U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,821.70
    +11.86 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,209.04
    +148.57 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,197.22
    +68.27 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,142.72
    +30.75 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.91
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.50
    -11.40 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2120
    -0.0044 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1050
    +0.0170 (+1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.1070
    +0.2650 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,581.26
    +1,187.67 (+3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    748.58
    +43.96 (+6.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,791.07
    +45.55 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,698.26
    +241.67 (+0.85%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims spike: 965,000 Americans filed new claims for week ended Jan. 9

Claims reached five-month high; 789,000 was expected

Samsung Galaxy S21 series first look

Chris Velazco
·Senior Editor, Mobile
·12 min read

Despite trying times, Samsung never let up with its high-profile smartphone launches last year -- we got the Galaxy S20 series early on, followed by the Note 20 series over the summer, and then the fast-tracked S20 Fan Edition just after that. The market started to change rapidly around the company, but to its credit, Samsung managed to stay in high gear all the same.

And now? Well, it's starting to look like Samsung never eased up on the gas. After months of leaks and innuendo, Samsung's new, flagship Galaxy S21 phones are here -- and a few months earlier than usual, at that. So, what's it like to actually use them?

1 / 19

Meet the Galaxy S21

Let's start with the foundation for all of these new devices: the Galaxy S21. It's obviously the smallest of the three, but it's also the most affordable -- far cheaper than last year's model, as a matter of fact. While the Galaxy S20 sold for $1,000 at launch, the S21 will cost $800 when it goes on sale at the end of the month. That’ll still a considerable chunk of change, but this feels like a really important price correction, especially considering how much more conscious people are of their spending right now.

Selling a high-end smartphone (especially one with the brand new Snapdragon 888 chipset) for less than $1,000 means Samsung had to make some compromises here and there. For one, this flat 6.2-inch screen only has a maximum resolution of 2400x1080, which means it's quite a bit less pixel-dense than last year's. To make up for it, the screen has an adaptive refresh rate that ranges from 120Hz down to 48Hz -- that’s not quite as impressive or as flexible as what the S21 Ultra’s screen offers, but this display is a looker all the same.

Samsung Galaxy S21 display
Samsung Galaxy S21 display

That said, I know not everyone will agree with Samsung's decision here -- after all, the Galaxy S line was always synonymous with the best mobile displays. Personally, I think it was the right way to go. When I was holding the phone a normal distance from my face, I couldn't notice the dip in resolution, and the general butteriness I saw when scrolling through webpages and cycling through apps more than made up for the (imperceptible) change. And beyond that, the overall quality of the screen -- its brightness, colors, and clarity -- left me with little to complain about. In other words: don’t sweat it too much.

There's another change we should talk about: the S21's design. I'm a big fan of the new look -- the contoured camera hump now sort of melts into the metal frame around the phone, which makes the whole thing look and feel a little more cohesive than the S20. Instead of using glass for the backplate here like it did with the S21 Plus and Ultra though, Samsung went with a sort of hazy plastic back. Again, I know some people aren't fans of that, and that's completely fair. Just know that I really don't think most people are going to notice -- I certainly didn't at first. Even though we’re looking at a trio of devices at markedly different price points, the consistency and uniformity of their build quality is pretty remarkable.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+

The S21 also feels like an incredibly fast little machine, with its Snapdragon 888 and 8GB of RAM, though I obviously couldn't run benchmarks or anything -- we'll have to dig into that more later. And its trio of rear cameras -- a 12MP standard wide camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide with a 120-degree field of view and a 64MP telephoto -- all seemed to take great photos, but again, we'll need some time to see how they stack up to the competition.

All told, the S21 is a slick little package, and one that doesn’t feel overly compromised by Samsung’s cost-cutting measures. I’ll need to spend more time with this thing before rendering any verdicts, but one thing already seems pretty clear: this is a competent phone, sure, but not exactly a thrilling one.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+

The middle child

When launching a new product, it's impossible not to have expectations. In the case of last year's Galaxy S20 series, Samsung expected the middle child of the line-up to be its most popular, but that was ultimately proven wrong. I suspect that might change this year. To me at least, that has less to do with the phone's technical merits than it does with Samsung's new price structure. Don't get me wrong: $1,000 for a Galaxy S21 Plus is still a lot, but it's much better than the $1200 the S20 Plus cost last year.

