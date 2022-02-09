Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22+ vs. the competition: Even more camera options
Today Samsung showed off its latest large flagship phone, the S22 Ultra. But users with smaller hands and smaller pockets need not fear being left out, as the company also debuted two smaller phones with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and triple-camera array. These 6.1- and 6.6-inch handsets will be facing off against powerful phones from Apple and Google — check out all the specs below to see how they stack up, and be sure to check out our hands-on!
Galaxy S22
Galaxy S22+
iPhone 13
Pixel 6
Pricing
Starts at $800
Starts at $1,000
$799 / $899 / $1,099
$599
Dimensions
146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm (6.43 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches)
157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 (6.2 x 2.98 x 0.3 inches)
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 inches)
158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm (6.2 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches)
Weight
168g (5.92 ounces)
196g (6.91 ounces)
174g (6.14 ounces)
207g (7.3 ounces)
Screen size
6.1 inches (154.94 mm)
6.6 inches (167.64 mm)
6.1 inches (154.94 mm)
6.4 inches (163 mm)
Screen resolution
2,340 x 1,080 (422 ppi)
2,340 x 1,080 (390 ppi)
2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi)
2,400 x 1,080 (411 ppi)
Screen type
AMOLED
AMOLED
Super Retina XDR
OLED
Battery
3,700 mAh
4,500 mAh
3,240 mAh
4,614 mAh
Internal storage
128 / 256 GB
128 / 256 GB
128 / 256 / 512 GB
128 / 256 GB
External storage
None
None
None
None
Rear camera(s)
Three cameras:
Three cameras:
Dual cameras:
Dual cameras:
Front camera(s)
10MP, f/2.2
10MP, f/2.2
12MP, f/2.2
8MP, f/2.2
Video capture
4K at 60 fps
4K at 60 fps
4K at 60 fps
4K at 60 fps
SoC
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Apple A15 Bionic
Google Tensor
CPU
3.0 GHz octa-core
3.0 GHz octa-core
3.22 GHz hexa-core
2.8 GHz octa-core
GPU
Adreno 730
Adreno 730
Apple hexa-core GPU
ARM Mali G78
RAM
8 GB
8 GB
4 GB
8 GB
WiFi
802.11ax
802.11ax
802.11ax
802.11ax
Bluetooth
v5.2
v5.2
v5.0
v5.2
NFC
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Operating system
Android 12
Android 12
iOS 15
Android 12
Other features
USB-C, Qi wireless charging
USB-C, Qi wireless charging
IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging
USB-C, Qi wireless charging
