Samsung's Galaxy S21 phones won't have a charger in the box

As expected, Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 phones won’t come with a power adapter in the box. Each phone ships with a USB-C to USB-C cable, but you’ll need to provide your own charger. Samsung is reducing the price of its 25W power adapter to $20, down from $35, to make up for the fact. It’s also worth keeping in mind the company’s flagship lineup starts at $800 this year, as opposed to the $1,000 you had to pay to buy the Galaxy S20 last year.

The move obviously follows a similar one from Apple. Last year, the company stopped including a power adapter with its new Apple Watch and iPhone 12 devices. And like Apple, Samsung cited a concern for the environment as its reason for not including a power adapter in the box.