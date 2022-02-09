U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones are out Feb. 25. Here's what you need to know

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·5 min read
The Samsung Galaxy S22, left, and S22+
The Samsung Galaxy S22, left, and S22+

Were you a big fan of Samsung's Galaxy Note? Then you will likely enjoy the new updates for the electronic giant's next smartphones.

On Wednesday, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S22, its new line of smartphones available later this month.

Similar to Apple and its line of iPhones, Samsung will offer three versions of the S22: a standard model, the S22+ and the S22 Ultra, which Samsung said is inspired by the Galaxy Note. The smartphones are available for preorder Wednesday and will launch Feb. 25.

The S22 will start at $799.99. The S22+ starts at $999.99, while the S22 Ultra starts at $1,199.99. The S22 and S22+ will be available in four colors: phantom black, phantom white, pink gold and green. The Ultra swaps the pink gold for burgundy. Storage ranges from 128 GB all the way to 1 terabyte if you opt for the Ultra.

HOW TO GET IT: Here's how to preorder the new Samsung S22

READY TO DITCH YOUR IPHONE?: How the new Samsung Galaxy S22 compares with iPhone 13

During an interview with USA TODAY, T.M. Roh, the president and head of Samsung's mobile experience business, said the company focused on features users love like the smartphone's upgraded camera.

"We first of all have to reflect our mobile users' needs, their feedback, and we also have to consider that we are still going through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Roh through a translator. "We value what consumers want the most, the features, the experience that they want the most, and we want to deliver it across our ecosystem."

BEST WAY TO START WORDLE: This is the best starting word to use, according to a math expert

BUYING A DEVICE THROUGH VERIZON? Verizon contracts for smartphones, other devices expand to 3 years

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 features

The S22 has a 6.1-inch AMOLED screen, a hair smaller than the 6.2-inch screen on last year's S21 phone. Changes in size are minimal, with the width and depth of the device being slightly smaller this year.

The device features Vision Booster technology, so the display will adjust depending on the lighting within your surroundings.

The S22 brings back the three-camera system of last year's model, with ultra wide, wide and telephoto lenses. They feature a 3x optical zoom, while the front of the phone sports a 10-megapixel camera under the display.

Samsung said the camera has made big upgrades with night photography, so users can take sharper photos with less light. There's also Auto Framing which can capture up to 10 people in a video and automatically adjusts focus on every face.

The S22 also boasts all-day battery life, according to the company.

Another big plus, if you plan on holding on to your smartphone for a long time: The S22 will support up to four generations of Android upgrades, the company said. That means owners can get anywhere from four to five years of usage before Samsung stops updating the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ features

It boasts many of the features of the S22, only with a 6.6-inch screen. The S22+ also has a larger battery, which Samsung claims can stay powered for more than a day on a single charge. However, Samsung did not specify, for example, how many hours you get watching video, listening to music or just scrolling various apps. Both the S22 and S22+ will be available with up to 256 GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features

Take note, Note fans. It features a 6.8-inch touchscreen and an S-pen, a stylus for the smartphone, included. It also sports the largest battery of the bunch, lasting well over a day before requiring a recharge, says Samsung.

"This is a leap forward for mobile technology, setting a new standard for what a smartphone can be," said Roh in a statement.

It has the most powerful camera on a Samsung device, with four lenses on the back (wide, ultra-wide and two telephoto lenses) and a 40-megapixel front-facing camera. It also packs similar features to the S22 and S22+ like Portrait Mode and Auto Framing. It also supports 100x space zoom.

The Ultra supports faster charging. Samsung said users can charge the phone for 10 minutes, then record more than 50 minutes of video.

AT&T deals for Galaxy S22

The wireless carrier says customers who trade in any Galaxy Note, S or Z series Samsung phone, regardless of year or condition, will get $800 off any of the Galaxy S22 devices. But you have to pay for the phone in 36-month installments, and sign up for an unlimited plan.

T-Mobile deals for Galaxy S22

The carrier says new and existing customers can get a S22 or S22+ for free (or $1,000 off the Ultra) when they trade in an eligible device on Magenta MAX or an eligible Sprint plan. If they go with any other plan, they can get up to $500 off. The deal requires customers to pay through monthly installments.

Verizon deals for Galaxy S22

If customers add a new line or switch to Verizon, they can get up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in on select 5G Unlimited plans. The carrier is also offering a "buy one, get one free" offer on the S22+. Existing customers can also get $1,000 off a Galaxy S22 device with an approved device trade-in.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Samsung Galaxy S22 launches Feb. 25. Here's how to preorder one

