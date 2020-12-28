U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,735.08
    +32.02 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,402.80
    +202.93 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,913.25
    +108.52 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.12
    +4.17 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    48.21
    -0.02 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.20
    -3.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    26.51
    +0.60 (+2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9480
    +0.0220 (+2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3459
    -0.0085 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.8370
    +0.2650 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,149.64
    -6.09 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.70
    +5.41 (+1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,502.11
    +6.36 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,854.03
    +197.42 (+0.74%)
     

Samsung has opened its virtual waiting room for Galaxy S21 preorders

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Rumors have been swirling that Samsung will reveal its Galaxy S21 lineup a little earlier than usual next year, perhaps on January 14th (the last day of CES) rather than at an Unpacked event in February. Samsung has stoked the flames of those reports by opening up preorder reservations for its upcoming smartphones.

It doesn’t cost anything to register and guarantee yourself a preorder slot. Samsung is offering $50 towards accessories if you reserve a preorder and go on to buy a device, and another $10 in credit if you do so through the Shop Samsung app. You can also see how much trade-in credit you'll receive for your current device. Samsung will give you up to $700 in credit for its recent smartphones or an iPhone 12.

If you're the slightest bit interested in grabbing a new phone, it seems there's little downside in providing your details while we wait for Samsung to reveal what it has up its sleeve. You're not obliged to buy an S21 if you do. However, Samsung says reservations will end soon, so you'll need to decide quickly if you want to lock in a preorder slot.

While Samsung has yet to confirm an S21 event for January, a number of leaks and rumors have hinted at what's in store. There could be an Ultra model with S Pen support and a Note 20 Ultra-style LTPO display. The lineup will at last support 4K, 60 frames per second video capture, according to rumors. Leaked images have also provided a look at the color options and updated rear camera array.

Latest Stories

  • Congress is giving you a new stimulus check — here's when to expect it

    How much will you get — and when can you expect the money?

  • Is my stimulus check taxable income? Will my stimulus reduce my tax return? Confusion and myths about the second stimulus

    Congress passed the relief bill on Monday and it awaits President Donald Trump gave into his misgivings over the relatively modest sign of the stimulus, among other concerns, and on Sunday signed the massive pandemic-aid bill, averting a government shutdown in the process. At the same time, the new set of stimulus checks do have some new rules for certain scenarios, like for people who are behind on child support or married to a non-citizen. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday these economic impact payments could start arriving in bank accounts next week.

  • Goldman’s Sheila Patel, Chairman of $1.8 Trillion Manager, to Retire

    (Bloomberg) -- Sheila Patel, chairman of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset-management unit, is retiring from the $1.8 trillion division after almost two decades at the firm.Patel is among the company’s most senior women and shepherded some of Goldman’s highest-profile relationships with investors around the world. She will step down from the partnership and become an advisory director in the new year, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in a memo to staff Monday.“Sheila has contributed to our culture, including by serving as a mentor to many Goldman Sachs professionals around the world,” Solomon said in the memo. “I look forward to benefiting from her continued counsel.”Patel rose to Goldman’s highest ranks in 2006 when she was named partner within three years of joining the firm. Part of the bank’s management committee in Europe, she’s overseen the fast-growing areas of environmental, social and governance and impact investing.Prior to joining the asset-management unit, she worked in various roles in the equities division, including as co-head of distribution in Asia and head of U.S. derivatives sales.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    I can easily live on a $60,000 budget (including taxes) but often it is less than that. Health insurance is probably one of the most crucial — if not the most crucial — consideration you’ll need to make before you leave your job.

  • Trump has signed the stimulus checks bill — so when do you get your money?

    Payments of $600 are in the works now. But the president still hopes for $2,000 checks.

  • These Are the 12 Most Overvalued Stocks in America Right Now

    2020 has been a year of monster gains for individual stocks, with companies like Tesla seeing a triple-digit rise.

