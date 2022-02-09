U.S. markets close in 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,581.93
    +60.39 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,740.05
    +277.27 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,466.46
    +272.00 (+1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.64
    +32.26 (+1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.98
    +0.62 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.80
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1426
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3536
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5300
    -0.0180 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,710.05
    +515.75 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.04
    +41.33 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Relive Samsung's bizarre 'Bridgerton' Galaxy S22 reveal

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Samsung

Samsung's reputation for occasionally strange product introductions is alive and well in 2022. The company unveiled the Galaxy S22 at its Unpacked event with a Bridgerton crossover you can watch below. Yes, the Netflix tie-in is exactly as odd as it sounds. The S22 is introduced at an "inventor's ball" where creators try to impress the queen, who approves after demanding a dance to showcase a handset that won't ship until 210 (sorry, 209) years in the future.

The production is more than a little forced, but it's at least consistent with Shonda Rhimes' alternate history take on Regency-era Britain. There are also some clever touches. The man introducing the Galaxy S22 is Lord Tristar (the Korean hanja word Samsung means "three stars"), while the previous presenter with an unconvincing raincoat demo is Lord Mackintosh —we don't have to explain the symbolism behind that one.

Will the Bridgerton video sell many more Galaxy S22 units? Probably not. You'll definitely remember this unveiling, though, and the period piece livened up what was mostly a by-the-numbers hardware refresh. It's certainly miles better than the awkward, sexist Galaxy S4 launch event Samsung would probably prefer you forget.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Mizuho Is Bullish On Square Despite Apple's Latest Move

    Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev reiterated a Buy rating on Block Inc (NYSE: SQ) with a $210 (105% upside) price target after Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced Tap to Pay on the iPhone. The analyst views Apple's near-field communication move as potentially more long-term benefits for Block. Tap To Pay could further proliferate Block's two-sided commerce ecosystem on a broader and more global basis, Dolev notes. Related Content: Apple Fires Up Square Rivalry With Latest Feature He sees potential for Ap

  • Meta Is Now Calling Out Google Over Apple's App Privacy Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s revenue is taking a multibillion-dollar hit this year because its social networks can’t gather as much data on iPhone users. The company spent last year attacking Apple Inc. for the change; now it’s publicly calling out Google, too.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMus

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Apple’s virtual reality headset could run on mysterious ‘realityOS’

    Apple’s virtual reality headset has been rumoured to launch this year

  • Facebook parent Meta’s bet on the metaverse may never pay off

    Facebook parent Meta is investing billions into the metaverse, but there's no guarantee it will ever pay off.

  • Apple Finally Cracks the Code in This Massive Market

    The tech giant is on its way to clock another strong year in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

  • Samsung debuts Galaxy S22 line including flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra starting at $1,199

    Samsung has debuted its new Galaxy S22 line including the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Microsoft Lays Out New App Store Rules as It Seeks Approval of Its Activision Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. began to make the case in Washington for its purchase of game giant Activision Blizzard Inc., laying out new data-collection, competition and payment policies for its Xbox and Windows software stores that it says address regulators’ broader concerns about rival app stores.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Prepar

  • Apple to Launch Tap-to-Pay Feature in Challenge to Square

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. confirmed plans to release its much-anticipated Tap to Pay feature on the iPhone later this year, giving merchants an alternative to Block Inc.’s Square technology. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWe’re Fine Without Fa

  • Apple will let merchants accept in-person payments with only an iPhone

    Apple Inc. is diving deeper into the world of payment technology with plans to allow merchants to accept contactless payments using just their iPhones.

  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Line: The 6 Coolest Features No One Else Is Talking About

    These features are just as noteworthy, even if they aren’t getting as much attention.

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • Here's Why Ferrari Partnered With This Leading Chipmaker

    Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) collaborated with Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM). Qualcomm will be a Scuderia Ferrari Premium Partner through Snapdragon, Qualcomm's premium product and experience brand leveraged across multiple platforms and categories, including automotive. The Snapdragon logo will make its debut on the F1-75, the Ferrari single-seater unveiled at Maranello on 17 February 2022. Furthermore, the Maranello marque's esports activities will be a part of the sponsorship. Benedetto Vigna, Ferra

  • Samsung unveils 3 new Galaxy S phones as premium market share shrinks

    Samsung is trying to reclaim lost ground in the coveted high end of the smartphone market with a new lineup of Galaxy S models designed to appeal to consumers who are increasingly sharing videos of their antics on TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and other popular apps.

  • High-speed internet is getting cheaper in America, according to a new study

    The costs of fast internet service in the U.S. are tumbling, according to a new study. They could fall further as the Biden administration deploys a $65 billion pot of federal funds to help connect more homes with fast and affordable service.

  • Samsung promises four years of Android upgrades for its flagship devices

    Samsung will give Galaxy S22 buyers four years of Android OS updates — not just security patches.

  • 3 Best Web3 Stocks to Buy in February

    Today, the internet is primarily controlled by "big tech" companies that touch nearly every aspect of the user experience. Built on blockchain technology, it involves cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), but like any early-stage technology, it might look different years from now. Here are three critical functions of Web3 as we know it and the best companies powering these three trends.

  • iPhone to accept tap-to-pay without more hardware

    Apple is expanding the iPhone's capabilities to accept contactless payments, making it easier for merchants to conduct tap-to-pay transactions without having to buy additional hardware. (Feb. 8)

  • Apple To Enable Crypto Payments With ‘Tap To Pay’ by the End of 2022

    While the company has not stated this explicitly, its recent announcement falls in line with the fundamentals of how it could potentially work.