U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,409.00
    +19.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,276.00
    +119.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,523.00
    +96.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.40
    +9.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.70
    +0.56 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.00
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • Vix

    28.85
    +3.26 (+12.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7340
    -0.3660 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,268.13
    +1,249.82 (+3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.64 (-0.90%)
     

Samsung’s entry Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with less memory than last year’s model

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

With Samsung scheduled to announce its next Galaxy S flagships in February, a new leak suggests the company may have a pricing change planned for its high-end phone lineup. Per a tweet spotted by Android Police from WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, European pricing for the Galaxy S22 series will start at €849, with the base models of the Galaxy S22 Plus and Ultra slated to cost €1049 and €1249, respectively. Effectively, this means in 2022 Samsung’s Galaxy S lineup will cost just as much as it did in 2021. What’s more, Quandt’s tweet suggests the company will continue its practice of charging a €50 premium for a storage bump on the standard and Plus models.

What may change is that Samsung could tweak the base model Ultra variant to offer less value than its predecessor. In Europe at least, the €1249 Galaxy S22 Ultra will ship with 8GB of RAM, according to Quandt, and cost the same amount as money as the entry-level Galaxy S21 Ultra, which features 12GB of RAM. Consumers in Europe will reportedly need to pay a €100 premium to get the S22 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It’s not clear if Samsung will implement the same pricing strategy in the US. As Android Police points out, a separate leak earlier this month suggested the company could charge an extra $100 stateside for every model in the Galaxy S22 lineup. As always, we’ll have to wait until the company shares official pricing information before we know just how much it will cost to own the latest Galaxy S phones.

Recommended Stories

  • Google claims court ruling would force it to 'censor' the internet

    Google has asked the High Court of Australia to overturn a 2020 ruling it warns could have a “devastating” effect on the wider internet.

  • Google may already be making another Chromecast with Google TV

    There may be a new or upgraded Chromecast with Google TV coming this year.

  • WhatsApp is nearly ready to migrate Android chats to iPhone

    The latest WhatsApp iOS beta includes code references to a feature for chat history migration.

  • Joe Blundo: Revealing the 'hidden' benefits of iPhone upgrades

    If the upgraded features of an iPhone are so great, why are they 'hidden'? Joe Blundo shares some of the things he wishes his smartphone would do.

  • Apple pulls verification requirement for US education shoppers

    As of earlier this week, Apple began requiring that students and teachers in the US verify their identity through UNiDAYS before they could take advantage of the company’s discounted education pricing.

  • Federal Reserve study offers no answers on creating a digital dollar

    The US Federal Reserve has published its long-in-the-making digital dollar study, but didn't say if it would create that currency.

  • Texas DPS agent stationed in El Paso dies from traffic crash injuries

    Special Agent Anthony Salas joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso.

  • 'Dying Light 2' will include free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades

    If you haven’t had a chance to purchase a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S yet, developer Techland is making the decision of whether to buy Dying Light 2 now or later easy.

  • Steam Deck will support games with Epic's Easy Anti-Cheat software

    Things are looking better for Valve’s Steam Deck and its potential library of games.

  • US labor board says Amazon illegally fired union organizer in New York

    The NLRB will issue a formal complaint against Amazon if it doesn't settle the case.

  • Bitcoin and Altcoins: Is This a Market Recovery or a Dead Cat Bounce?

    A new week seemed to bandage the recent losses as Bitcoin noted minor gains, while altcoins appeared to be rallying, but is this truly a recovery?

  • 3 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is interesting for a long list of reasons, but most of all because it means different things to different companies. There hasn't been a technological development that promises such a broad pool of opportunities since the dawn of the internet. In the spirit of that idea, three Motley Fool contributors think Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are set to benefit enormously from the virtual world, and the exciting part is they'll do it in completely different ways.

  • 4 Gaming Stocks to Buy After Microsoft's Deal to Buy Activision Blizzard

    Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) recent $69 billion bid to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) highlights the value behind the companies that make video games. With big tech increasingly talking up the metaverse opportunity, companies with talented software engineers are going to be in high demand, and are naturally in the best position to capitalize on the development of these virtual worlds. Of course, Activision shareholders are probably wondering where to invest next.

  • Could Roku Become the Next Netflix?

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) started as a mail-order service for renting DVD movies, but its pivot into streaming content was the big step that made the company the top content provider it is today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has built a reputation for its streaming dongles and TV software. It's currently just one-tenth of Netflix's size, but here's why Roku could someday grow up to be as big.

  • Analyst Report: NVIDIA Corporation

    Nvidia is the top designer of discrete graphics processing units that enhance the experience on computing platforms. The firm's chips are used in a variety of end markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, data centers, and automotive infotainment systems. In recent years, the firm has broadened its focus from traditional PC graphics applications such as gaming to more complex and favorable opportunities, including artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, which leverage the high-performance capabilities of the firm's graphics processing units.

  • Sony: Buy or Sell?

    The Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) media conglomerate has been crushing the market recently. The company is a leader and a driving force in several different industries, including music and movie production, audio recording technology, consumer electronics, video games and consoles, and digital media-focused semiconductors.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals today

    Pick up everything you need with these Amazon deals on home essentials, tech and more.

  • Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in the New Year

    If you've been on the fence about whether to invest in cryptocurrency, right now might be your best chance to buy. Crypto prices have been steadily dropping over the past couple of months, creating an opportunity to buy at a discount. Choosing the right cryptocurrency is critical, though.

  • Shiba Inu Is Down 66%: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?

    If you think the stock market has made investors richer over the past couple of years, take a closer look at the cryptocurrency arena. The aggregate value of digital currencies nearly tripled to $2.2 trillion last year, and was up more than 14-fold between the March 2020 bottom and the end of 2021.

  • 9 amazing iPhone tricks that most people don’t know about

    Even if you’re a seasoned iPhone user, there’s a good chance you’re not familiar with the full array of iPhone tricks and hidden features. And with good reason, Apple has been steadily rolling out new iPhone hardware and software updates for nearly 15 years straight at this point. For whatever reason, Apple doesn’t publicly highlight … The post 9 amazing iPhone tricks that most people don’t know about appeared first on BGR.