  • Zoom Stock Falls, Growth Stocks Take A Hit As Dow Hits A Record

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Monday as the Nasdaq gained, but some of 2020's hot technology growth stocks — such as Zoom and Square — fell due to profit taking.

  • Wells Fargo: 3 Chip Stocks to Buy as We Head Into 2021

    Semiconductors are one of the modern world’s essential industries, making possible so much of what we rely on or take for granted: internet access, high-speed computers with high-speed memory, even the thermostats that control our air conditioning – there isn’t much, tech-wise, that doesn’t use semiconductor chips.With the end of 2020 in sight, it’s time for the annual ritual of evaluating the equities for the New Year. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers has cast his eye on the chip industry, tagging several companies as likely gainers next year.The analyst sees several factors combining to boost demand for chips in 2021, including cloud demand, new gaming consoles, and a market resolution to the future of the PC segment. Overall, however, Rakers expects that memory chips and 5G enabled chips will emerge as the drivers of the industry next year. The analyst expects that semiconductor companies, as a group, will see between 10% and 12% growth over the next 12 months.That’s an industry-wide average, however. According to Raker, some chip companies will show significantly higher growth, on the order of 30% to 40% in year ahead. We can look at those companies, along with the latest TipRanks data, to find out what makes these particular chip makers so compelling.Micron Technology (MU)Among the leading chip makers, Micron has staked out a position in the memory segment. The company has seen its market cap expand to $78 billion this year, as shares have appreciated 32% year-to-date. The surge comes on a product line heaving on computer data storage, DRAM, and flash storage.Look back at 2020, Micron has seen revenues increase each quarter, from $4.8 billion in Q1 to $5.4 billion in Q2 to $6.1 billion in Q3. Earnings came in at 87 cents per share, up from 71 cents in Q2 and 36 cents in Q1.The calendar third quarter was Micron’s 4QFY20, and the full fiscal year showed a decline due attributed to the COVID pandemic. Revenue came in at $21.44 billion, down 8.4% year-over-year, and operating cash flow fell to $8.31 billion from $13.19 billion in FY19. During this past quarter, Micron’s 1QFY21, the company announced the release of the world’s first 176-layer 3D NAND chip. The new chip promises higher density and faster performance in flash memory, and the architecture is described as a ‘radical breakthrough.’ The layer count is 40% higher than competing chips.Looking ahead, Micron has updated its F1Q21 guidance, predicting total revenue of $5.7 billion to $5.75 billion. This is a 10% increase from the previous guidance.Wells Fargo's Aaron Rakers calls Micron his top semiconductor idea for 2021. He points out “a deepening positive view on the memory, and in particular the DRAM industry. DRAM accounts for approximately two-thirds of Micron’s revenue and over 80% of the company’s bottom-line profits.” In addition, Rakers notes “Micron’s technology execution – 1Znm DRAM leadership; recently outlined 1αnm ramp into 2021, as well as Micron’s move to 176-Layer 2nd -gen Replacement Gate 3D NAND to drive improved cost curve. We would also highlight Micron’s execution on graphics memory (e.g., GDDR6X), Multi-Chip Packages (MCPs), and High-Bandwidth Memory (e.g., HBME2) as positives.”In line with these comments, Rakers rates Micron shares a Buy, along with a $100 price target. This figure suggests room for 41% growth in 2021. (To watch Rakers’ track record, click here)Micron has 24 recent reviews on record, breaking down to 19 Buys, 4 Holds, and 1 Sell, and giving the stock a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus. Shares are priced at $70.96, and recent appreciation has pushed them almost to the $74.30 average price target. But as Rakers’ outlook suggests, there may be more than just 4.5% upside available here. (See MU stock analysis on TipRanks)Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)With $6.5 billion in total sales last year, and a market cap of $110.7 billion, AMD is a giant company – but it doesn’t even crack the top five of the world’s largest chip makers. Still, AMD has a solid position