As for the phone itself, well -- I'll be candid. Going into this, I thought the S21 Plus would be the least interesting of the three because it is literally just a bigger S21. The only difference of note, apart from obvious changes like the screen size and battery, is that the Plus also has an Ultra-Wideband radio so you can more easily locate things you've attached one of Samsung's new SmartThings trackers to. (You'll also be able to use that UW radio to unlock your car this year, according to the company.)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ in use
Samsung Galaxy S21+ in use

To my surprise, I liked the S21 Plus a lot more than I thought I would. For one, I appreciate having this perfectly flat glass over the Plus's 6.7-inch screen. If you’ve read any of my past reviews, this will probably sound familiar, but I've really come to loathe screens with curved edges because the sides of palms always press up against them. I haven’t spent as much time with the S21 Plus as I would’ve liked, but believe me when I tell you this is the first big phone I've used in a long time where I didn't have to worry about tapping things I didn’t mean to. That might not sound like a huge deal, but it’s the little, day to day frustrations that tend to wear people down the most over time, and I appreciate the fix.

By now, it should be clear that the S21 and S21+ are full of obvious, iterative changes, and that their adjusted prices are among their most important features. With that in mind, if I had to buy one of these phones based on what I’ve experienced so far, the S21+ is probably where I’d land.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The Ultra experience

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is, as usual, the biggest, best, and most bombastic of what Samsung has to offer. The broad strokes feel very familiar: It still has a huge curved display, a 5,000mAh battery, and an enormous array of cameras around back, but this new design Samsung cooked up really does shine on bigger phones. The S21 Ultra is technically a little heavier than the S20 Ultra, but it feels a little easier to manage and more polished.

And the screen, well: there's a pretty good chance it'll be one of the best-looking displays in your home. Samsung went with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display running at 3200 x 1400, and -- look, it's Samsung -- screens are their thing. Even better, it shares the same Adaptive Refresh rate as the Note 20 Ultra, which means you still get super-smooth 120Hz when things are in motion, but it dials things down to as low as 10Hz when you're just looking at photos.

That said, there's at least one change here I'm really not a fan of: Samsung ditched support for microSD cards here. I’ll grant you that probably won’t be a dealbreaker for most people, though. After all, the S21 Ultra comes in two variants: One with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and another with 16GB of RAM and half a terabyte of storage. Samsung dropped the Ultra’s price down to $1,200 -- that’s $200 less than the base Ultra cost last year -- but isn’t this supposed to be the company’s best of the best, no-holds-barred phone?

1 / 14

Anyway, one of the Ultra's biggest selling points is its camera system: around back there's a 108MP wide camera with an f/1.8 that uses pixel binning to produce 12MP stills, a 12MP ultra-wide, and two 10MP telephoto cameras -- one has a 3x optical zoom range and the other has a 10x optical range. I only got to try the cameras indoors, which was less than ideal, but I'm cautiously optimistic about what they're capable of.

At the very least, the awful focusing problems we saw early on with last year's S20 Ultra are gone, thanks to the new laser autofocus; it had no trouble locking onto my subjects, even when I wandered over to darker corners of the testing room. If you really want to, you can still push in for those 100x Space Zoom shots and just like last time, they don't look particularly good. (At least, they didn’t in the closed space I could shoot some test photos.) That said, they're a little easier to shoot this time -- you can tap the screen to lock focus, but I'm not sold yet. The natural motion of your hands is dramatically reduced, yes, but it still takes a lot of effort to snap just the right photo, and the results haven’t impressed me much so far.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with S Pen
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with S Pen

And of course, there's the new S Pen, which for the first time works on a non-Note smartphone. Now, you can use existing S Pens with the S21 Ultra, but it can't do any of the cool gesture controls or camera remote stuff because those S Pens can't connect to the Ultra over Bluetooth. With that said, you still get part of the Note experience here: the S Pen’s latency, or the delay between putting pen to screen and seeing your stroke, seems roughly on par with the Note 20. And more importantly, the S21 Ultra’s Wacom digitizer still recognizes when you press the S Pen’s barrel-mounted button, so you can access your app and note-taking shortcuts just as fast as you could on a Galaxy Note.

