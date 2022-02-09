Samsung's Galaxy S22 and S22+ vs. the competition: Even more camera options

Today Samsung showed off its latest large flagship phone, the S22 Ultra. But users with smaller hands and smaller pockets need not fear being left out, as the company also debuted two smaller phones with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and triple-camera array. These 6.1- and 6.6-inch handsets will be facing off against powerful phones from Apple and Google — check out all the specs below to see how they stack up, and be sure to check out our hands-on!

Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22+ iPhone 13 Pixel 6 Pricing Starts at $800 Starts at $1,000 $799 / $899 / $1,099 $599 Dimensions 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm (6.43 x 2.78 x 0.3 inches) 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 (6.2 x 2.98 x 0.3 inches) 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm (5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 inches) 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm (6.2 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches) Weight 168g (5.92 ounces) 196g (6.91 ounces) 174g (6.14 ounces) 207g (7.3 ounces) Screen size 6.1 inches (154.94 mm) 6.6 inches (167.64 mm) 6.1 inches (154.94 mm) 6.4 inches (163 mm) Screen resolution 2,340 x 1,080 (422 ppi) 2,340 x 1,080 (390 ppi) 2,532 x 1,170 (460 ppi) 2,400 x 1,080 (411 ppi) Screen type AMOLED AMOLED Super Retina XDR OLED Battery 3,700 mAh 4,500 mAh 3,240 mAh 4,614 mAh Internal storage 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 GB 128 / 256 / 512 GB 128 / 256 GB External storage None None None None Rear camera(s) Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide, 50MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 10MP, f/2.4 Three cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide, 50MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 10MP, f/2.4 Dual cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4

Wide, 12MP, f/1.6 Dual cameras:

Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.2

Wide, 50MP, f/1.9 Front camera(s) 10MP, f/2.2 10MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/2.2 8MP, f/2.2 Video capture 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps 4K at 60 fps SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic Google Tensor CPU 3.0 GHz octa-core 3.0 GHz octa-core 3.22 GHz hexa-core 2.8 GHz octa-core GPU Adreno 730 Adreno 730 Apple hexa-core GPU ARM Mali G78 RAM 8 GB 8 GB 4 GB 8 GB WiFi 802.11ax 802.11ax 802.11ax 802.11ax Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 v5.0 v5.2 NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes Operating system Android 12 Android 12 iOS 15 Android 12 Other features USB-C, Qi wireless charging USB-C, Qi wireless charging IP68 certified, Lightning connector, MagSafe and Qi wireless charging USB-C, Qi wireless charging