in the industry, and its x86 processors provide stiff competition for market-leading Intel (INTC). AMD shares have shown solid growth this year, and are up 101% as 2020 comes to a close.The share growth rides on the back of steady revenue gains since the corona crisis peaked in Q1. AMD’s Q3 top line came in at $2.8 billion, up 55% from the $1.8 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter and beating the forecast by 10%. Earnings, at 37 cents per share, were up 220% year-over-year. The company credited the growth to solid results in the PC, gaming, and data center product lines, and boasted that it was the fourth consecutive quarter with >25% yoy revenue growth.AMD announced last month a new product for the scientific research market, the Instinct MI100 accelerator. The new chip is billed as the world’s fasted HPC GPU, and the first such x86 server to exceed 10 teraflops performance.Covering AMD for Wells Fargo, Rakers wrote: “We remain positive on AMD’s competitive positioning for continued sustained gradual share gains in PCs… We also believe AMD’s deepening data center GPU strategy with new Instinct MI100 GPUs and the release of RoCM 4.0 software platform could become increasingly visible as we move through 2021. AMD’s roadmap execution would remain an important focus – 7nm+ Ryzen 4000-series, new RDNA Radeon Instinct data center GPUs (MI100 / MI120), and the 3 rd -gen 7nm+ EPYC Milan CPUs…”Rakers’ stance supports his Buy rating, and his $120 price target implies a 30% one-year upside to the stock.The Moderate Buy analyst consensus view on AMD reflects some residual Wall Street caution. The stock’s 20 recent reviews include 13 Buys, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell. AMD shares are selling for $91.64, and like Micron, their recent appreciation has closed the gap with the $94.71 average price target. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks)Western Digital Corporation (WDC)Closing out the Wells Fargo picks on this list is Western Digital, a designer and manufacturer of memory systems. The company’s products include hard disk drives, solid state drives, data center platforms, embedded flash drives, and portable storage including memory cards and USB thumb drives. WDC has had a tough year in 2020, with shares down 19% year-to-date. Still, the stock has seen gains in November and December, on the heels of what was seen as a strong fiscal 1Q21 report.That earnings report showed $3.9 billion in revenue, which was down 3% year-over-year, but the EPS net loss, at 19 cents, was a tremendous yoy improvement from the 93-cent net loss in the year-ago quarter. The earnings improvement, which beat the forecast by 20%, was key for investors, and the stock is up 30% since the quarterly report. The company also generated a solid cash flow in the quarter, with cash from operations growing 111% sequentially.Wells Fargo’s Rakers acknowledges WDC’s difficulties in 2020, but even so, he believes that this is a stock which is worth the risk.“Western Digital has been our toughest constructive call of 2020 and while we believe calling a bottom in NAND Flash (mid/2H2021?) remains difficult and WD’s execution in enterprise SSDs will remain choppy, our SOTP analysis leaves us to continue to believe that shares present a compelling risk / reward. We continue to believe that Western Digital can drive to a ~$7/sh.+ mid-cycle EPS story; however, we continue to think a key driver of this fundamental upside will not only be a recovery in the NAND Flash business, coupled with WD’s ability to see improved execution in enterprise SSDs, but also a continued view that WD’s HDD gross margin can return to a sustainable 30%+ level,” Rakers opined.To this end, Rakers rates WDC a Buy along with a $65 price target. Should the target be met, investors could pocket gains of 29% over the next months Where does the rest of the Street side on this computer-storage maker? It appears mostly bullish, as TipRanks analytics demonstrate WDC as a Buy. Out of 11 analysts tracked in the last 3 months, 7 are bullish, while 4 remain sidelined. With a return potential of 9%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $54.44. (See WDC stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Here’s where to invest your money before traders start ‘rotating, if not stampeding’ out of stocks, according to one Warren Buffett disciple