If you really want to write on the S21, you should probably splurge on Samsung’s $40 standalone S Pen. Sure, you could use a spare S Pen from an old Galaxy Note with no trouble, but the benefit of having an S Pen that doesn't go inside the phone is that the S Pen can be a lot bigger. The one I tried feels a lot like a slightly shortened pencil, and writing with it feels so much better than using the little stick that comes with a Galaxy Note. If you don’t want to worry about losing that big stylus, Samsung’s $70 case/S Pen combo is probably the way to go -- just know that the case makes the S21 Ultra feel absolutely enormous.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ in use
Samsung Galaxy S21+ in use

Shared features

While Samsung went with slightly different approaches for each S21 model, the experiences built into all of them are largely the same. Whichever version strikes your fancy, you'll be able to use new camera features like the ability to pull stills from an 8K video recording — something I’ve definitely come to appreciate now that I sometimes cover events alone. Director Mode is helpful too, in that it lets you see through each of the cameras while you're shooting video and switch between them as needed. After playing with it for a while, I wouldn’t exactly call it a game-changer, but it’s certainly nice to be able to know exactly what kind of shot you’ll get before toggling cameras.

Also new to the mix this year: Google's Discovery feed, which lives to the left of your home screen where all of Bixby's junk used to be. I've always preferred Google's customized news picks and reminders over, well, anything companies try to replace it with, so it's nice to be able to access it without having to switch to a third-party launcher. But like so many other choices Samsung made this year, this one raises some weighty questions. Samsung once insisted Bixby could "fundamentally change" how people use their technology — are those days over?

Unfortunately, my limited time with the S21s meant I couldn’t test out every feature I’ve been looking forward to. Since I don’t have a car to try unlocking with the S21+ and S21 Ultra’s ultra-wideband sorcery, the top of my “things to try” list is Samsung’s new PrivateShare tool. Think of it as a sort of Snapchat for file sharing: not only can you make sure your documents or images are seen by the right people, you can rescind access to sensitive info, control how long it’s accessible, and even strip metadata. If the litany of security breaches over the last few years isn’t enough to make you at least a little paranoid, well — enjoy, I guess?

Wrap-up

Barring some early issues, Samsung's Galaxy S20 series were great smartphones. After testing their successors, it finally makes sense why Samsung didn't give these things more dramatic names like Galaxy S30-whatever. As I said, we're mostly looking at iterative changes, albeit pretty pleasant ones.

The sole exception here is perhaps the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which isn't just cheaper than its predecessor -- it's more polished and feature-packed, too. But should you actually buy this thing? Or any of the other S21 models? Well, you’ll have to stay tuned for our full review to find out.

Latest Stories

  • Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

    The ESG mega-trend sent trillions of dollars pouring in last year. But the real boom could be set to take off beginning January 20th

  • I took care of my late mother for 8 years. Am I obliged to tell my sisters she made me co-owner of a substantial bank account?

    This daughter writes: ‘My conscience is getting the better of me, and I would like to be transparent about being the joint owner of this savings account.’

  • TSMC Boosts Q1 Revenue Forecast, Apple Supplier Sees Surging Global Chip Demand

    Work-from-home shifts, cloud expansions and 5G network rollouts should continue to boost global chip demand, TSMC said Thursday after it reported record fourth quarter profits and boosted its near-term outlook.

  • 8 Top Stocks Will Soar Again In 2021, Analysts Say

    Now's when many investors lament the top stocks they didn't own. But you have a second shot at some if analysts are right.

  • Petco Stock Prices Above Views In Third IPO With New Rival On The Way

    Petco stock priced its initial public offering above forecasts late Wednesday, ahead of its trading debut Thursday.

