE just launched—here's how you can get it for less

Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·3 min read
Enter the world of Samsung smartphones with the brand's newly-released Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung has plenty of top-rated smartphones, but they often come with top-tier prices to match the tech. Fortunately, the brand has just launched a more accessible version of its flagship Galaxy S21 smartphone. With its newest smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE, you can get tons of tech for a more affordable price.

Samsung released its Galaxy S21 FE smartphone this week after showcasing it at the CES 2022 show. Though the suggested retail price starts at $699.99, you can save up to $560 on the new phone and get a set of the brand's Galaxy Buds Live earbuds ($109.99) totally free now—if you have the right device to trade in.

Accessibility: Reviewed launches new vertical dedicated to accessibility.

When we checked out the S21 FE during CES 2022, we found it had the same impressive processor as last year's Galaxy S21 on top of a 5G radio, 120Hz screen and a large 4,500mAh battery—in fact, we named it an editor's pick, saying, "It’ll be an ideal phone for anyone that wants flagship-level performance but wants to keep their budget in check." Samsung says the phone's screen offers vibrant colors and effective brightness, even in blinding sunlight. It also promises smooth scrolling technology through apps and documents, not to mention the three rear cameras built in for wide photo and video capability. It has a storage capacity of up to 256 gigabytes and is lighter than the S21 and S21+ smartphones at just 4.13 ounces (compared to the 6.03-ounce S21 and the 7.13-ounce S21+).

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offers high-quality visuals in its display for a more affordable price.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone, you can get the S21 FE with the quirky Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for $139.99 after trading in the older device. If you have an Apple iPhone 12, you can still get the free earbuds plus $449 off the S21 FE. The free earbuds and the new phone savings also come with a trade-in of other devices, including the Apple Watch Series 3 ($30 off the S21 FE) or the Microsoft Surface Go tablet ($100 off the S21 FE).

To redeem the deal, go to the S21 FE's product page, scroll down to select the "Yes, trade-in" option and see which smartphone, tablet or smartwatch is eligible for the trade-in credit. Once you confirm that the device you're trading in functions normally, has no cracks on the screen or camera lens and is factory reset, you can submit your order for the S21 FE. Once you receive the new phone, you have 15 days to send in your trade-in to Samsung. The company says it will provide customers with a prepaid shipping label and specific instructions on how to properly send the old device out to complete the transaction.

It's not often the newest phones can be had for sale prices, so be sure to see if your devices are eligible for a trade-in and check out the latest Samsung smartphone today.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone from $139.99 with eligible trade-in (save $3 to $560).