    Earlier this year, Berkshire Hathaway threw its heavyweight name behind Barrick Gold with an investment that flew in the face of Warren Buffett's longtime aversion to gold. The news was "earth-shaking in the gold market," one strategist said at the time.

  • I’m 63, my husband is 70, we’ll have $90,000 a year in retirement — how can we claim our Social Security benefits?

    It will certainly be something to celebrate, and that you’ve already figured out what your retirement income will be is a great start. Americans qualify for survivor benefits in a few scenarios, including if they are a widow or widower age 60 or older; a divorced spouse from a marriage that lasted 10 years and who did not remarry before age 60; or a widow or widower at any age caring for the deceased’s child under age 16. Spousal benefits can be very confusing, said Kate Gregory, a financial planner and president of Gregory Advisors Inc. As a spouse, you’re entitled to 50% of your husband’s primary insurance benefit that he’d receive at his Full Retirement Age (FRA, which in his case is 66 years old), but he has to have filed for his benefits before you can do so.

  • Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In December 2020: Apple Approaches New Buy Point

    Among the Dow Jones stocks, Apple and Microsoft are among the top stocks to buy and watch in December 2020.

  • I’m 65, have $500,000 in cash, no ‘impressive’ work résumé and am terrified of investing — can I retire?

    Now the bad news:  – Other than anticipated Social Security (approximately $1,300/month if I wait until full retirement age, $1,200/month if I retire at 65), I have no pension or other income streams. – I don’t have an impressive work résumé that could lead to lucrative employment in retirement. Is there some way I can make $500,000 in savings last, especially given the abysmally low interest rate environment?

  • With Alibaba on the Ropes, I'll Take a Pass

    Here in the U.S., and even in western Europe, internet based tech giants often face regulatory scrutiny. Alibaba Group is on the ropes. Just in case readers are not following Alibaba closely, the U.S. ADRs peaked at $319.32 in late October, and closed at an even $222 on Christmas Eve, down 13% for the half session.

  • Best Dividend Stocks for January 2021

    Given strong dividend growth and big money signals, these stocks could be worth a spot in a yield-oriented portfolio.

  • TTD Stock: How To Trade A Calendar Spread

    Trade Desk has had an amazing finish to 2020, rising from 400 to above 900. TTD stock has a Composite Rating of 99, an EPS Rating of 96 and an RS Rating of 97. Coming into Monday, the implied volatility for TTD stock was 48% which is close to the lowest levels we have seen in the last 12 months.

  • McKesson Stock May Be the Real Covid Vaccine Winner. Here’s Why.

    The Moderna shots alone could be worth as much as $1 billion to McKesson’s 2021 revenue and $1 a share to its earnings, says analyst Ricky Goldwasser.

  • There are six types of retirees — which are you?

    New retirees are like recent college graduates — they’re on their own after years of the same routine, and they have to find a new path to follow. This type of retiree ventures into the unknown, taking on a new job they’ve never done before.

  • China's Crackdown on Alibaba Great for U.S. FAANG Stocks: Wedbush

    'Dynamics will yet again bode well for U.S. tech stocks as the favorable backdrop creates a nirvana set-up for FAANG,' Wedbush says.

  • Will Plug Power Stock Reach $50 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 600 investors on whether shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) will reach $50 by 2022. Plug Power Stock Forecast Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.Plug Power has garnered an abundance of attention from investors in 2020 for its GenDrive system, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles.In general, the company offers its products to retail-distribution and manufacturing businesses through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. The company's top competitors within the clean energy space include FuelCell (NYSE: FCEL) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE).Plug Power trades around $36 as of publishing, off the 52-week low of $2.53.Overwhelmingly, 82% of Benzinga traders and investors said Plug Power would indeed reach $50 per share by 2022.Our study revealed investors suggesting the EV sector will continue its marked 2020 growth into 2021 with substantially larger vehicle sales, in addition to the Biden administration helping leglislate environmental policies that would provide favorable business conditions for hydrogen fuel cell system companies.See Also: Best Index Funds.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 600 adults.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Thinking About Buying Stock In Palantir, Nio, Carnival, Plug Power Or Moderna?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Santa Claus Rally Just Started; 12 Stocks Gain Most

    The Santa Claus rally is a jolly gift S&P 500 investors usually get during the holidays. But the nature of the gains might surprise you.