  • FuelCell Energy stock sinks after J.P. Morgan analyst turns bearish, saying it's 'richly valued'

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. sank 7.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Paul Coster turned bearish on the alternative energy company, suggesting the stock should be worth about half of its latest closing price. Coster cut his rating to underweight from neutral and established a $10 stock price target, which is 47.8% below Wednesday's close of $19.14. Coster likes the company, as he says it has a "strong backlog and a strengthened balance sheet." He says FuelCell's optionality likes in the versatility of its molten-carbonate technology in industrial applications, and he is anticipating a "breakout contract" in the industrial, chemical or energy sector. The problem is, Coster said he thinks the stock is "richly valued" at current levels. The stock had soared 80.4% amid a seven-day win streak to close Wednesday at the highest price since June 2018. Separately, Coster started fellow alternative energy company Plug Power Inc. with a neutral rating, saying that while the stock is his top pick in the hydrogen space, the price is "fully valued." FuelCell's stock has skyrocketed nearly eight-fold (up 687.7%) over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 9.2%.

  • Trump Impeachment, Biden's $2 Trillion Plan, Alibaba, Delta - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

    President-elect Joe Biden reportedly could unveil a Covid-19 relief package of about $2 trillion; President Trump is impeached a second time; U.S. investors can still buy shares of Alibaba and Baidu.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What IBD Charts Show

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Households are plundering 401(k)s to survive the COVID-19 crisis

    Large numbers of American households were forced to plunder their retirement accounts to make ends meet during the last year, even as the federal government plunged trillions of extra taxpayers’ dollars into the economy to keep it afloat. Oh, and the median retirement savings among these upper middle class savers was $189,000—about enough to generate a lifetime annuity income for a 65-year-old couple of $760 a month.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Posts Mixed Q4 Results But Its Outlook Tops Views

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's leading chip foundry, on Thursday delivered mixed results for the fourth quarter. However, it guided higher for sales in the current quarter.

  • 3 Utilities Stocks Ready to Power Ahead

    Predictable earnings and high paying dividends may provide a spark for utility stocks in these uncertain times. Here are three industry bellwethers to consider trading.

  • Aphria Jumps on Strong Earnings Beat Ahead of Tilray Merger

    Aphria reported record gross cannabis revenue and said its merger with Tilray is on track to close in the second calendar quarter of 2021.

  • More Americans Are Saving Than Ever Before, Though in Unequal Amounts

    Families across the U.S. are financially diverse — and so is how they save. But across the board, more are saving now than ever before, whether it’s for emergency expenses…

  • Wells Fargo CEO to unveil cost-cutting plan

    Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Charlie Scharf will give investors more details on his long-awaited turnaround plan for the scandal-plagued bank this week. Wells Fargo shares have jumped 45% since Scharf teased a strategic update in October, outperforming JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp. Wells Fargo management has promised transformation since its 2016 fraudulent account scandal with little to show for the effort, but it feels different now, Raymond James analyst David Long said.

  • Chesapeake Energy to emerge from bankruptcy court as a $5.13 billion enterprise

    U.S. oil and gas producer Chesapeake Energy's Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan was approved by a U.S. judge on Wednesday, giving lenders control of the firm and ending a contentious trial. Once the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, Chesapeake filed for court protection last June, reeling from overspending on assets and from a sudden decline in demand and prices spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. Creditors who opposed the plan claimed Chesapeake was bankrupt long before it sought court protection and harshly criticized terms that gave backers including mutual fund giant Franklin Advisers Inc. heady returns.

  • Delta posts steep quarterly, annual earnings loss; COVID-19 caps 'toughest year' in company history

    Delta Air Lines capped a rough 2020 with staggering losses in the fourth quarter.

  • Virgin Galactic Soars After ARK Investment Files for Space ETF

    Virgin Galactic surges after Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management files to launch a space exploration exchange-traded fund.

  • Palantir downgraded to sell by Citi

    Palantir Technologies was downgraded to sell from neutral by Citi, though its price target was raised to $15 from $10. "After a 150+% rise in the stock since the September direct listing, we believe the stock is vulnerable heading into 2021 with the upcoming lockup expiry, and an expected deceleration in growth. Specifically we see risk around the lapping of COVID-19 related contracts, which have the potential to become headwinds in 2H21 into 2022," the analysts said. They also flagged concern about its commercial business. Palantir closed Wednesday at $25.50.

  • Mark Cuban Says He's Been Holding Crypto For Years Without Selling Anything

    "Shark Tank" host Mark Cuban revealed that he has been holding cryptocurrencies for years, without ever diluting the holdings.What Happened: The Dallas Mavericks owner let out multiple tweets on cryptocurrency-related topics Tuesday and revealed that he was a long-term holder of cryptocurrency in a social-media interaction with Gokhshtein Media founder David Gokhshtein.> I don't think people realize I try to test and use all this stuff and have for years. I still have crypto from the early days of coinbase. I've never sold anything> > -- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 12, 2021The billionaire touched upon topics ranging from decentralized finance (DeFi), supply and demand, and the cost of cryptocurrency transactions.Cuban had a back and forth with Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss on monetary supply during which the latter brought up the value of Cuban's basketball team.> You are making my point. Supply and Demand is the ONLY thing that values BTC. As far as balance sheets and debasement, we disagree. One of the challenges of sovereign BSs is valuing IP, intangibles and cost based assets. But maybe you can tell me why inflation is minimal ? https://t.co/3ujTVFhlSx> > -- Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 12, 2021Cuban credited Winklevoss for generating demand for Bitcoin (BTC)."My only mistake on Bitcoin in particular was underestimating your ability, and you get credit for this, to create a narrative and generate demand for it," the billionaire said. "You are the King of Get Long and Get Loud for BTC and that's not a bad thing."Why It Matters: The famed investor joked last week that he would run for the office of president of the United States if BTC hit $1 million.See Also: SPAC King Chamath Palihapitiya On Facebook, Tesla And BitcoinCuban also warned potential investors not to pile on debt to invest in Bitcoin and cautioned there was a 99% chance "you will lose EVERYTHING. Personal disaster stories are built on leverage."Price Action: Bitcoin traded 0.12% lower at $33,707.40 at press time. On Tuesday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 4.06% higher at $38.92.Photo by Gage Skidmore on FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Unfazed By A Plunging Bitcoin, Proponents Dub Pull-Back 'Necessary,' 'Healthy' * Bitcoin Trading Volume, Active Addresses Hit Record High Despite Slump — What That Means(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Alibaba Launches Electric Sedan In Partnership With China's Largest Automaker: What You Need To Know

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) launched an electric sedan with state-owned SAIC Motor, China's largest car company, Nikkei Asia reported Thursday (Hong Kong Time).What Happened: The vehicle, capable of wireless charging, was launched under a new brand -- IM. The acronym stands for "intelligence in motion," according to Nikkei Asia.The car was jointly developed by Alibaba, SAIC, and Shanghai Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park Development, the investment arm of Shanghai's local government.The sedan is powered by a new solid-state battery from Contemporary Amperex Technology, which also supplies Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). It also uses chips made by Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), as per Nikkei Asia.IM will reportedly begin taking orders for the vehicle in April at the annual Shanghai auto show. A second SUV vehicle may be delivered to customers in 2022.Alibaba shares were up 4.29% in Hong Kong at press-time. Why It Matters: Sales of new-energy vehicles in China have grown 11% to 1.36 million units in 2020, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, noted Nikkei Asia. UBS auto analyst Paul Gong projected double-digit growth in overall sales with numbers exceeding the 2019 level to 25.77 million vehicles, as per Nikkei Asia.The Jack Ma-founded company is not the only firm announcing an EV foray. Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd (OTC: HNHPF) better known as Foxconn is teaming up with Chinese EV startup Byton to produce its first vehicle -- the M-Byte -- by the first quarter of 2022.Meanwhile, Foxconn has also signed a cooperative agreement with Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYF) to set up a joint venture to provide OEM production and consulting services to global automakers.This month, China's search engine giant Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) said it would form an EV company and build a strategic partnership with Geely -- centered on EVs.Price Action: Alibaba shares closed 4.3% higher at $235.30 on Wednesday and rose almost 0.4% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * China Silences Domestic Media On Alibaba Probe: FT * Alibaba Suffers Fresh Setback As Trump Bans Transactions With Alipay(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.